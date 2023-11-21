Meta Loves Telling Half-Truths

Too Long; Didn't Read

In the Colorado Consumer Protection Act saga, Meta is accused of deceptive practices by systematically withholding crucial information about its Social Media Platforms. The lawsuit alleges that Meta intentionally failed to disclose that its platforms were designed to induce compulsive and extended use, particularly harmful for young users. Furthermore, Meta is accused of understating the prevalence of harmful content. These intentional material omissions, according to the lawsuit, constitute violations of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.