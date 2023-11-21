Delaware DTPA Battle: Attorney General Accuses Meta of Misleading Conduct and Violations

Too Long; Didn't Read

In the Delaware legal arena, Meta Platforms faces allegations of violating the Delaware Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA). Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings asserts that Meta's actions, outlined in paragraphs 1 through 850, created a likelihood of confusion or misunderstanding. The lawsuit points to Meta's alleged misrepresentations of goods and services, deceptive advertising, and conduct leading to confusion as violations of the Delaware DTPA. The state contends that Meta's actions were willful violations of the statute.