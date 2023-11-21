Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Delaware Attorney General Sues Meta for Violating the Consumer Fraud Actby@metaeatsbrains

    Delaware Attorney General Sues Meta for Violating the Consumer Fraud Act

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In the ongoing legal battle, the State of Delaware, led by Attorney General Kathleen Jennings, alleges that Meta Platforms violated the Delaware Consumer Fraud Act. The lawsuit contends that Meta's actions, detailed in paragraphs 1 through 850, involve deception, false promises, and unfair practices in connection with the sale, lease, receipt, or advertisement of merchandise. Meta is accused of knowingly violating the Delaware CFA, causing substantial injury to consumers, including violations of COPPA. The State seeks remedies for these alleged consumer fraud violations.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Delaware Attorney General Sues Meta for Violating the Consumer Fraud Act
    Breathtaking photograph of a lawyer in a courtroom, many people in the background via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    tech-companies #united-states-v-meta
    Save the Kids From Meta HackerNoon profile picture

    @metaeatsbrains

    Save the Kids From Meta

    The United States sues Meta and its flagship platforms for putting the mental health of young Americans in harms way.

    Receive Stories from @metaeatsbrains

    react to story with heart
    Save the Kids From Meta HackerNoon profile picture
    by Save the Kids From Meta @metaeatsbrains.The United States sues Meta and its flagship platforms for putting the mental health of young Americans in harms way.
    Read my stories

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Meta Faces Multiple Violations in Minnesota's Unfair Practices Claim
    Published at Dec 05, 2023 by metaeatsbrains #united-states-v-meta
    Article Thumbnail
    Oregon's Legal Battle with Meta Intensifies: UTPA Violations Highlighted
    Published at Dec 24, 2023 by metaeatsbrains #united-states-v-meta
    Article Thumbnail
    How Meta Violated Oregon’s Unlawful Trade Practices Act
    Published at Dec 24, 2023 by metaeatsbrains #united-states-v-meta
    Article Thumbnail
    Ohio Blasts Meta for Prioritizing Financial Gain Over Young Users' Mental Health
    Published at Dec 24, 2023 by metaeatsbrains #united-states-v-meta
    Article Thumbnail
    Meta in the Legal Crosshairs: Ohio Alleges Violations of Consumer Sales Practices Act
    Published at Dec 24, 2023 by metaeatsbrains #united-states-v-meta
    Article Thumbnail
    North Dakota Attorney General Targets Meta for Unlawful Practices
    Published at Dec 24, 2023 by metaeatsbrains #united-states-v-meta
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!