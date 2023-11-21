Delaware Attorney General Sues Meta for Violating the Consumer Fraud Act

Too Long; Didn't Read

In the ongoing legal battle, the State of Delaware, led by Attorney General Kathleen Jennings, alleges that Meta Platforms violated the Delaware Consumer Fraud Act. The lawsuit contends that Meta's actions, detailed in paragraphs 1 through 850, involve deception, false promises, and unfair practices in connection with the sale, lease, receipt, or advertisement of merchandise. Meta is accused of knowingly violating the Delaware CFA, causing substantial injury to consumers, including violations of COPPA. The State seeks remedies for these alleged consumer fraud violations.