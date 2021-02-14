Oddworld: Soulstorm Shows Abe is Back in Style With a New Trailer

Oddworld Inhabitants recently dropped the latest trailer for the next installment of the Oddworld series with Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is currently slated for a spring 2021 release.

In Soulstorm, players once again get to assume the role of the ultimate, reluctant underdog hero, Abe.

In the previous game, New ‘n’ Tasty, Abe inadvertently sparked an uprising among his fellow Mudokons, and now he has to lead them in a fight for freedom against the rulers of their planet, the Magog Cartel.

The Oddworld series was a fixture on the original PlayStationPSX console back in the late 1990s, so it’s nice to see the series make a glorious return for gamers, new and old alike, for the next console generation.

The latest trailer for Oddworld: Soulstorm proclaims the title as Oddworld Inhabitants’ “first wholly original game in over 15 years.” It appears the developers haven’t strayed too far from what made the original games so iconic in the first place, with its side-scrolling platform and puzzle gameplay.

However, now fans can experience the adventures of Abe with updated graphics, which look sharp and vibrant.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Release Date and Trailer

Oddworld: Soulstorm does not yet have an official release date. It’s set to receive a limited timed exclusive release for Windows PC via the Epic Games Store and the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 family of consoles.

You can check out the latest trailer for Oddworld: Soulstorm below:

