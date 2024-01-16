Search icon
    Objective Mismatch in Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback: Conclusion

    This conclusion emphasizes the significance of addressing objective mismatch in RLHF methods, outlining a pathway toward enhanced accessibility and reliability for language models. The insights presented indicate a future where mitigating mismatch and aligning with human values can resolve common challenges encountered in state-of-the-art language models, opening doors for improved machine learning methods.
    humans and robots in a classroom via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    machine-learning #reinforcement-learning #rlhf
    @feedbackloop

    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education

