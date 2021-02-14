Notion CRM template: How I use it to Grow My Career

Product Builder. Run product / community for tech companies. About https://whizzoe.com
As a product builder↗️, I build micro tools to solve my own problems. For example article tool, event app, meal box app, finance tracker, SaaS tracker, Notion portfolio, and book reading tracker.
Building professional relationships have opened doors to many opportunities and helped me grow as an entrepreneur. Today, I will share my process of creating a CRM in Notion; and how you can use this tool to stay on top of important relationships.
One of my career goals is to improve professional relationship building and establish meaningful conversations. Therefore, I have developed the habit of intentional networking. My goal is to:
In this Notion CRM, I want to accomplish these activities:
In an empty Notion page, create a contact database by adding a Table. Identify parameters you want to track for your networking activities. Here are some examples in my setup:
Some of my Notion clients also requested to include things like: ✅ a to-do list template for each contact, 🎁 a thank-you note reminder, multiple contact list views / layouts based on different connection types, etc.
Using Gallery view in Notion is a great way to visualize your contact list in the form of a “card” display. You can create a separate “card” view that is based on the same contact database created in Step 2.
Each view has its own purpose. For example, I prefer using Table view (see Step 2) to record, tidy up, manage, and update my contact list; Gallery view to highlight important info or reminder about that person:
To display a summary of a person, I have configured the Gallery view to include these details:
One way to build professional relationships is to nurture existing networks and curate new connections. Therefore, I create a separate “Activity” view to log the status of the connection:
Set a reminder to connect:
You can also set a Date/Time reminder using Notion. Add a Date selector in the CRM tracker and set up the time accordingly:
Once I set up the reminder, Notion will prompt the notification and I will be able to see it from the left panel:
I often jot down notes during the conversation whenever someone mentioned a helpful tool, a case study, a resource link, or things I learned about a person.
I also take notes on areas they are looking for help — followed by an action item I can do for that person. For example:
As a Notion hacker, I love using the Notion formula, filter, sort, and display settings to optimize my CRM workflow and speed up my productivity.
Helpful Notion tricks I use to organize my CRM tracker:
1. As your contact list expands, organize the person’s name by ascending/descending order to easily find them
