"Nothing Is Impossible", Interview with Lina Survila

@ noonies Noonies

You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices?

Speaking of the best people and products in technology, here’s a quick (and interesting!) intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Lina Survila from Lithuania, who’s been nominated in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - WOMEN IN TECH

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am passionate about technology. Turned my career 360 from being a stylist to global tech PR in just two years. I love creating things; that's why I founded an online magazine, "Abstract Stylist." Been studying fashion, coding, UX, and everything augmented. My new passion - SEO driven content.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I focus on global news and trends in cybersecurity and fashion. I write about difficult things for everyday people. From my perspective, people must learn about technology, and it's creative approach to our daily lives. My mission is to break the boundaries between creative tech and business.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

I am giving birth in a few days! Also, I am excited to be in the middle of a groundbreaking change of tech. Breaking stereotypes is my topic, and I am keen on talking about it from a new perspective.

5. What are you worried about right now?

I am worried about a woman's role in a new tech era. Being myself from a group part of a minority, I am more and more talking about gender and race equality in the tech environment.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Nothing is impossible. Cheezy, but great!

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Actually, the pandemic boosted my self-esteem, made me work harder and better. It showed me that even in the worst situation, I could create useful things. Also, it made be sharp - eager to act fast and deliver value in every single word. It boosted my career into a new level.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

If I got $10 million to invest in just one thing, I would invest in the most powerful tool - news and education.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

I don't believe in talent. I believe in work and determination.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

I won't lie - it's social media apps. It just has so much power, and it's a perfect reflection of our society and environment.

11. What are you currently learning?

I am currently studying creative coding and SEO optimization.

