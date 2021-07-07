Not the Nintendo Switch Pro We Were Looking For, But it's Something

@ wheeljack84 Jeffrey Harris LA-based entertainment journalist & 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast host.

For months there were rumors of a "Nintendo Switch Pro" model being in the works. Nintendo did unveil a new model for the Switch this week, but a "Pro" version it was not. Nonetheless, it looks like an interesting new, albeit higher-priced, model for the console. The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is slated to arrive on October 8 for the suggested retail price (SRP) of $349.99.

The main difference for this new Switch model is that it has a new 7-inch screen. The standard Switch model has a 6.2-inch screen display, so the OLED model is slightly larger. Previous Switch models were LCD or Liquid Crystal Display, while the new one has an OLED screen; which stands for organic light-emitting diode.

Nintendo is promising that the OLED model will have more "vivid colors and crisp contrast." Other new features for the OLED model are a new dock for a wired LAN port, a wide adjustable stand, 64GB of internal storage and enhanced audio for handled and tabletop play.

For comparison, the standard switch only has 32GB of internal storage, so this one has considerably more. The new adjustable stand covers most of the back of the console, so it's larger than the normal kickstand for the standard release.

At the very least, the OLED doesn't appear to be missing any of the features of the standard model. It can be played at home or on the go.

So, no features were taken away, which is good for a model with a higher retail price. Now, it should be noted, while this model does have a LAN wire port to connect to the internet, an LAN wire is not included with this release. That's not a big deal, but it's a little annoying to have such a feature and not the wire for it. It reminds me of how the New Nintendo 3DS XL models stopped coming packed with the charging adapters.

Speaking on the new OLED model in a press release, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser hyped up the "new vibrant" screen for the upcoming release.

He stated:

“The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode. With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite.”

While more recently, Nintendo has offered some more color options and varieties for the Nintendo Switch, such as the Red and Blue Mario version, the OLED model will only launch with two color varieties at launch in October.

There's the white set, which comes with white Joy-Con controllers, a main black unit with a white dock. There's also the neon red and neon blue set, which has neon red and neon blue Joy-Con controllers, a main black unit, and a black dock.

Hopefully, more color varieties will be offered for the OLED model later on.

Nintendo Reveals the New Nintendo Switch OLED Model

While it is a more expensive unit, it's nice to see Nintendo offering an update and new generation model for the Switch. How well this model turns out and compares to previous Switch generations remains to be seen.

Basically, it appears to be a slightly more expensive version of the regular switch to potentially offer better visual and sound clarity. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch Lite will continue as the budget version of the console, since its designed for handheld play only.

The OLED model will launch on the same day as the recently announced Metroid Dread, so it's actually a shrewd marketing play by Nintendo to have an updated Switch model to launch with a new installment of such a popular franchise.

An announcement video for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model is also viewable in the player below:

More in Gaming:

Keep up with all the latest gaming news, features, and guides. Subscribe to our newsletter in the footer below!

@ wheeljack84 LA-based entertainment journalist & 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast host. by Jeffrey Harris Read my stories

Also Featured In

Tags