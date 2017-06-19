…Not Just Another Tech Party in San Francisco #HackerNoon

Site Color
Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.
When I got my first startup job, my business card read “Internet Enthusiast” and that remains true today. Hacker Noon has grown to 2,000+ contributors and 125,000+ subscribers entirely through the internet. No office. No meetings. No parties — until now. I am very excited to meet this community in person. Today’s San Francisco event is a milestone. If you’re in San Francisco area today, use the discount code “@ami” for a complementary ticket to our inaugural event.
Also, here’s our 7 favorite articles of the past 3 days:
Until next time, don’t take the realities of the world for granted,
David Smooke, Hacker Noon (of AMI)
P.S. Read the Latest and the Trending tech stories about: Artificial Intelligence, APIs, Developer Bootcamp, Javascript, Learning AI if You Suck at Math, MVP Lessons, Product Management Life, The Countdown, Tech Careers, & Venture Capital.
P.P.S. use the discount code “@ami” for a complementary ticket to our inaugural event.