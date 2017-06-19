…Not Just Another Tech Party in San Francisco #HackerNoon

When I got my first startup job, my business card read “Internet Enthusiast” and that remains true today. Hacker Noon has grown to 2,000+ contributors and 125,000+ subscribers entirely through the internet. No office. No meetings. No parties — until now. I am very excited to meet this community in person. Today’s San Francisco event is a milestone. If you’re in San Francisco area today, use the discount code “@ami” for a complementary ticket to our inaugural event.

Also, here’s our 7 favorite articles of the past 3 days:

12 Amazing JavaScript Shorthand Techniques by Front End Engineer & Entrepreneur by Yuri Ramos

Until next time, don’t take the realities of the world for granted,

David Smooke, Hacker Noon (of AMI)

