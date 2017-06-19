…Not Just Another Tech Party in San Francisco #HackerNoon

Search icon
Originally published by David Smooke on June 19th 2017
When I got my first startup job, my business card read “Internet Enthusiast” and that remains true today. Hacker Noon has grown to 2,000+ contributors and 125,000+ subscribers entirely through the internet. No office. No meetings. No parties — until now. I am very excited to meet this community in person. Today’s San Francisco event is a milestone. If you’re in San Francisco area today, use the discount code “@ami” for a complementary ticket to our inaugural event.

Also, here’s our 7 favorite articles of the past 3 days:

The Best Way to Learn Development Skills (While Getting Paid in the Process) by Coding Artist Michael Mangialardi

12 Amazing JavaScript Shorthand Techniques by Front End Engineer & Entrepreneur by Yuri Ramos

The State of Angular and the Due Date of Version 5 by Full Stack Developer Dor Moshe

Machine Learning with JavaScript : Part 1 by Abhishek Soni, who just had an epiphany

How Lawyers will be Killed by the Blockchain and not Machine Learning by Maverick Chris Herd

Pre Release: Redux-First Router — A Step Beyond Redux-Little-Router by Javascript’s Spiritual Advisor James Gillmore

The world’s first protein database for Machine Learning and AI by Biotechnology AI Boss Kamil Tamiola

Until next time, don’t take the realities of the world for granted,

David Smooke, Hacker Noon (of AMI)

P.S. Read the Latest and the Trending tech stories about: Artificial Intelligence, APIs, Developer Bootcamp, Javascript, Learning AI if You Suck at Math, MVP Lessons, Product Management Life, The Countdown, Tech Careers, & Venture Capital.

P.P.S. use the discount code “@ami” for a complementary ticket to our inaugural event.

