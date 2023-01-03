Noonies2022 Awards: The List of Winners in the Internet Heroes Category

The Internet is a mirror of the collective human psyche, and it’s nothing if not downright chaotic. Just like the people that give it life, the internet is an imperfect entity rife with the propensity for good or downright terrible. However, just as light banishes darkness, we hope that the good and reasonable initiatives on the world wide web continue to thrive. This year, Noonies’ Award Category, presented by , shines a light on the thinkers, builders, and of course, users that ensure that the gift of the internet keeps on giving. Internet Heroes HackerNoon Writing Contests Here are the stats: 4,743 nominees. 371 HackerNoon awards for 2022 Across 5 award categories: Web3, Emerging Tech, Gaming, Internet Heroes, and Programming. And a monumental 143,156 votes cast over at noonies.tech To see the winners simply visit , pick an award, and discover which name appears at the top. That’s the winner! noonies.tech The category alone is announcing 100 winners this year. Let’s congratulate them all! Internet Heroes HackerNoon Contributor of the year - CYBER SECURITY AWARENESS With 1,891 votes, Cloud Security Engineer and Cybersecurity , smashed this category. Engr Naina Emmanuel HackerNoon Contributor of the year - MANAGEMENT an International recruitment agency, won this category by writing about lessons and laws in different management styles. Alcor, HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- SEO Sleuth SEO is the spice of the Internet and, is the spice master. Manfye Goh HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- EDUCATION From the origins of decentralized finance to what the metaverse will look like in a few years, taught us a lot in 2022. Mickey Maler HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- All About Teamwork , founder at Adadot.com, the world’s first fitness tracker for work won, this round. Alex Harris HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- LEARNING For sharing her learning journey and garnering 637 votes, won this category. Shloka Shah HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- Most Valuable Marketer , Head of Product Marketing at Livecycle gets the trophy for this one. Zevi Reinitz HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- BUSINESS-STRATEGY Marketing, Product Guy & Writer, brought high-value content, such as his which is probably why he got 549 votes to win this category. Kolapo Imam interview with Google Product Marketing Manager Vincent Xu HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- CAREER-DEVELOPMENT And the winner of this category is serial entrepreneur . Kirill Manaenko HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- FACEBOOK NFT and Web3 guru wins this category. Tigerchops HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- INTERNET is the winner in this category. Ewere HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- SOCIAL-MEDIA Congratulations to the head of Admitad ConvertSocial ! Ksana Liapkova HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- ONLINE-EDUCATION won this category, a step further in reaching her goal of educating 100-out-of-school children in Nigeria using music, literacy, and technology. Celine Aju HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- JOBS CEO of SIDUSHEROES.COM won this category. Congratulations! Dan Khomenko HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- CLIMATE-CHANGE Certified Zero Waste professional and Co-founder BreatheIO won this category. Sana Nauman Chaudhry HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- BUSINESS-GROWTH After smashing the BUSINESS STRATEGY category, won the BUSINESS-GROWTH category too. Kolapo Imam HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- PSYCHOLOGY Congrats to , a Backend Developer with Coding and Philosophy as main interests. Leela Krishna Kumarz HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- CYBER-THREATS Cyber threats are not to be taken likely and cybersecurity writer Nduka knows why! John HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- HIRING Software Engineer won this category. Andrei Molchanov The Greatest Storyteller is officially the greatest storyteller of 2022. Zevi Reinitz HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- DESIGN , thank you for your amazing stories. Sergey Golitsyn Super Career Strategist of 2022 And the award goes to a Software Engineer with impeccable writing. Andrei Molchanov HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- GROWTH-HACKING bags his third award for the year! Kolapo Imam HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- INVESTING Besides teaching about investment, stories are fun to read. Congratulations! David O’s HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- DATA-SECURITY creates content to make the web a better place! Zell Liew Critical Thinker of the Year Eight-Time "Noonies" Award Winner, wins again! Nebojsa ”Nesha” Todorovic HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- BOOKS Congratulations to , one of the world's leading consumer product industry experts. Keep up the good work. Branden HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- GROWTH Congratulations to , a software engineer writing about how we can all keep growing professionally and personally. Andrei Molchanov HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- ART is a Senior Advisor, General Counsel, New Pavilion, Senior Counselor, American Blockchain PAC associate AND a HackerNoon Contributor of the Year in Art! Ralph Benko HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- JOB-HUNTING shares the latest trends in hiring and workplace culture at some of the largest tech companies. Rick Chen HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- MOTIVATION is a Backend Developer with Coding and Philosophy as his main interests. Leela Krishna Kumar HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- PRODUCT-MANAGEMENT Congratulations to . Kolapo Imam HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- PHILOSOPHY Congratulations for winning his second award! Ralph Benko HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- COMPANY-CULTURE shares the latest trends in hiring and workplace culture at some of the largest tech companies and wins the HackerNoon Contributor of the Year in Company Culture award. Rick Chen HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- ELON-MUSK , an award-winning writer & guerrilla marketer wins another award! Ghost of HackerNoon HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- BOTS Congratulations to , a Senior Python Developer. Maksim Kuznetsov HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- BEST-PRACTICES Congratulations to , a Senior Ruby on Rails Developer Alexey Shepelev HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- DEVELOPER Congratulations to , a software tester. Sergei Shaikin HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- LEADERSHIP is the example of a leader herself! She has focus in User Acquisition & Growth, enjoys running marathons, is a fitness enthusiast and a TEDx Speaker. Annica Lin HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- BEGINNERS-GUIDE Congratulations to , a full-stack web developer, crafter, blogger, cosplayer, fiber artist, yoga teacher, and gamer. Abbey Perini HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- FREELANCING Congratulations to once again! Ghost of HackerNoon Best Productivity Software Everybody's favorite - , is on fire! Notion HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- CUSTOMER-EXPERIENCE Congratulations to , the CEO of SupportYourApp, Co-founder of Label Your Data and Outstaff Your Team! Daria Leshchenko HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- CUSTOMER-SUCCESS Congratulations to for winning second award in a row! Daria Leshchenko HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- WOMEN-IN-TECH Congratulations to for winning the HackerNoon Contributor of the Year on Women in Tech! Annica Lin HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- FOUNDER-INTERVIEW is building digital products at Evrone.com and winning the Noonies! Elizabeth Lvova HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- CYBERCRIME Congratulations to , a Ph.D. Candidate, Blockchain Researcher, web3 technical writer, developer, and Audio platforms researcher. Olusegun Joel Titus HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- INTERNET-CENSORSHIP is on fire! Ghost of HackerNoon HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- PRODUCTIVITY has read 6000 pages of programming books per year since 2016 and just like that wins the Noonies award! German Tebiev HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- FUNDING Congratulations to , a seasoned blockchain writer interested in crypto education, DAO, NFT, Defi, and Web3. Olayimika Oyebanji Remote Work Warrior is the remote work warrior of the year! Chingiz Nazar HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- PODCAST is building digital products at Evrone.com and smashing this year's Noonies. Elizabeth Lvova HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- MUSIC is a content creator with 20 years of experience and over 5 million views who writes about Content Creation, Self Help & Business. Jesse Young El Best Online Lecturer Please welcome , the best online lecturer! Abdul Bari Patron Saint of Privacy is our Patron Saint of Privacy this year. Avast Secure Browser HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- HACKATHONS Congratulations to ! Alex R HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- BLOGGING Congrats to , well deserved! Erik Emanuelli HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- ADVERTISING is on fire this year and wins her third award! Annica Lin Coolest Chrome Plugin helps remove known paywalled sites from your search results. A free and open internet is just one click away! Free Internet Plugin HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- ENTREPRENEURSHIP is the host of the Success Story Podcast and Founder/CEO of OnMi Patch. Scott D. Clary HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- CREATIVITY wins for his expertise on creativity. Sourav Das HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- SCIENCE-FICTION Congratulations to , well deserved! Axel Best Technology Email Newsletter content on copywriting, marketing & creativity brings him an award this year. ’s Eddie Shleyner HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- CONTENT-STRATEGY is a freelance writer for B2B SaaS. When she's not writing for clients, she's managing her own blog and winning Noonies! Favour Agari HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- COVID19 Congratulations to ! Kyle W. Beach HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- LIFE-LESSONS Congratulations to , a web developer writing essays about mindset, productivity, tech, and others. Roxana Murariu HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- MENTAL-HEALTH is a six-figure freelancer and strategic advisor who has helped companies secure more than $500 million. Matthew Proffitt HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- FOUNDER-ADVICE Congratulations ! Alex Paden Best Social Media Tech Educator is the best social media tech educator! He discusses various software engineering topics with examples and adds fun elements to them. He always tries to teach by example here on this educational Youtube channel which he believes is the right way to learn. Hussein Nasser Tech CEO of the Year is the Tech CEO of 2022! Congratulations! Troy Goode Best Tech Educator on Instagram is a Computer Scientist who likes to engineer things and share them online. Estefannie HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- COPYRIGHT is an artist by trade (acting, music, writing) and a blockchain by necklace.Congratulations! Nile Sarkisian HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- HISTORY If today is going to be a part of history then sure is going to be remembered as a prominent historian in cyberspace who is a cold-brew addict who simplifies Web3 for the curious men and women. Congratulations! Joel Mascarenhas Green Tech Advocate of the Year Congratulations for being the shining example for everyone in the cyberspace on how tech and nature can go hand in hand! He is the founder and CEO of Salesforce.com Mark Benioff HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- DIVERSITY has given the most diversified stories to his readers this year, he is a marketing executive, digital junkie, and pop culture lover. Congratulations! David Deal The Twitter Animal Account That Most Brightens Your Day is the twitter animal account of 2022 that brightened up everyone’s day and improved our spirits throughout the year. Congratulations! 🐕 genius_dogs HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- CULTURE 2022 sure has proved as a man of culture who is also a marketing executive, digital junkie, and pop culture lover. Congratulations! David Deal Best Use of Tech for Democracy While democracy is what keeps us and our rights safe, its quite astonishing how made sure to keep the very foundation of it out of harm's way. He is the founder and CEO of Change.org, the world's largest platform for social change. Ben Rattray HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- MANAGEMENT-AND-LEADERSHIP is an Author and a Former AVP Engineer @Swiggy. Congratulations! Vinita Bansal HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- SALES Congratulations to ! Scott D. Clary HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- ETHICS is the World’s 1st AI-Powered Omni Social Shopping Network, for People, Brands, and Sustainability.Congratulations! Ã€LA.HAUSSE Tech Career Trendsetter is the world's largest professional network on the internet. You can use LinkedIn to find the right job or internship, connect and strengthen professional relationships, and learn the skills you need to succeed in your career. Congratulations! LinkedIn HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- DATA-PROTECTION Data has always been a top tier asset that helps one gain leverage but it also brings the horrors of it being taken from us without our consent, and has been at par with keeping us updated on how to stay protected. Or Hillel HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- FOUNDER-STORIES Congratulations to . Julie Plavnik HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- LAW is the Founder & CEO of ROYBI Robot and a member of the Forbes Technology Council. Congratulations! Elnaz Sarraf HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- SELF-IMPROVEMENT combines ideas from data science, humanities, and social sciences. Congratulations! Nikola O. HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- GOVERNMENT rises with the strength of a thousand generations. Chitose Nakamoto HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- HUMOR It's said the most difficult emotion to crack is humor but has been blessed with comical wittiness. Congratulations! Valerie Ejegi Who is the Real Captain Kirk? Congratulations to . William Shatner - Star Trek: The Original Series Who is the Real Dr. Leonard McCoy? Congratulations to . Karl Urban - Star Trek (Kelvin Timeline) Who is the Real Spock? Congratulations to . Leonard Nimoy - Star Trek: The Original Series HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- PERSONAL-DEVELOPMENT is an author, entrepreneur, and growth advisor. Congratulations! Baptiste Monnet Who is the Real Hikaru Sulu? . Congratulations! George Takei - Star Trek: The Original Series HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- FUNDRAISING In a world that runs on money has the super power to know how to get it. She is the Co-Founder & CEO of Atri Labs - Creating a new full-stack web development framework. Congratulations! Darshita Chaturvedi Most Controversial Tweeter of the Year They say any type of publicity is good publicity and used it quite well but at what cost. JK Rowling HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- MVP Congratulations to , who is a Software Engineer from the Land Down Under. Valerii Udodov HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- NETWORKING is a full-stack computer science engineer and Linux lover who writes about programming. Congratulations! Aitor Alonso HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- PERSONAL-DATA is an SEO & Affiliate Marketer for Finance & Technology. Congratulations! George Tam RICK SANCHEZ OF THE YEAR It would be an understatement to call a brilliantly mad man just like Tony Stark. Congratulations! Elon Musk