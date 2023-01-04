Noonies2022 Awards: The List of Winners in the Gaming Category

The archetypal gamer has evolved from a kid that made parents worry about a vitamin D deficiency to an individual of any age or gender who is a patron of an industry that is bigger than both the film and music industries combined. 2022’s Noonies’ Award Category, presented by honors the studios, developers, and games that give the gamer in all of us a means to escape, compete or even earn a living. Thank you for your creativity, dedication, and uncanny talent! Gaming Trending Blockchain Games , Here are the stats: 4,743 nominees. 371 Hacker Noon awards for 2022 Across 5 award categories: Web3, Emerging Tech, Gaming, Internet Heroes, and Programming. And a monumental 143,156 votes cast over at noonies.tech To see the winners, simply visit , pick an award, and discover which name appears at the top. That’s the winner! noonies.tech The category alone is announcing 24 winners this year. Let’s congratulate them all! Gaming Gaming Guru of The Year graduate who measures her life with coffee spoons and time spent playing video games, is the winner this year! Lacy Long, a psychology HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- GAME-DEVELOPMENT is now the best writer on game development! Oliver Emeka Blockchain Game Developer of the Year , a post-apocalyptic survival game with elements of cyberpunk has won the title of blockchain game developer of 2022! Fight against or team up with other players, scavenge loot, transport cargo or VIP’s to other locations, collect legal or illegal resources and trade them, hunt legendary creatures, capture territory and build safehouses for their gang. Decimated HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- GAMING-INDUSTRY Congratulations for winning yet another award across 5 big categories in the Noonies 2022! Ghost of HackerNoon HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- GAMES Congratulations for winning HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Games. Aditi Game of the Year - Join an intrepid girl on her many adventures as she strives to become a hero with the help of her mighty dragon protector. Along the way, meet new friends, collect items, and help folks from all walks of life! Discover a heartwarming tale of kindness,companionship, and family in a gorgeous hand-drawn world. The Cruel King and The Great Hero HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- GAMING The Gaming category once again calls the name of . Congratulations Lacy on winning yet another award in Noonies 2022. Lacy Long HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- PC-GAMING Congratulations on winning HackerNoon Contributor of the Year in PC-Gaming. Shariy Ivan Biggest Surprise of the Year in Gaming No on thought there would be a sequel to Goat Simulator, let alone 2, yet here we are in 2022, and surprised us all with its bombastic debut trailer. Goat Simulator 3 HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- NINTENDO is surely on a winning streak! Congratulations on another award in the Noonies 2022. Lacy Long Best Gaming Discord Community is a virtual world where players can play, build, own, and monetize their virtual experiences AND the best gaming discord community. Their discord community has incredibly helpful mods and dedicated community members that help newbies find their footing in the exciting sandbox Metaverse. The Sandbox Dad Game of the Year : there is a real lack of excitement in crawling through tall grass while on the hunt for a wounded deer. Though this game isn't new, it's frequent updates keep it fresh enough to be a winner this year as well. Hunter: Call Of The Wild Indie Game of the Year is an isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure. Tunic The Dawdle Buddy of the Year is a free-to-play mobile game based on the dragon ball anime franchise that has won the title of “The Dawle Buddy of the Year”. Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle Multiplayer Game of the Year , a game in which you inherit your grandfather's old farm plot and set out to begin a new life! Stardew Valley Free-to-Play Game of the Year : a 5v5 character-based tactical fps where precise gunplay meets unique agent abilities. Valorant Gaming Twitch Streamer of the Year Congratulations to aka Michael Grzesiek, a former professional gamer known for playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Shroud Edgiest Protagonist of the Year Welcome , the edgiest protagonist of the year! “BECAUSE THE LAST OF US IS THE GREATEST GAME OF ALL TIME” Joel Miller Gaming YouTuber of the Year often plays a wide range of games, but is particularly known for his love of first-person shooters. Congratulations for winning the award! VanossGaming Single-Player Game of the Year is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Stray WTF game of the year : build your virtual weed empire: grow the hottest strains & crossbreed new ones, roll your own blunts, sell bongs, hire growers, make solventless concentrates, handle rival dealers, befriend influencers, smoke dabs, ride a dolphin, and more! Welcome to weed shop 3! Weed Shop 3 Most OP Blockchain Gaming Guild : “We are a fun community that aims to connect different guilds and focus on charitable efforts in the axie and nft gaming space.” Moonlit Game Alliance Most Played-to-Earn Game of the Year : Tired of card games that require a huge investment in time to play a single session? The rapid battles in splinterlands are fast and furious, each game only taking a few minutes. Play, trade, and earn anywhere at any time. Splinterlands is available on both desktop and mobile devices. Splinterlands Most Glorious Gaming Peripheral : MMOS like FFXIV can lead to players hammering on their keyboards like an expert pianist playing Beethoven's piano sonata no.29. The naga trinity's abundance of extra buttons helps offset this problem significantly. Razer Naga Trinity