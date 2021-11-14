Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Noonies Nominee Vivek Tank on the Need of Creativity for Effective SEO by@imvtank

Noonies Nominee Vivek Tank on the Need of Creativity for Effective SEO

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Vivek is the Senior SEO Specialist at Verz Design, a leading web design & development company in Singapore. He has a total of 6.5 years of experience in the SEO industry. At present, he's connected with 20K+ people globally and has published several SEO articles on LinkedIn, [Dev.to], YoursStory, etc. Learn more about his thoughts and opinions on SEO and his journey in the tech industry via the interview below.
image
Vivek Tank Hacker Noon profile picture

@imvtank
Vivek Tank

I like assisting people and this sounds like a role where I would shine.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Debunking 5 Common UX Design Myths by @imvtank
#ux
Ho, Ho, Ho, HackerNoon: Clever Holiday Gift Ideas From HackerNoon by @ellens
#hackernoon
‘Never Be Afraid of Change’: Noonies Interview with Farath by @farath
#cloud-computing
Elon Musk for Time's Person of the Year is Controversial to Say the Least by @michael-brooks
#elon-musk
Bullish on Digital Assets: Meet Hacker Noon’s Contributor Ben Knaus by @benhodlin
#digital-asset
"If You Have a Goal, You Can Reach it" Nominee Nominee Yan Tsishko by @yantsishko
#javascript

Tags

#hackernoon-awards#noonies2021#noonies-nominees#noonies-interview#noonies-2021-interview#hacker-noon-awards#writer-interview#noonies
Join Hacker Noon loading