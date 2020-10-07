Noonie Nominee Nick Oneill on Defining "Cool" for a 5 Year Old

Nicholas Oneill from the Netherlands has been nominated in Product Development for his double diamond discovery series on Hacker Noon.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

Details. I love details. The finishing touches.

I am a product manager based in Amsterdam - building products to help some of the worlds leading experts (in science, technology and mathematics). Background in design.

Father of two boys - Noam and Isaac. Husband of one wife - Melanie. Lived in Ireland, England, Denmark, Thailand and The Netherlands. Australian by origin. I think quality is important and I always play the long game.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

[With my team] I build decision support capabilities for some of the worlds leading experts (in science, technology and mathematics).

They are beautiful, and useful.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

I just started product discovery on a greenfield product.

5. What are you worried about right now?

The economy.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

To be cool, you have to be yourself.

Thats the definition of "cool".

Says me, to my five-year-old son.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

The pandemic has vastly improved vastly my work/life balance.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Tesla stock.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

That all countries should be named in their native tongue. E.g. Japan should be Nippon. Germany should be Deutschland.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Headspace, Product Hunt, Drops, Slack, The Economist, Invision, Tutanota, Waze... I could go on.

11. What are you currently learning?

Emotional intelligence.

Also about to do a pre-accelerator.

