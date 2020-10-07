Noonie Nominee Nick Oneill on Defining "Cool" for a 5 Year Old

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Nicholas Oneill from the Netherlands has been nominated in Product Development for his double diamond discovery series on Hacker Noon.
🚀 This Year's Noonies were made possible by: Sustany Capital, .TECH Domains, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Flipside Crypto, Udacity, and Beyondskills! There are over $10K+ & 3K+ Yrs Domain Registration Up for Grabs. VOTE TODAY! 🚀
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT
Details. I love details. The finishing touches.
I am a product manager based in Amsterdam - building products to help some of the worlds leading experts (in science, technology and mathematics). Background in design.
Father of two boys - Noam and Isaac. Husband of one wife - Melanie. Lived in Ireland, England, Denmark, Thailand and The Netherlands. Australian by origin. I think quality is important and I always play the long game.
[With my team] I build decision support capabilities for some of the worlds leading experts (in science, technology and mathematics).
They are beautiful, and useful.
I just started product discovery on a greenfield product.
To be cool, you have to be yourself.
Thats the definition of "cool".
Says me, to my five-year-old son.
The pandemic has vastly improved vastly my work/life balance.
Tesla stock.
That all countries should be named in their native tongue. E.g. Japan should be Nippon. Germany should be Deutschland.
Headspace, Product Hunt, Drops, Slack, The Economist, Invision, Tutanota, Waze... I could go on.
Emotional intelligence.
Also about to do a pre-accelerator.
With gratitude to Hacker Noon's 2020 Noonies Partners: Sustany Capital, .TECH Domains, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Flipside Crypto, Udacity, and Beyondskills!
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.