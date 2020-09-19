Noonie Nominee Jimmy Song is Excited About The Prospect of Bitcoin Changing Civilization

Jimmy Song from the United States has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Decentralization and Back to the Internet categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Joseph had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonies have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Writing

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Economics



2. Tell us a bit about yourself.



I am a Bitcoin author, developer, educator, entrepreneur and investor. I've written two books on Bitcoin: Programming Bitcoin and The Little Bitcoin Book.



3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

Bitcoin is a revolution and it profoundly changes our relationship with money. Sound money has a really deep impacts on everything from how we spend our time to how we evaluate our choices. I believe getting people to adopt Bitcoin will be a good far surpassing any government program.



4. What are you most excited about right now?

The prospect of Bitcoin changing civilization.

5. What are you worried about right now?

The unrest due to the dollar hegemony around the world.



6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Buy Bitcoin (starting in 2013)

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I've been working from home for the past 6 years, so this didn't disrupt me much as other people. That said, I've noticed that a lot of friendships have been strained due to the lack of physical meeting and the political nature of the whole thing. I'm a libertarian that thinks much of this crisis is manufactured and people don't like hearing that, at least not in a non-face-to-face setting.



8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Bitcoin. Too easy. God help you if you said stocks or a startup.



9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Most of government is completely unnecessary and actually detracts from productive people's ability to contribute to civilization. Most of the social ills today can be traced back to going on fiat money (essentially 1971).

Families are the core of civilization.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

I've fasted for many days before. Other than sleep and water, there's not much that we really need.

11. What are you currently learning?

Podcast production, number theory, Austrian economics, biblical exegesis

