No-stress CUDA programming using Go and C

CUDA using Go is a bit more complex than in other languages. Although there are some excellent packages, such as Programmingusingis a bit more complex than in other languages. Although there are some excellent packages, such as mumax , the documentation is poor, lacks examples and it’s difficult to use.

C, so the best alternative is to use Cuda Kernel. This is what I will do in this example, where I multiply two matrices using CUDA. CUDA is for, so the best alternative is to use Command cgo and invoke an external function with your. This is what I will do in this example, where I multiply two matrices using

CUDA programming, read the If you want to know more aboutprogramming, read the my article

Kernel

extern C because this is how cgo invokes functions: I created a Simple Kernel that has the Kernel function and a helper function to be called externally. Note that I usedbecause this is howinvokes functions:

# include <stdio.h> # include <cuda.h> __ global__ void vecmul ( float *A, float * B, float *C, int size) { // Row and Column indexes: int row = blockIdx.y*blockDim.y+threadIdx.y; int col = blockIdx.x*blockDim.x+threadIdx.x; // Are they bellow the maximum? if (col < size && row < size) { float result = 0 ; for ( int ix= 0 ;ix<size;ix++) { result += A[row*size+ix]*B[ix*size+col]; } C[row*size+col] = result; } } extern "C" { void maxmul ( float *A, float * B, float *C, int size) { int total = size*size; // Allocate device memory: float * gpu_A; float * gpu_B; float * gpu_C; int msize = total * sizeof ( float ); cudaMalloc(( void **)&gpu_A, msize); cudaMemcpy(gpu_A,A,msize,cudaMemcpyHostToDevice); cudaMalloc(( void **)&gpu_B, msize); cudaMemcpy(gpu_B,B,msize,cudaMemcpyHostToDevice); cudaMalloc(( void **)&gpu_C,msize); // Blocks & grids: dim3 blocks (size,size) ; dim3 grid ( 1 , 1 ) ; // Call the kernel: vecmul<<<grid,blocks>>>(gpu_A,gpu_B,gpu_C,size); // Get the result Matrix: cudaMemcpy(C,gpu_C,msize,cudaMemcpyDeviceToHost); //Free device matrices cudaFree(gpu_A); cudaFree(gpu_B); cudaFree(gpu_C); } }

The vecmul() function is the kernel and the maxmul() function is the helper. Its function is to allocate memory in the GPU, copy the parameters, invoke the kernel, and copy the result. Values ​​are passed by reference.

Go code

helper function and displays the result: Program maxmul.go invokes thefunction and displays the result:

package main /* void maxmul(float *A, float* B, float *C, int size); #cgo LDFLAGS: -L. -L./ -lmaxmul */ import "C" import "fmt" func Maxmul (a []C.float, b []C.float, c []C.float, size int ) { C.maxmul(&a[ 0 ], &b[ 0 ], &c[ 0 ], C. int (size)) } func main () { //in := []C.float{1.23, 4.56} //C.test(&in[0]) // C 1.230000 4.560000 a := []C.float{ -1 , 2 , 4 , 0 , 5 , 3 , 6 , 2 , 1 } b := []C.float{ 3 , 0 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 7 , 2 } var c []C.float = make ([]C.float, 9 ) Maxmul(a,b,c, 3 ) fmt.Println(c) }

Before importing the C package, which allows to invoke external functions in pure C code (extern C), I pass the configuration of cgo, indicating the prototype of the function C , the path to lib and its name.

I had to create a wrapper function in the Go code to invoke the external function to make things easier. It simply passes the reference to the arrays (the address of the first position) and the array size (in this case 3x3 = 9). In CUDA we work with flat matrices.

I used the type C.float to create slices containing my arrays (transformed into vectors). Then I called the function. Note that I passed the size of each row (or column).

Compiling

To compile the C code use the command:

nvcc --ptxas-options=-v --compiler-options '-fPIC' -o libmaxmul.so --shared maxmul.cu

You need to have CUDA and the Nvidia driver installed!

Then just run the Go code with the command:

go run maxmul.go ... [19 36 16 27 41 31 28 15 24]

And this is the result of matrix multiplication!

Full Source Code is here: https://github.com/cleuton/golang-network/tree/master/english/cuda/nostress

