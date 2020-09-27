No More Mistakes With VSCode Expand-And-Collapse Options

REAL, FUN, GEEK who is passionate about Front-End!
I recently had a large amount of data to refactor out of HTML and into JSON. The details about how I achieved this is a whole different article. What I want to document for myself (and maybe others will find it useful, even if it's only a refresher) are the various code expand and collapse options.
Rather than doing things the easy way and combing through the VS Code documentation, I did a search on Stack Overflow and found the following ...
And, while this looked exactly like what I was looking for, I found that even a simple answer can have its own complications.
It is not called Collapse and Expand, rather Folding.
Folding has been rolled out and is now implemented since Visual Studio Code version 0.10.11. There are these keyboard shortcuts available:
Fold folds the innermost uncollapsed region, while Unfold unfolds the collapsed region at the cursor.
On Windows and Linux ...
Ctrl + Shift + [
Ctrl + Shift + ]
On MacOS ...
⌥ + ⌘ + [
⌥ + ⌘ + ]
Fold All folds all regions, while Unfold All unfolds all regions in the editor:
On Windows and Linux ...
(zero)
Ctrl + (K => 0)
Ctrl + (K => J)
On MacOS ...
(zero)
⌘ + (K => 0)
⌘ + (K => J)
NOTE: Watch out for the ZERO listed, it is not an "O" key. Additionally, The
and
K => 0
are meant to be pressed while the
K => J
and
Ctrl
are held down. I kept releasing the
⌘
key before pressing the second key while caused some heartache.
Ctrl
As I said before, this is a personal documentation of this process for that point in time when I need this useful information again.
