NO!! GitHub Copilot Will NOT Steal Your Job

\\\n> TL;DR: If you are a good software designer Copilot will not help you very much.\n\n## What is GitHub Copilot?\n\nGitHub Copilot is an AI pair programmer.\nIt was trained with a huge coding database of common small routines.\nIt also can recognize bad comments and create imperative code from them.\n\n\\\n[Code Smell 05 Comment Abusers](https://maximilianocontieri.com/code-smell-05-comment-abusers)\n\n\\\nGitHub copilot is a text transformer similar to GPT-3.\n\nIt was developed by the same company: OpenAI.\n\n\\\n[I’ve recently learned about gpt3 this is my journey](https://maximilianocontieri.com/ive-recently-learned-about-gpt3-this-is-my-journey)\n\n## How does it work?\n\nThe OpenAI Codex engine powers GitHub Copilot.\nIt was trained with a lot of source code and also natural language.\n\nTo use it, we must apply to their [waiting list](https://copilot.github.com/). The approval process is fast.\n\nWe add it as a Visual Studio Code Extension that interacts in real-time with GitHub.\n\n## Benefits(?)\n\n**==Autofill==**\n\nCopilot can predict anemic structures once we describe their accidental data.\n\n\\\n[Code Smell 70 - Anemic Model Generators](https://maximilianocontieri.com/code-smell-70-anemic-model-generators)\n\n\\\nThey are suitable for implementative and anemic code generation.\n\n\\\n[Code Smell 01- Anemic Models](https://maximilianocontieri.com/code-smell-01-anemic-models)\n\n\\\nCode wizards are a present problem. Copilot is a brand new one.\n\n\\\n[Laziness - Code Wizards](https://hackernoon.com/lazyness-chapter-ii-code-wizards-3i9x3xtr)\n\n**==Bad comments to code==**\n\nIt converts bad comments (those that should never be present in our code) to straightforward algorithms.\n\nWe can assume that the training set was filled with bad implementative commented code.\nWe shouldn't rely much on the algorithm's declarative.\n\n**==Structural tests==**\n\nCodePilot can generate tests on setters. These tests are coupled to implementation and fragile.\n\n\\\n[Code Smell - 52 Fragile Test](https://maximilianocontieri.com/code-smell-52-fragile-tests)\n\n\\\nThey test our getters, so they don't add much value to validating our system's behavior.\n\n\\\n[Code Smell - 68 Getters](https://maximilianocontieri.com/code-smell-68-getters)\n\n\\\nMore insights [here](https://goldedem.hashnode.dev/github-co-pilot-in-a-nutshell).\n\n## Should we worry about it?\n\nNot now.\n\n\\\nIf you read the benefits above, most of the Copilot code belongs to the [code smell area](https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-i-xqz3evd).\n\nVery soon, transformers like Copilot will replace lazy and implementative programmers.\n\n\\\n[Most Programmers are losing our jobs very soon](https://maximilianocontieri.com/most-programmers-are-losing-our-jobs-very-soon)\n\n## What should be doing right now?\n\nWe need to be cleverer than it.\n\nWe need to create great behavioral models far from implementative structural data\n\n\\\n[The One and Only Software Design Principle](https://hackernoon.com/the-one-and-only-software-design-principle-1x983ylp)\n\n\\\nThe problem copilot is solving right now tackles software main mistakes. Thinking of programming as just dealing with data instead of behavior.\n\n\\\n[What is Wrong with Software](https://hackernoon.com/what-is-wrong-with-software-uh8j3y7k)\n\n\\\nOnce we decide to grow up and build serious software instead of dealing with strings and dates, we will push our jobs a few years away from this fancy robot.\n\nPlease do write me a line below with your thoughts on this.\n\n\\\n