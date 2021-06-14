How to Find The Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XI]

@ mcsee Maximiliano Contieri I’m senior software engineer specialized in declarative designs and S.O.L.I.D. and Agile lover.

Yet more code smells? Aren't them enough?

We see several symptoms and situations that make us doubt the quality of our development.

Let's look at some possible solutions.

Most of these smells are just hints of something that might be wrong. They are not rigid rules.

This is part V. Part I can be found here, Part II here, Part III is here, Part IV here, part V, VI, VII, VIII, IX and the last one (for now).

Let's continue...

Code Smell 51 - Double Negatives

Not operator is our friend. Not not operator is not our friend.

Problems

Readability

Solutions

Name your variables, methods and classes with positive names.

Sample Code

Wrong

if ( !work.isNotFinished() )

Right

if ( work.isDone() )

Detection

This is a semantic smell. We need to detect it on code reviews.

We can tell linters to check for Regular Expressions like !not or !isNot etc as a warning.

Tags

Readability

Conclusion

Double negation is a very basic rule we learn as junior developers.

There are lots of production systems filled with this smell.

We need to trust our test coverage and make safe renames and other refactors.

More info

Credits

Photo by Daniel Herron on Unsplash

It’s harder to read code than to write it.

Joel Spolsky

Code Smell 52 - Fragile Tests

Tests are our safety nets. If we don’t trust on their integrity, we will be in great danger.

Problems

Determinism

Confidence loss

Wasted time

Solutions

Test should be in full control. There should be no space for erratic behavior and degrees of freedom. Remove all tests coupling.

Examples

Fragile, Intermittent, Sporadic or Erratic tests are common in many organizations.

Nevertheless, they mine the developers trust.

We must avoid them.

Sample Code

Wrong

import static org.junit.Assert.assertEquals; import org.junit.Test; import components.set.Set; import components.set.Set1L; public abstract class SetTest { protected abstract Set < String > constructor (); @Test public final void testAddEmpty() { Set < String > s = this .constructor(); s.add( "green" ); s.add( "blue" ); assertEquals( "{green. blue}" , s.toString()); //This is fragile since it dependes on set sort (which is not defined) } }

Right

import static org.junit.Assert.assertEquals; import org.junit.Test; import components.set.Set; import components.set.Set1L; public abstract class SetTest { protected abstract Set < String > constructor (); @Test public final void testAddEmpty() { Set < String > s = this .constructor(); s.add( "green" ); assertEquals( "{green}" , s.toString()); } @Test public final void testEntryAtSingleEntry() { Set < String > s = this .createFromArgs( "red" ); Boolean x = s.contains( "red" ); assertEquals( true , x); } }

Detection

Detection can be done with test run statistics.

It is very hard to put some test in maintenance since we are removing a safety net.

More Info

Tags

Coupling

Determinism

Conclusion

Fragile tests show system coupling and not deterministic or erratic behavior.

Developers spend lots of time and effort fighting against this false positives.

The amateur software engineer is always in search of magic.

Grady Booch

Code Smell 53 — Explicit Iteration

We learned loops back in school. But enumerators and iterators are the next generation.

Photo by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash

Problems

Encapsulation.

Declarativeness.

Solutions

Favor foreach() or high order iterators You will be able to use yield(), caches, proxies, lazy loading and much more when you hide your implementation details.

Sample Code

Wrong

for (i = 0 ; i < colors.count(), i++) { print(colors[i]); }

Right

foreach (color of colors) { print(color); } //Closures and arrow functions colors.foreach( color => print(color));

Detection

Linters can find this smell using regex.

There might be false positives. See exceptions below.

Exceptions

If the problem domain needs the elements to be bijected to natural numbers like indices, the first solution is adequate.

Remember all time to find real world analogies.

Tags

Declarative

Conclusion

This kind of smell do not ring the bell to many developers because they think this is a subtlety.

Clean code is full of this few declarative things that can make a difference.

More info

If you get tired of writing for loops, take a break and continue later.

David Walker

Code Smell 54 — Anchor Boats

Code is there. Just in case. We might need it soon.

Photo by Kris Mikael Krister on Unsplash

Problems

Complexity

Coupling

Solutions

Remove dead code. Leave covered and real tested code.

Sample Code

Wrong

<? final class DatabaseQueryOptimizer { public function selectWithCriteria ($tableName, $criteria) { //Make some optimizations manipulating criterias } private function sqlParserOptimization (SQLSentence $sqlSentence) : SQLSentence { //Parse the SQL converting it to an string and then working with their nodes as strings and lots of regex //This was a very costly operation overcoming real SQL benefits. //But since we made too much work we decide to keep the code. } }

Right

<? final class DatabaseQueryOptimizer { public function selectWithCriteria ($tableName, $criteria) { //Make some optimizations manipulating criterias } }

Detection

Using some mutation testing variants we can remove the dead code and see it test fails.

We need to have good coverage to rely on this solution.

Tags

YAGNI

Conclusion

Dead code is always a problem.

We can use modern development techniques like TDD to ensure all code is alive.

More info

It is very hard to predict, especially the future.

Niels Bohr

Code Smell 55 — Object Orgy

If you see your objects as data holders you will violate their encapsulation, but you shouldn’t, as in real life, you should always ask for consent.

Picture by Nicolas Poussin

Problems

Information Hiding Violation

Encapsulation Violation

Coupling

Solutions

Couple to interfaces and behavior, never data.

Sample Code

Wrong

<? final class Point { public $x; public $y; } final class DistanceCalculator { function distanceBetween (Point $origin, Point $destination) { return sqrt((($destination->x - $origin->x) ^ 2 ) + (($destination->y - $origin->y) ^ 2 )); } }

Right

<? final class Point { private $rho; private $theta; public function x () { return $this ->rho * cos( $this ->theta); } public function y () { return $this ->rho * sin( $this ->theta); } } final class DistanceCalculator { function distanceBetween (Point $origin, Point $destination) { return sqrt((($destination->x() - $origin->x() ^ 2 ) + (($destination->y() - $origin->y()) ^ 2 ))); } }

Detection

You can set your linters to warn you for public attributes, setters and getters usage and discourage them.

Tags

Coupling

Conclusion

If your classes are polluted with setters, getters and public methods you will certainly have ways to couple to their accidental implementation.

Also Known as

Inappropriate intimacy

More info

A data structure is just a stupid programming language.

Bill Gosper

We are done for now. But we are pretty sure we will come across even more smells very soon!

I keep getting more suggestions on twitter, so they won't be the last!

Also Featured In

Tags