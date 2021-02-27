Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Arrives for All Platforms on June 10

@ hackernoongaming Hacker Noon Gaming Publishing video game news, guides, reviews, and more.

Fans who missed out on the rebooted Ninja Gaiden series can finally replay the adventures of Ryu Hayabusa. KOEI TECMO America announced recently that Team Ninja will present the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection for a major platform release on current and next-gen consoles later this June.

The Master Collection will feature all three games in the modern, updated Ninja Gaiden series and will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (also playable for PlayStation 5 through Backward Compatibility), the Xbox One consoles (playable on Xbox Series X|S via Backward Compatibility) and Windows PC via steam. The collection features Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge. The collection will include most of the previously released game modes and DLC costumes available for the titles’ original releases.

Unfortunately, online multiplayer will not be available for the Tag Missions in Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2. Other features that won’t be included for the Master Collection will be Clan Battle for Shadows of the World in Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, and online multiplayer will not be available for Ninja Trials.

Team Ninja has also confirmed a collaboration for the Master Collection to go along with Nioh 2. Players can now use a Dragon Ninja skin to transform into Ryu Hayabusa for Nioh 2: The Complete Edition. More details are available at the official Nioh 2 website.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Trailer

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will receive its multi-platform release on June 10. You can check out the latest trailer below.

This article was written by Jeffrey Harris.



Tags