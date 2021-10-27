NFT Music Introduces the Beginning of a New Music Industry

395 reads

NFTs in digital art are certainly having their time under the sun during 2021. [Beeple selling his work for $69m, [Crypto Punks] are now status symbols. Digital art has all the benefits the old world of art does not. NFT can counter scarcity. It’s transferable and immutable. The provenance is unquestioned. The meritocracy is amplified by the speed at which online communities operate. It's what all of us in the decentralised world want, right?