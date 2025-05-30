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New WAL Archiving Tool ‘pgrwl’ Delivers Zero Data Loss for PostgreSQL in Containerized Environments

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@hacker1061976

May 30th, 2025
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programming#postgresql#postgres#golang#backup#cloud-native#pgrwl#encrypted-wal-backups#pg_receivewal-alternative

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