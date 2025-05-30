New WAL Archiving Tool ‘pgrwl’ Delivers Zero Data Loss for PostgreSQL in Containerized Environments

🚀 About The project serves as a research platform to explore streaming WAL archiving with a target of RPO=0 during recovery.\nIt's primarily designed for use in containerized environments.\nThe utility replicates all key features of pg_receivewal, including automatic reconnection on connection loss, streaming into partial files, extensive error checking and more.\nThe tool is easy to install as a single binary and simple to debug - just use your preferred editor and a Docker container running PostgreSQL. The project serves as a research platform to explore streaming WAL archiving with a target of RPO=0 during recovery. research platform RPO=0 It's primarily designed for use in containerized environments. It's primarily designed for use in containerized environments. The utility replicates all key features of pg_receivewal, including automatic reconnection on connection loss, streaming into partial files, extensive error checking and more. pg_receivewal The tool is easy to install as a single binary and simple to debug - just use your preferred editor and a Docker container running PostgreSQL. 🔐 Features ✅ Streaming WAL archiving with replication slots\n✅ Safe .partial file handling (every server message is 'fsynced')\n✅ S3/SFTP backends with optional GZIP/ZSTD compression + AES-GCM encryption\n✅ Built-in HTTP server for serving WALs + metrics and alerting (planned)\n✅ Minimal and composable configuration\n✅ Fully testable with Docker-based integration tests ✅ Streaming WAL archiving with replication slots ✅ Safe .partial file handling (every server message is 'fsynced') .partial ✅ S3/SFTP backends with optional GZIP/ZSTD compression + AES-GCM encryption ✅ Built-in HTTP server for serving WALs + metrics and alerting (planned) ✅ Minimal and composable configuration ✅ Fully testable with Docker-based integration tests 🛠️ Usage Receive mode (the main loop of the WAL receiver) Receive the main loop of the WAL receiver cat <<EOF >config.yml\nmain:\n listen_port: 7070\n directory: wals\nreceiver:\n slot: pgrwl_v5\nlog:\n level: trace\n format: text\n add_source: true\nEOF\n\nexport PGHOST=localhost\nexport PGPORT=5432\nexport PGUSER=postgres\nexport PGPASSWORD=postgres\nexport PGRWL_MODE=receive\n\npgrwl -c config.yml cat <<EOF >config.yml\nmain:\n listen_port: 7070\n directory: wals\nreceiver:\n slot: pgrwl_v5\nlog:\n level: trace\n format: text\n add_source: true\nEOF\n\nexport PGHOST=localhost\nexport PGPORT=5432\nexport PGUSER=postgres\nexport PGPASSWORD=postgres\nexport PGRWL_MODE=receive\n\npgrwl -c config.yml Serve mode (used during restore to serve archived WAL files from storage) Serve used during restore to serve archived WAL files from storage cat <<EOF >config.yml\nmain:\n listen_port: 7070\n directory: wals\nlog:\n level: trace\n format: text\n add_source: true\nEOF\n\nexport PGRWL_MODE=serve\n\npgrwl -c config.yml cat <<EOF >config.yml\nmain:\n listen_port: 7070\n directory: wals\nlog:\n level: trace\n format: text\n add_source: true\nEOF\n\nexport PGRWL_MODE=serve\n\npgrwl -c config.yml restore_command example for postgresql.conf restore_command # where 'k8s-worker5:30266' represents the host and port \n# of a 'pgrwl' instance running in 'serve' mode. \nrestore_command = 'pgrwl restore-command --serve-addr=k8s-worker5:30266 %f %p' # where 'k8s-worker5:30266' represents the host and port \n# of a 'pgrwl' instance running in 'serve' mode. \nrestore_command = 'pgrwl restore-command --serve-addr=k8s-worker5:30266 %f %p' ⭐ See also: examples (step-by-step archive and recovery), and k8s (basic setup) See also: examples (step-by-step archive and recovery), and k8s (basic setup) examples k8s ⚙️ Configuration Reference The configuration file is in JSON or YML format (*.json is preferred).It supports environment variable placeholders like ${PGRWL_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY}. ${PGRWL_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY} main: # Required for both modes: 'receive' / 'serve'\n listen_port: 7070 # HTTP server port (used for management)\n directory: "/var/lib/pgwal" # Base directory for storing WAL files\n\nreceiver: # Required for 'receive' mode\n slot: replication_slot # Replication slot to use\n no_loop: false # If true, do not loop on connection loss\n\nuploader: # Optional (used in receive mode)\n sync_interval: 10s # Interval for the upload worker to check for new files\n max_concurrency: 4 # Maximum number of files to upload concurrently\n\nlog: # Optional\n level: info # One of: trace / debug / info / warn / error\n format: text # One of: text / json\n add_source: true # Include file:line in log messages (for local development)\n\nstorage: # Optional\n name: s3 # One of: s3 / sftp\n compression: # Optional\n algo: gzip # One of: gzip / zstd\n encryption: # Optional\n algo: aesgcm # One of: aes-256-gcm\n pass: "${PGRWL_ENCRYPT_PASSWD}" # Encryption password (from env)\n sftp: # Required section for 'sftp' storage\n host: sftp.example.com # SFTP server hostname\n port: 22 # SFTP server port\n user: backupuser # SFTP username\n pass: "${PGRWL_VM_PASSWORD}" # SFTP password (from env)\n pkey_path: "/home/user/.ssh/id_rsa" # Path to SSH private key (optional)\n pkey_pass: "${PGRWL_SSH_PKEY_PASS}" # Required if the private key is password-protected\n s3: # Required section for 's3' storage\n url: https://s3.example.com # S3-compatible endpoint URL\n access_key_id: AKIAEXAMPLE # AWS access key ID\n secret_access_key: "${PGRWL_AWS_SK}" # AWS secret access key (from env)\n bucket: postgres-backups # Target S3 bucket name\n region: us-east-1 # S3 region\n use_path_style: true # Use path-style URLs for S3\n disable_ssl: false # Disable SSL main: # Required for both modes: 'receive' / 'serve'\n listen_port: 7070 # HTTP server port (used for management)\n directory: "/var/lib/pgwal" # Base directory for storing WAL files\n\nreceiver: # Required for 'receive' mode\n slot: replication_slot # Replication slot to use\n no_loop: false # If true, do not loop on connection loss\n\nuploader: # Optional (used in receive mode)\n sync_interval: 10s # Interval for the upload worker to check for new files\n max_concurrency: 4 # Maximum number of files to upload concurrently\n\nlog: # Optional\n level: info # One of: trace / debug / info / warn / error\n format: text # One of: text / json\n add_source: true # Include file:line in log messages (for local development)\n\nstorage: # Optional\n name: s3 # One of: s3 / sftp\n compression: # Optional\n algo: gzip # One of: gzip / zstd\n encryption: # Optional\n algo: aesgcm # One of: aes-256-gcm\n pass: "${PGRWL_ENCRYPT_PASSWD}" # Encryption password (from env)\n sftp: # Required section for 'sftp' storage\n host: sftp.example.com # SFTP server hostname\n port: 22 # SFTP server port\n user: backupuser # SFTP username\n pass: "${PGRWL_VM_PASSWORD}" # SFTP password (from env)\n pkey_path: "/home/user/.ssh/id_rsa" # Path to SSH private key (optional)\n pkey_pass: "${PGRWL_SSH_PKEY_PASS}" # Required if the private key is password-protected\n s3: # Required section for 's3' storage\n url: https://s3.example.com # S3-compatible endpoint URL\n access_key_id: AKIAEXAMPLE # AWS access key ID\n secret_access_key: "${PGRWL_AWS_SK}" # AWS secret access key (from env)\n bucket: postgres-backups # Target S3 bucket name\n region: us-east-1 # S3 region\n use_path_style: true # Use path-style URLs for S3\n disable_ssl: false # Disable SSL 🚀 Installation Manual Installation Download the latest binary for your platform from the Releases page.\nPlace the binary in your system's PATH (e.g., /usr/local/bin). Download the latest binary for your platform from the Releases page. Releases page Place the binary in your system's PATH (e.g., /usr/local/bin). PATH /usr/local/bin Installation script for Unix-Based OS (requires: tar, curl, jq): (requires: tar, curl, jq) (\nset -euo pipefail\n\nOS="$(uname | tr '[:upper:]' '[:lower:]')"\nARCH="$(uname -m | sed -e 's/x86_64/amd64/' -e 's/\\(arm\\)\\(64\\)\\?.*/\\1\\2/' -e 's/aarch64$/arm64/')"\nTAG="$(curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/hashmap-kz/pgrwl/releases/latest | jq -r .tag_name)"\n\ncurl -L "https://github.com/hashmap-kz/pgrwl/releases/download/${TAG}/pgrwl_${TAG}_${OS}_${ARCH}.tar.gz" |\ntar -xzf - -C /usr/local/bin && \\\nchmod +x /usr/local/bin/pgrwl\n) (\nset -euo pipefail\n\nOS="$(uname | tr '[:upper:]' '[:lower:]')"\nARCH="$(uname -m | sed -e 's/x86_64/amd64/' -e 's/\\(arm\\)\\(64\\)\\?.*/\\1\\2/' -e 's/aarch64$/arm64/')"\nTAG="$(curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/hashmap-kz/pgrwl/releases/latest | jq -r .tag_name)"\n\ncurl -L "https://github.com/hashmap-kz/pgrwl/releases/download/${TAG}/pgrwl_${TAG}_${OS}_${ARCH}.tar.gz" |\ntar -xzf - -C /usr/local/bin && \\\nchmod +x /usr/local/bin/pgrwl\n) 🗃️ Usage In Backup Process The full process may look like this (a typical, rough, and simplified example): The full process may look like this (a typical, rough, and simplified example): You have a cron job that performs a base backup of your cluster every three days.\nYou run pgrwl as a systemd unit or a Kubernetes pod (depending on your infrastructure).\nYou have a configured retention worker that prunes WAL files older than three days.\nWith this setup, you're able to restore your cluster - in the event of a crash - to any second within the past three days. You have a cron job that performs a base backup of your cluster every three days. base backup You run pgrwl as a systemd unit or a Kubernetes pod (depending on your infrastructure). pgrwl You have a configured retention worker that prunes WAL files older than three days. With this setup, you're able to restore your cluster - in the event of a crash - to any second within the past three days. 🧱 Architecture Design Notes pgrwl is designed to use the local filesystem exclusively. This is a deliberate choice, because - as mentioned earlier - we must rely on fsync after each message is written to disk. pgrwl This ensures that *.partial files always contain fully valid WAL segments, making them safe to use during the restore phase (after simply removing the *.partial suffix). *.partial *.partial pgrwl supports compression and encryption as optional features for completed WAL files (during upload on remote storage). pgrwl However, streaming *.partial files to any location other than the local filesystem can introduce numerous unpredictable issues. *.partial In short: PostgreSQL waits for the replica to confirm commits, so we cannot afford to depend on external systems in such critical paths. 💾 Notes on fsync (since the utility works in synchronous mode only): fsync only After each WAL segment is written, an fsync is performed on the currently open WAL file to ensure durability.\nAn fsync is triggered when a WAL segment is completed and the *.partial file is renamed to its final form.\nAn fsync is triggered when a keepalive message is received from the server with the reply_requested option set.\nAdditionally, fsync is called whenever an error occurs during the receive-copy loop. After each WAL segment is written, an fsync is performed on the currently open WAL file to ensure durability. fsync An fsync is triggered when a WAL segment is completed and the *.partial file is renamed to its final form. fsync *.partial An fsync is triggered when a keepalive message is received from the server with the reply_requested option set. fsync reply_requested Additionally, fsync is called whenever an error occurs during the receive-copy loop. fsync 🔁 Notes on archive_command and archive_timeout archive_command archive_timeout There’s a significant difference between using archive_command and archiving WAL files via the streaming replicationprotocol. archive_command The archive_command is triggered only after a WAL file is fully completed—typically when it reaches 16 MiB (the default segment size). This means that in a crash scenario, you could lose up to 16 MiB of data. archive_command You can mitigate this by setting a lower archive_timeout (e.g., 1 minute), but even then, in a worst-case scenario,you risk losing up to 1 minute of data.Also, it’s important to note that PostgreSQL preallocates WAL files to the configured wal_segment_size, so they arecreated with full size regardless of how much data has been written. (Quote from documentation:It is therefore unwise to set a very short archive_timeout — it will bloat your archive storage.). archive_timeout wal_segment_size It is therefore unwise to set a very short archive_timeout In contrast, streaming WAL archiving—when used with replication slots and the synchronous_standby_namesparameter—ensures that the system can be restored to the latest committed transaction.This approach provides true zero data loss (RPO=0), making it ideal for high-durability requirements. synchronous_standby_names RPO=0 👷 Developer Notes 🧪 Integration Testing: Here an example of a golden fundamental test.It verifies that we can restore to the latest committed transaction after an abrupt system crash.It also checks that the WAL files generated are byte-for-byte identical to those generated by pg_receivewal. golden golden fundamental fundamental pg_receivewal Test Steps: Initialize and start a PostgreSQL cluster\nRun WAL receivers (pgrwl and pg_receivewal)\nCreate a base backup\nCreate a table, and insert the current timestamp every second (in the background)\nRun pgbench to populate the database with 1 million rows\nGenerate additional data (~512 MiB)\nConcurrently create 100 tables with 10000 rows each.\nTerminate the insert-script job\nRun pg_dumpall and save the output as plain SQL\nTerminate all PostgreSQL processes and delete the PGDATA directory (termination is force and abnormal)\nRestore PGDATA from the base backup, add recovery.signal, and configure restore_command\nRename all *.partial WAL files in the WAL archive directories\nStart the PostgreSQL cluster (cluster should recover to the latest committed transaction)\nRun pg_dumpall after the cluster is ready\nDiff the pg_dumpall results (before and after)\nCheck the insert-script logs and verify that the table contains the last inserted row\nCompare WAL directories (filenames and contents must match 100%)\nClean up WAL directories and rerun the WAL archivers on a new timeline (cleanup is necessary since we run receivers with --no-loop option)\nCompare the WAL directories again Initialize and start a PostgreSQL cluster Run WAL receivers (pgrwl and pg_receivewal) pgrwl pg_receivewal Create a base backup Create a table, and insert the current timestamp every second (in the background) Run pgbench to populate the database with 1 million rows Generate additional data (~512 MiB) Concurrently create 100 tables with 10000 rows each. Terminate the insert-script job Run pg_dumpall and save the output as plain SQL Terminate all PostgreSQL processes and delete the PGDATA directory (termination is force and abnormal) PGDATA Restore PGDATA from the base backup, add recovery.signal, and configure restore_command PGDATA Rename all *.partial WAL files in the WAL archive directories *.partial Start the PostgreSQL cluster (cluster should recover to the latest committed transaction) Run pg_dumpall after the cluster is ready Diff the pg_dumpall results (before and after) Check the insert-script logs and verify that the table contains the last inserted row Compare WAL directories (filenames and contents must match 100%) Clean up WAL directories and rerun the WAL archivers on a new timeline (cleanup is necessary since we run receivers with --no-loop option) Compare the WAL directories again To contribute or verify the project locally, the following make targets should all pass: make # Compile the project\nmake build\n\n# Run linter (should pass without errors)\nmake lint\n\n# Run unit tests (should all pass)\nmake test\n\n# Run integration tests (slow, but critical)\n# Requires Docker and Docker Compose to be installed\nmake test-integ-scripts\n\n# Run GoReleaser builds locally\nmake snapshot # Compile the project\nmake build\n\n# Run linter (should pass without errors)\nmake lint\n\n# Run unit tests (should all pass)\nmake test\n\n# Run integration tests (slow, but critical)\n# Requires Docker and Docker Compose to be installed\nmake test-integ-scripts\n\n# Run GoReleaser builds locally\nmake snapshot ✅ All targets should complete successfully before submitting changes or opening a PR. 🗂️ Source Code Structure internal/xlog/pg_receivewal.go\n → Entry point for WAL receiving logic.\n Based on the logic found in PostgreSQL:\n https://github.com/postgres/postgres/blob/master/src/bin/pg_basebackup/pg_receivewal.c\n\ninternal/xlog/receivelog.go\n → Core streaming loop and replication logic.\n Based on the logic found in PostgreSQL: \n https://github.com/postgres/postgres/blob/master/src/bin/pg_basebackup/receivelog.c\n\ninternal/xlog/xlog_internal.go\n → Helpers for LSN math, WAL file naming, segment calculations.\n Based on the logic found in PostgreSQL:\n https://github.com/postgres/postgres/blob/master/src/include/access/xlog_internal.h\n\ninternal/xlog/walfile.go\n → Manages WAL file descriptors: open, write, close, sync.\n\ninternal/xlog/streamutil.go\n → Utilities for querying server parameters (e.g. wal_segment_size),\n replication slot info, and streaming setup.\n\ninternal/xlog/fsync/\n → Optimized wrappers for safe and efficient `fsync` system calls. internal/xlog/pg_receivewal.go\n → Entry point for WAL receiving logic.\n Based on the logic found in PostgreSQL:\n https://github.com/postgres/postgres/blob/master/src/bin/pg_basebackup/pg_receivewal.c\n\ninternal/xlog/receivelog.go\n → Core streaming loop and replication logic.\n Based on the logic found in PostgreSQL: \n https://github.com/postgres/postgres/blob/master/src/bin/pg_basebackup/receivelog.c\n\ninternal/xlog/xlog_internal.go\n → Helpers for LSN math, WAL file naming, segment calculations.\n Based on the logic found in PostgreSQL:\n https://github.com/postgres/postgres/blob/master/src/include/access/xlog_internal.h\n\ninternal/xlog/walfile.go\n → Manages WAL file descriptors: open, write, close, sync.\n\ninternal/xlog/streamutil.go\n → Utilities for querying server parameters (e.g. wal_segment_size),\n replication slot info, and streaming setup.\n\ninternal/xlog/fsync/\n → Optimized wrappers for safe and efficient `fsync` system calls. 📐 Main Loop ⏮️ Links pg_receivewal Documentation\npg_receivewal Source Code\nStreaming Replication Protocol\nContinuous Archiving and Point-in-Time Recovery\nSetting Up WAL Archiving pg_receivewal Documentation pg_receivewal Documentation pg_receivewal Source Code pg_receivewal Source Code Streaming Replication Protocol Streaming Replication Protocol Continuous Archiving and Point-in-Time Recovery Continuous Archiving and Point-in-Time Recovery Setting Up WAL Archiving Setting Up WAL Archiving ✅ TL;DR If you're building reliable PostgreSQL backup pipelines and want streaming, durability, and developer control, give pgrwl a try. streaming durability developer control pgrwl 💬 Questions or feedback? Drop a GitHub Issue or comment here! 👉 Check out the source Check out the source 🔖 Licensed under MIT