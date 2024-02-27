New On HackerNoon: Free Commenting For All Writers!

Hi there, writers!





Exciting news at HackerNoon! Your comments are now auto-approved, giving you control over story page discussions and seamless participation in polls. Let's dive in! 🚀

As a HackerNoon writer, your perks just got bigger. Now, your comments are auto-approved - no more waiting in line for our editors' green light; you’re free to comment on any story and poll under the HackerNoon sphere.





Similarly, you can now approve and deny comments on your story pages - meaning you don’t have to deal with haters or spammers trying to interact with your work.





Here’s what it looks like:













Notice how commenting (and writing about them) on polls has become simpler? Now you can discuss the top-voted option, share opinions, and have fun engaging with other community members! With our latest update, you can even comment on polls directly from the homepage. Just visit HackerNoon, scroll to the poll of the week, vote, and start commenting below. Share your thoughts or elaborate on your vote, like so:









To top it all off, we’ve allowed emoji reactions on comments, upvoting, and downvoting! Support your favorite comments and put the wrong ones where they belong - in the negative voting numbers!









Way to improve your comment experience, ahn?!





More updates to come for the comment section! Subscribe to our Product Updates Newsletter and get the rundown of the recent launches straight to your inbox.



