Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    New On HackerNoon: Free Commenting For All Writers!by@product
    114 reads

    New On HackerNoon: Free Commenting For All Writers!

    by HackerNoon Product UpdatesFebruary 27th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Writers' comments are now auto-approved, giving them control over story page discussions and seamless participation in polls. With our latest update, writers can even comment on polls directly from the homepage. To top it all off, we’ve allowed emoji reactions on comments, upvoting, and downvoting! Read on to learn more.
    featured image - New On HackerNoon: Free Commenting For All Writers!
    HackerNoon Product Updates HackerNoon profile picture

    Hi there, writers!


    Exciting news at HackerNoon! Your comments are now auto-approved, giving you control over story page discussions and seamless participation in polls. Let's dive in! 🚀

    Free Commenting 4 All Writers!

    As a HackerNoon writer, your perks just got bigger. Now, your comments are auto-approved - no more waiting in line for our editors' green light; you’re free to comment on any story and poll under the HackerNoon sphere.


    Similarly, you can now approve and deny comments on your story pages - meaning you don’t have to deal with haters or spammers trying to interact with your work.


    Here’s what it looks like:




    Poll Commenting Now On The Homepage

    Notice how commenting (and writing about them) on polls has become simpler? Now you can discuss the top-voted option, share opinions, and have fun engaging with other community members! With our latest update, you can even comment on polls directly from the homepage. Just visit HackerNoon, scroll to the poll of the week, vote, and start commenting below. Share your thoughts or elaborate on your vote, like so:



    Democratized Comments Across HackerNoon

    To top it all off, we’ve allowed emoji reactions on comments, upvoting, and downvoting! Support your favorite comments and put the wrong ones where they belong - in the negative voting numbers!



    Way to improve your comment experience, ahn?!


    More updates to come for the comment section! Subscribe to our Product Updates Newsletter and get the rundown of the recent launches straight to your inbox.


    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    HackerNoon Product Updates HackerNoon profile picture
    HackerNoon Product Updates@product
    This is the official page for HackerNoon Product Updates!
    Read my storiesStay Updated on All HackerNoon's Products! Read Our Product Update!

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgproduct-management #product-management #hackernoon-product-update #hottest-features-deployed #hackernoon-product #hackernoon-writers #writers #commenting #hackernoon-comments

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Boorghani
    Noonion

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    2.5 Reasons to Watch HackerNoon's Self-made Documentary
    by product
    Jan 02, 2024
    #hackernoon-top-story
    Article Thumbnail
    How AI Can Affect Public Opinions Online
    by Wiligut
    Oct 18, 2019
    #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Monetized Comments: The Quickest Way to Get Paid Online?
    by opendemocracy
    Apr 07, 2022
    #web-monetization
    Article Thumbnail
    Why Treating Your Internet Friends With Respect Matters: A Look at HackerNoon's Comment Policy
    by support
    May 12, 2023
    #hackernoon
    Article Thumbnail
    How The Commenting System Works on HackerNoon
    by product
    Jun 17, 2023
    #product
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas