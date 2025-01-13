New .NET Library Does Deep Cloning Right

Deep cloning objects has been a major pain point for me for a long time. Recently, I’ve run into a case where after cloning a dictionary ContainsKey no longer worked for items cloned. This inspired me to create a new library FastCloner for the modern .NET Core that would just work. Out of the box. Cyclic references, delegates, read-only collections… as many edge cases covered as possible. There are still some scenarios, such as unmanaged memory, where cloning can go awry, but it should be a major improvement over the prior art. Feel free to check it out! Using FastCloner is straightforward: Install the library: dotnet add package FastCloner Clone your objects: using FastCloner.Code;\nvar clone = FastCloner.DeepClone(new { Hello = "world", MyList = new List<int> { 1 } }); Excluding fields & properties from cloning is simple as well: private class TestPropsWithIgnored\n{\n [FastClonerIgnore] // <-- decorate such members with [FastClonerIgnore]\n public string B { get; set; } = "My string";\n\n public int A { get; set; } = 10;\n}\n\nTestPropsWithIgnored original = new TestPropsWithIgnored { A = 42, B = "Test value" };\nTestPropsWithIgnored clone = original.DeepClone(); // clone.B is null (default value of a given type) As a bonus, FastCloner also supports shallow cloning: // the list is shared between the two instances\nvar clone = FastCloner.ShallowClone(new { Hello = "world", MyList = new List<int> { 1 } }); Intrigued? Try it out: https://github.com/lofcz/FastCloner Deep cloning objects has been a major pain point for me for a long time. Recently, I’ve run into a case where after cloning a dictionary ContainsKey no longer worked for items cloned. This inspired me to create a new library FastCloner for the modern .NET Core that would just work . Out of the box. Cyclic references, delegates, read-only collections… as many edge cases covered as possible. FastCloner just work There are still some scenarios, such as unmanaged memory, where cloning can go awry, but it should be a major improvement over the prior art. Feel free to check it out! Using FastCloner is straightforward: Install the library: Install the library: dotnet add package FastCloner dotnet add package FastCloner Clone your objects: Clone your objects: using FastCloner.Code;\nvar clone = FastCloner.DeepClone(new { Hello = "world", MyList = new List<int> { 1 } }); using FastCloner.Code;\nvar clone = FastCloner.DeepClone(new { Hello = "world", MyList = new List<int> { 1 } }); Excluding fields & properties from cloning is simple as well: private class TestPropsWithIgnored\n{\n [FastClonerIgnore] // <-- decorate such members with [FastClonerIgnore]\n public string B { get; set; } = "My string";\n\n public int A { get; set; } = 10;\n}\n\nTestPropsWithIgnored original = new TestPropsWithIgnored { A = 42, B = "Test value" };\nTestPropsWithIgnored clone = original.DeepClone(); // clone.B is null (default value of a given type) private class TestPropsWithIgnored\n{\n [FastClonerIgnore] // <-- decorate such members with [FastClonerIgnore]\n public string B { get; set; } = "My string";\n\n public int A { get; set; } = 10;\n}\n\nTestPropsWithIgnored original = new TestPropsWithIgnored { A = 42, B = "Test value" };\nTestPropsWithIgnored clone = original.DeepClone(); // clone.B is null (default value of a given type) As a bonus, FastCloner also supports shallow cloning: // the list is shared between the two instances\nvar clone = FastCloner.ShallowClone(new { Hello = "world", MyList = new List<int> { 1 } }); // the list is shared between the two instances\nvar clone = FastCloner.ShallowClone(new { Hello = "world", MyList = new List<int> { 1 } }); Intrigued? Try it out: https://github.com/lofcz/FastCloner https://github.com/lofcz/FastCloner https://github.com/lofcz/FastCloner