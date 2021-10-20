Neuralink, OpenWater, DARPA N3, and Our Future Matrix-Style Immersive VR

335 reads

The VR revolution has just begun, but in the secret (and not too secret) labs a more interesting technology is being developed: the brain-machine interfaces (BMIs). Although BMI is a very new field, in the future this can be the successor of VR. The current VR technology is very limited because it can stimulate only 2 senses: vision and hearing. To solve this problem, and build VR for all the five senses, technology must conquer a new area which was a tabu until now: the human brain.