Netflix and Smash by@newsletters

Netflix and Smash

The cost of downtime for 400 companies hit a collective $700 billion per year, according to an IHS Markit survey. Chaos engineering is ‘celebrating failure’ to help engineers and systems build muscle memory and maintain more resilient complex systems. The popularity of microservices is at an all-time high, yet failures continue to be prominent and complex. We all need a magic pill to alleviate this headache —waiting for your service to crash is a bleak option. To stress your system out, you need to follow a four-step process.
