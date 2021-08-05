Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoNerds Don't Respond To Marketing; Try Technical Documentation Instead by@agencycecil

Nerds Don't Respond To Marketing; Try Technical Documentation Instead

August 5th 2021 10,924 reads
image
Portia Burton Hacker Noon profile picture

@agencycecilPortia Burton

Travels the world. Slings code. Writes prose. Head developer and writer at documentwrite.dev

Secureframe

Automate your SOC 2 and close enterprise deals

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
On Interactive Content and How it Can be Used to Build Brand Loyalty by @adam-stieb
#digital-marketing
Why Demand Side Platforms Are Essential For Your Advertising Campaign by @erchaitanyapatel
#demand-side-platform
4 Tips for Operating a Successful Digital Showroom by @emmy-david
#digital-marketing
5 Important Tips for Successfully Starting a Start-Up by @youarelaunched
#startup-advice
A GitHub vs Git Functionality Comparison by @prajix
#startup

Tags

#api-documentation#developer-experience#technical-writing#marketing#how-to-market-to-nerds#startup#tips-for-marketing-to-geeks#startup-marketing-advice
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.