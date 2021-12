Archbee is a docs tool for software and product teams and solves an unsexy problem, but critical: software documentation. It's a unified platform where technical people can work together along with design, sales, or marketing teams. With a 100% self-service model, Archbee has been growing on average by 15% MoM, and when we get a new customer, they stick and expand with an NRR of 100%++. The most exciting part is the qualitative feedback we get from our users.