NativeBook: Toolkit for Building IOS UI Components Inspired by Storybook.js
Too Long; Didn't ReadStorybook.js is a tool used by web developers to create and test UI components in isolation, providing a playground for building and showcasing UI parts separately. However, for native iOS development, there's no direct equivalent. The article introduces "NativeBook," a proposed system combining a catalog app, SwidtUI previews, snapshot tests, and HTML documentation generation to create a Storybook.js-like experience for iOS. While still a proof of concept, NativeBook aims to streamline the iOS UI component development and documentation process.