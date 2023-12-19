Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    NativeBook: Toolkit for Building IOS UI Components Inspired by Storybook.jsby@psharanda
    355 reads

    NativeBook: Toolkit for Building IOS UI Components Inspired by Storybook.js

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Storybook.js is a tool used by web developers to create and test UI components in isolation, providing a playground for building and showcasing UI parts separately. However, for native iOS development, there's no direct equivalent. The article introduces "NativeBook," a proposed system combining a catalog app, SwidtUI previews, snapshot tests, and HTML documentation generation to create a Storybook.js-like experience for iOS. While still a proof of concept, NativeBook aims to streamline the iOS UI component development and documentation process.
    featured image - NativeBook: Toolkit for Building IOS UI Components Inspired by Storybook.js
    programming #ios #storybook #uikit #swiftui #swift
    Pavel Sharanda HackerNoon profile picture

    @psharanda

    Pavel Sharanda

    Software Engineer @Snap. Building things for iOS / macOS / Android / Figma. Specializing in UI / UX / Graphics

    Receive Stories from @psharanda

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Pavel Sharanda HackerNoon profile picture
    by Pavel Sharanda @psharanda.Software Engineer @Snap. Building things for iOS / macOS / Android / Figma. Specializing in UI / UX / Graphics
    Read my stories
    CodeRabbit

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Mastering UIView Geometry: A Dive into UIKit's Foundational Class and Geometry Concepts for iOS
    Published at Dec 13, 2023 by psharanda #ios
    Article Thumbnail
    Script Network (SCPT): A Holistic Revolution in Decentralized Entertainment
    Published at Dec 18, 2023 by zexprwire #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    Our Universe Is A Massive Neural Network: Here's Why
    Published at Nov 01, 2020 by thebojda #neural-networks
    Article Thumbnail
    OpenAI is Sam Altman; Sam Altman is OpenAI
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by sheharyarkhan #trending-tech-companies
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!