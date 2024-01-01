Pavel Sharanda
@psharanda
Software Engineer @Snap. Building things for iOS / macOS / Android / Figma. Specializing in UI / UX / Graphics
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @psharanda's 2 stories for 1 days 10 hours and 52 minutes.
ios
swift
figma
uikit
swiftui
Thibault Wittemberg, Mobile Architect in Montreal
Boris Bugor, Senior iOS Developer | Founder of Flow: Trip & Travel Tracker | #ObjC | #Swift | #UIKit | #SwiftUI
Daria Leonova, iOS-Developer
André Ota, iOS Developer.
Coding is the best part of the job.
Nikolai Trukhin, Senior iOS developer | coolone.ru | Digital nomad 🧭 | Mentor 🎯 | Speaker 🎤 | Open source contributor 🧑🏻🚀