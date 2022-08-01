Search icon
MyoSuite: A Poem

MyoSuite: A Poem

Síngular | ZunguB HackerNoon profile picture

@singularpoet
Síngular | ZunguB

MÆ C E N A S, you, beneath the myrtle shade, Read o'er what poets sung, and shepherds play'd.


We were and are at the beginning of pure-proprioceptive signs; signals not-near gloved close to wrist-based wests at-scale cross-stacks in-silico.


The first finger embodied a neutral neural input way embedded for virtue's virtual keyboard, kept specific to each chapter's domain.


And another, embodied electrical signal's sixth vibrotactile actuator wherein a sign-chick from the second ported to fit into the concept's capacitive touchpad.


But a seamless key-glancing-glasses in the most novel squeezed-squeeze mechanism. But a tangible touch of electromyography soon-as-when the internet integrates in interface; seen simple self-touch itself.


The question is re-engineered from four form factors; from light frame frameworks for footprint fleets; for haptic feedback furthermore.

Via 2nd camera components, we assume the connection of human constraints hand-tracking computer microgestures with eye-tracking interactions.


An audio array turned-touched the third microphone, the tangible miniaturization set-sensory-motor micro-speaker often optimized.


Electromyography's neuroethical-musculoskeletal model manipulated motion's multimodal tabular data; the canaried or easy-to-ease-and-use egocentric data merged-then-driven by the trillionth super-linear inference.


The use of dynamical-dimensional widthband highs controls server-side processors for reinforcement learning. But by forgone selection-conclusion, it can end by bounded throughput near the edge cloud's die reorientation end at any given tail-latency moment.


It was and is the system's reflective bass decision entering modularized ML, more the algorithm's MDP sequences up to time-to-live leaving all hyperparams' asynchronous odd cache entries done in odd-order.


The previous-next to last more natural ultra-high-medium-low-friction palm-part requiring inferences' adaptive deep-sensory ensurers' extending biomechanical motors ingesting force recognition pre computation.


We have and will build across subpopulations, in most privatel always-available architecture; prefetching tuned memory-efficient requisitions, with hyper parameters as interchangeable— the blue-black-box

with or not.


I'm dedicating; declaring; canarying our simulator to the next haptic heart of the next computing platform.

by Síngular | ZunguB @singularpoet. MÆ C E N A S, you, beneath the myrtle shade, Read o'er what poets sung, and shepherds play'd.
