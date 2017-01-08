My WeeChat Plugins

Sr App Engineer
Weechat is an “irc” client with a ton of plugins , and it can connect to a lot more things than simply irc, (you can use bitlbee to proxy to things).
Buffers:
So others than some custom colors you can see buffers.pl (which is the bar that’s on the left , it’s quite useful)
To install it use:
/script install buffers.pl
Iset
Another i would like to recommend is iset , it let you change settings from weechat itself it looks something like:
Againt to install simply:
/script install iset.pl
There’s a ton of different plugin but this was supposed to be about my favourites , so me as many others use slack to communicate :
WeeSlack
my mate Ryan wrote this plugin to “connect” weechat with the slack api:
I’t super useful and it hasn’t let me down once ( Normal electron based slack chat client used about a GB of mem , not anymore)
Go.py
It becomes kind of annoying to search through buffers , if you have a lot of them open (buffers are like conversations) , so go let’s you search through buffers and match their names
So i have it bound to meta-f , you can type parts of the name of the buffer and go.py will match the buffer with whatever “regex” you’re typing
/script install go.py
This one is a must.
Urlgrab.py
If you’re in slack it’s likely someone will send you a link to check out , maybe a PR or some cat’s videos , to avoid reaching out to the mouse and select the link like a grandpa on his first win95 attempt we will use urlgrab.py
/script install urlgrab.py
It will match the latest url on the buffer and open it with your favourite command , in my case:
And you can also list all the urls that have been sent to you by typing /url:
So you can make a binding to /url **enter, to open the one you’ve selected :)
HighMon:
Highmon is a special buffer where all messages that contain your nickname are stored , so you can look them up easily.
/script install highmon.pl
That’s all for today , I think these are the ones i use the most , i normally have a few shortcuts for pretty much everything , you can create them with iset or by hand on weechat.conf for example.
Thanks for reading!