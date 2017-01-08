My WeeChat Plugins

Weechat is an “irc” client with a ton of plugins , and it can connect to a lot more things than simply irc, (you can use bitlbee to proxy to things).

Buffers:

So others than some custom colors you can see buffers.pl (which is the bar that’s on the left , it’s quite useful)

To install it use:

/script install buffers.pl

Iset

Another i would like to recommend is iset , it let you change settings from weechat itself it looks something like:

Againt to install simply:

/script install iset.pl

There’s a ton of different plugin but this was supposed to be about my favourites , so me as many others use slack to communicate :

WeeSlack

my mate Ryan wrote this plugin to “connect” weechat with the slack api:

I’t super useful and it hasn’t let me down once ( Normal electron based slack chat client used about a GB of mem , not anymore)

Go.py

It becomes kind of annoying to search through buffers , if you have a lot of them open (buffers are like conversations) , so go let’s you search through buffers and match their names

So i have it bound to meta-f , you can type parts of the name of the buffer and go.py will match the buffer with whatever “regex” you’re typing

/script install go.py

This one is a must.

Urlgrab.py

If you’re in slack it’s likely someone will send you a link to check out , maybe a PR or some cat’s videos , to avoid reaching out to the mouse and select the link like a grandpa on his first win95 attempt we will use urlgrab.py

/script install urlgrab.py

It will match the latest url on the buffer and open it with your favourite command , in my case:

And you can also list all the urls that have been sent to you by typing /url:

So you can make a binding to /url **enter, to open the one you’ve selected :)

HighMon:

Highmon is a special buffer where all messages that contain your nickname are stored , so you can look them up easily.

/script install highmon.pl

That’s all for today , I think these are the ones i use the most , i normally have a few shortcuts for pretty much everything , you can create them with iset or by hand on weechat.conf for example.

Thanks for reading!