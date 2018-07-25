Start Writing
Building a GraphQL API in JavaScript
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
The beautiful humans of Hacker Noon have collectively read @garciaj.uk’s 32 stories for 1 months 24 days 18 hours and 38 minutes
Stories
Tracing services with Istio
#kubernetes
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
07/25/18
Istio Mixer Adapters.
#kubernetes
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
07/24/18
K8 Istio little Deep Dive
#docker
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
07/21/18
Docker Quotas and Mario Bros
#docker
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
02/04/18
How I allowed “hackers” to ssh into my server.
#docker
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
12/16/17
How I’ve captured all passwords trying to ssh into my server!
#linux
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
12/02/17
Vault as CA with PKI backend
#ssl
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
10/29/17
Leaked “malware” OutlawCountry review
#linux
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
07/05/17
Elliptic Curve Crypto ,Point Doubling
#mathematics
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
07/04/17
Elliptic Curve Crypto , Addition
#cryptography
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
06/29/17
Elliptic Curve Crypto , The Basics
#security
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
06/27/17
How does RSA work?
#security
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
06/23/17
Can you reverse Diffie-Hellman?
#mathematics
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
06/22/17
Diffie-Hellman explained sort of.
#mathematics
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
06/21/17
Kubernetes 101 DaemonSets #5
#kubernetes
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
06/13/17
Let’s look inside the LoopBack
#linux
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
06/10/17
From user-land up to the stack
#programming
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
06/08/17
The Network Stack
#programming
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
06/07/17
Routing to namespaces
#linux
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
06/06/17
Kubernetes 101 Rollouts2 #5
#docker
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
05/31/17
Kubernetes 101 #4 Rollouts
#kubernetes
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
05/31/17
Kubernetes 101 iptables? #3
#docker
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
05/30/17
Quickly JSON.parse() on command line
#json
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
05/30/17
Kubernetes 101 Services #2
#kubernetes
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
05/30/17
Kubernetes 101 Basics #1
#kubernetes
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
05/29/17
Tmux productivity!
#tmux
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
01/14/17
My WeeChat Plugins
#slack
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
01/08/17
Tcpdump inner works #1
#tech
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
11/24/16
Containers but not Docker
#docker
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
11/17/16
Arch on Macbook Pro
#apple
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
10/31/16
Repl for jinja2
#python
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
10/07/16
A Little Hashicorp Vault introduction:
#aws
@garciaj.uk
Short Tech Stories
09/29/16
