My Predictions About Web 3.0 & Web3. P.I

Several predictions I made during the 2015–2025 period are still unfolding, so I would categorize them as positive development trends.

Here are a few of them:

Interoperability as the essence of Web 3.0 & Web3. We’ve passed through the multichain era, then into crosschain, and now, we are immersed in the omnichain paradigm. If multichain is like parallel universes, and crosschain like interconnected ones, then omnichain is a multiverse. I expect that projects like ZRO and Agg will continue to strengthen these vectors—because for XR-level connectedness, we need universal, constant access, just like electricity today.



Tokenization. This became evident with the rise of RWA (Real-World Assets), but it took more than 10 years to get here. And tokenization doesn't stop there. Essentially, anything in the world can be... NFT-ized: I am an NFT, my house, my car, even the flower on my balcony. That’s why NFT 2.0 is a direction that is still largely inaccessible in terms of services, but is increasingly present under the hood: consider LP position NFTs, veNFTs, or SBTs granting access to airdrops and DAOs.



Another crucial aspect is the transition from online to offline. Tokenization is the transition from offline to online (and on-chain), while creating a robot based on ChatGPT is the opposite—from online to offline. And there’s more to come. Neuralink has recently made breakthroughs in this space, but digitizing consciousness is closely tied to understanding AI and quantum computing, which is how I view their relevance.



However, to keep everything evolving within the triad of Decentralization, Anonymity, and Openness (D.A.O.), we must implement ZKPs at the lowest levels: starting from consensus (and even lower) up to L2 batch transactions onto L1 (or whatever form sharding may take). Without ZKPs, it won’t work. At all.



Decentralized social networks, therefore—when combining points 1, 2, and 4—still have room to grow. But they need to be built like DeBank is doing, not like Steem did: community-first, not post-by-post shill-to-earn. That’s hard. Perhaps a protocol approach like Lens will prove strong in the long term. In any case, I’m expecting breakthroughs here and, as an author, I test every such network and app myself.



The DeFi segment has been my daily bread for the past 8 years. My performance might seem modest, but it’s about ≈25% annually. Now, we’re entering a stage where more and more projects integrate RWA, ReFi, and other assets into DeFi mechanics: miners hedge bitcoin, traders create delta-neutral strategies, and LPs try to insure IL. Which means...



We are moving toward indexes and complex structured products. I predicted this five years ago, and now it’s showing up on the markets. We see pre-markets, SoSo, derivative BTC vaults, and much more. This segment is only just beginning. Indexes, in particular, are a huge breakthrough for that very mass adoption everyone talks about.



It’s also crucial to focus on private DeFi as well. Blockchain (and DAG) systems are what differentiate us from the fiat economy—with its sanctions, hostile jurisdictions, and central bank freezes. The Web 3.0 & Web3 world is global, not local. Private DeFi, anonymous cryptocurrencies, and privacy protocols—that’s what the Tornado Cash case (and others) is really about.



And in all of this, I see a connective role for tempography. It helps secure L1 networks and enables the evolution of MEV bots and various protective smart wallets, for example. Its significance will only increase over the next 5–10 years.

