Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    My Journey With Flow: From ICO to Blockchain Hackathon Season 2by@glazer

    My Journey With Flow: From ICO to Blockchain Hackathon Season 2

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Join me on a fascinating journey from the early days of Flow's ICO to participating in a Flow hackathon. Discover why I chose Flow over other cryptocurrencies, my experiences learning Cadence and FCL through the official guide, and the development of a charity project using Svelte. Explore the unique features of Cadence, the benefits of resource-oriented programming, and the integration of smart contract transactions. While I didn't secure the hackathon win, the Flow ecosystem's full-stack development offered valuable insights and an enjoyable coding experience. If you're interested in collaborating on digital projects, feel free to reach out to me through my contact information.
    featured image - My Journey With Flow: From ICO to Blockchain Hackathon Season 2
    web3 #flow-blockchain #svelte #cadence
    Nicholas Glazer HackerNoon profile picture

    @glazer

    Nicholas Glazer

    produce=()=> `Software, Products` use=()=> `linux, emacs, xmonad` extensions=()=> ['js', 'hs', 'rs', 'sh', 'svelte']

    Receive Stories from @glazer

    Credibility

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    React UI Development: Real-Time Visualization with Codux
    Published at Nov 23, 2023 by catalinmpit #react
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Implement a Minimalist NFT zkRollup With Circom and SnarkJS
    Published at Nov 20, 2023 by thebojda #zkp
    Article Thumbnail
    Better Smart Contracts with Fine-Grained Permissions using Cadence
    Published at Nov 13, 2023 by MichaelB #cadence
    Article Thumbnail
    Choosing the Right Data Handling Path in React: Controlled vs. Uncontrolled Components
    Published at Nov 09, 2023 by ljaviertovar #reactjs
    Article Thumbnail
    The Power of Resource-Oriented Programming in Flow/Cadence: A Deep Dive
    Published at Nov 01, 2023 by MichaelB #flow
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!