Musk Risked Breaching Legally Binding Contract Trying to Back Out of Twitter Deal

Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 16 of 31: .FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS- Musk grasps for an out

Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Midjourney AI, Prompt “CEO trying to exit”





FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS

VI. Musk grasps for an out





63. Musk wanted an escape. But the merger agreement left him little room. With no financing contingency or diligence condition, the agreement gave Musk no out absent a Company Material Adverse Effect or a material covenant breach by Twitter. Musk had to try to conjure one of those.





