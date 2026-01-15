Multi-Cloud Load Balancers, Explained: AWS vs GCP vs Azure (L4, L7, and Global Edge)

As a senior cloud engineer who has architected solutions across multiple cloud platforms, I’ve learned that choosing the right load balancer can make or break your application’s performance, scalability, and cost efficiency. This guide dives deep into the load balancing offerings from AWS, GCP, and Azure, explaining how they work internally and when to use each type. Understanding Load Balancer Fundamentals Before we dive into specific offerings, let’s understand what happens inside a load balancer. At its core, a load balancer is a reverse proxy that distributes incoming traffic across multiple backend targets based on various algorithms and health checks. AWS Load Balancers AWS offers four types of load balancers, each designed for specific use cases. 1. Application Load Balancer (ALB) OSI Layer: Layer 7 (Application) OSI Layer Internal Architecture: ALB operates at the HTTP/HTTPS level, parsing request headers, paths, and host information to make intelligent routing decisions. It maintains connection pooling to backend targets and handles SSL/TLS termination efficiently. Internal Architecture When to Use ALB: When to Use ALB Modern web applications with HTTP/HTTPS traffic\nMicroservices architectures requiring path-based or host-based routing\nApplications needing WebSocket support\nWhen you need content-based routing (headers, query strings, HTTP methods)\nAuthentication integration (OIDC, SAML) at the load balancer level\nLambda function targets Modern web applications with HTTP/HTTPS traffic Microservices architectures requiring path-based or host-based routing Applications needing WebSocket support When you need content-based routing (headers, query strings, HTTP methods) Authentication integration (OIDC, SAML) at the load balancer level Lambda function targets Key Features: Key Features Advanced request routing with multiple rules per listener\nNative integration with AWS WAF for security\nHTTP/2 and gRPC support\nFixed response and redirect actions\nSticky sessions with application-controlled duration Advanced request routing with multiple rules per listener Native integration with AWS WAF for security HTTP/2 and gRPC support Fixed response and redirect actions Sticky sessions with application-controlled duration Pricing Model: Hourly rate + LCU (Load Balancer Capacity Units) based on new connections, active connections, processed bytes, and rule evaluations. Pricing Model 2. Network Load Balancer (NLB) OSI Layer: Layer 4 (Transport) OSI Layer Internal Architecture: NLB operates at the TCP/UDP level and uses flow hash algorithm (source IP, source port, destination IP, destination port, protocol) to route connections. It preserves source IP addresses and can handle millions of requests per second with ultra-low latency. Internal Architecture flow hash algorithm When to Use NLB: When to Use NLB Extreme performance requirements (millions of requests/sec)\nApplications requiring static IP addresses or Elastic IPs\nTCP/UDP traffic that doesn’t need HTTP-level inspection\nWhen you need to preserve source IP addresses\nApplications sensitive to latency (sub-millisecond)\nNon-HTTP protocols (SMTP, FTP, game servers)\nPrivateLink endpoints Extreme performance requirements (millions of requests/sec) Applications requiring static IP addresses or Elastic IPs TCP/UDP traffic that doesn’t need HTTP-level inspection When you need to preserve source IP addresses Applications sensitive to latency (sub-millisecond) Non-HTTP protocols (SMTP, FTP, game servers) PrivateLink endpoints Key Features: Key Features Ultra-low latency and high throughput\nStatic IP addresses per availability zone\nPreserves source IP address\nTLS termination with SNI support\nZonal isolation for fault tolerance\nUDP and TCP_UDP listener support Ultra-low latency and high throughput Static IP addresses per availability zone Preserves source IP address TLS termination with SNI support Zonal isolation for fault tolerance UDP and TCP_UDP listener support Pricing Model: Hourly rate + NLCU (Network Load Balancer Capacity Units) based on processed bytes and connections. Pricing Model 3. Gateway Load Balancer (GWLB) OSI Layer: Layer 3 (Network) OSI Layer Internal Architecture: GWLB operates using GENEVE protocol encapsulation on port 6081. It transparently passes traffic to third-party virtual appliances for inspection before forwarding to destinations. Internal Architecture GENEVE protocol encapsulation When to Use GWLB: When to Use GWLB Deploying third-party network virtual appliances (firewalls, IDS/IPS)\nCentralized security inspection architecture\nTraffic inspection that must be transparent to source and destination\nScaling security appliances horizontally\nMulti-tenant security service offerings Deploying third-party network virtual appliances (firewalls, IDS/IPS) Centralized security inspection architecture Traffic inspection that must be transparent to source and destination Scaling security appliances horizontally Multi-tenant security service offerings Key Features: Key Features Transparent to source and destination\nSupports multiple security vendors\nAutomatic scaling and health checking of appliances\nGENEVE protocol encapsulation preserves original packet information Transparent to source and destination Supports multiple security vendors Automatic scaling and health checking of appliances GENEVE protocol encapsulation preserves original packet information 4. Classic Load Balancer (CLB) Status: Legacy (not recommended for new applications) Status When to Use CLB: Only for existing EC2-Classic applications. Migrate to ALB or NLB for new workloads. When to Use CLB Google Cloud Platform Load Balancers GCP takes a different architectural approach with its global load balancing infrastructure, offering both global and regional load balancers. 1. Global External Application Load Balancer OSI Layer: Layer 7 OSI Layer Internal Architecture: Built on Google’s global network infrastructure using Andromeda (Google’s SDN stack) and Maglev (consistent hashing load balancer). Traffic enters at Google’s edge locations closest to users and is routed through their private backbone. Internal Architecture Andromeda (Google’s SDN stack) Maglev (consistent hashing load balancer) When to Use: When to Use Global applications serving users worldwide\nNeed for intelligent global traffic routing\nAnycast IP for automatic DDoS mitigation\nMulti-region failover and load distribution\nSSL/TLS offloading at Google’s edge\nApplications requiring Cloud CDN integration Global applications serving users worldwide Need for intelligent global traffic routing Anycast IP for automatic DDoS mitigation Multi-region failover and load distribution SSL/TLS offloading at Google’s edge Applications requiring Cloud CDN integration Key Features: Key Features Single global anycast IP address\nAutomatic multi-region failover\nCross-region load balancing\nBuilt-in Cloud Armor for DDoS protection\nHTTP/2 and QUIC protocol support\nURL map-based routing with path, host, and header matching Single global anycast IP address Automatic multi-region failover Cross-region load balancing Built-in Cloud Armor for DDoS protection HTTP/2 and QUIC protocol support URL map-based routing with path, host, and header matching 2. Global External Network Load Balancer OSI Layer: Layer 4 OSI Layer Internal Architecture: Uses Google’s Maglev for consistent hashing across backend pools. Supports both Premium Tier (global) and Standard Tier (regional) networking. Internal Architecture Google’s Maglev When to Use: When to Use Global TCP/UDP applications\nNeed for preserving source IP\nNon-HTTP(S) protocols at global scale\nGaming servers with global distribution\nIoT applications with worldwide devices Global TCP/UDP applications Need for preserving source IP Non-HTTP(S) protocols at global scale Gaming servers with global distribution IoT applications with worldwide devices 3. Regional External Application Load Balancer OSI Layer: Layer 7 OSI Layer When to Use: When to Use Applications confined to a single region\nLower cost alternative when global routing isn’t needed\nRegulatory requirements for data locality\nPrivate RFC 1918 IP addresses for external load balancing Applications confined to a single region Lower cost alternative when global routing isn’t needed Regulatory requirements for data locality Private RFC 1918 IP addresses for external load balancing 4. Internal Application Load Balancer OSI Layer: Layer 7 OSI Layer Internal Architecture: Implemented using Google-managed Envoy-based proxies (not user-configurable), providing L7 features similar to Envoy but without direct proxy control. Fully distributed with no single point of failure. Internal Architecture When to Use: When to Use Internal microservices communication\nPrivate service mesh without external exposure\nSupports multi-region backends when configured with global access.\nService-to-service authentication requirements Internal microservices communication Private service mesh without external exposure Supports multi-region backends when configured with global access. Service-to-service authentication requirements Key Features: Key Features Built on Envoy proxy (same as Istio)\nAdvanced traffic management (retry, timeout, circuit breaking)\nWorks with GKE, Compute Engine, and Cloud Run\nNetwork Endpoint Groups (NEGs) for container-native load balancing Built on Envoy proxy (same as Istio) Advanced traffic management (retry, timeout, circuit breaking) Works with GKE, Compute Engine, and Cloud Run Network Endpoint Groups (NEGs) for container-native load balancing 5. Internal Network Load Balancer OSI Layer: Layer 4 OSI Layer When to Use: When to Use Internal TCP/UDP load balancing\nHigh-performance internal services\nDatabase connection pooling\nLegacy applications requiring Layer 4 balancing Internal TCP/UDP load balancing High-performance internal services Database connection pooling Legacy applications requiring Layer 4 balancing Azure Load Balancers Azure offers load balancing solutions integrated with its global network fabric and supports both PaaS and IaaS workloads. 1. Azure Application Gateway OSI Layer: Layer 7 OSI Layer Internal Architecture: Regional service that acts as an Application Delivery Controller (ADC) with integrated Web Application Firewall. Uses round-robin by default with session affinity options. Internal Architecture When to Use: When to Use HTTP/HTTPS web applications\nApplications requiring Web Application Firewall\nURL-based routing and SSL termination\nAzure App Service and VM backend pools\nPrivate or public facing web applications\nCookie-based session affinity requirements HTTP/HTTPS web applications Applications requiring Web Application Firewall URL-based routing and SSL termination Azure App Service and VM backend pools Private or public facing web applications Cookie-based session affinity requirements Key Features: Key Features Integrated WAF with OWASP core rule sets\nAutoscaling with zone redundancy\nHTTP to HTTPS redirection\nCustom error pages\nURL path-based and multi-site routing\nConnection draining\nWebSocket and HTTP/2 support Integrated WAF with OWASP core rule sets Autoscaling with zone redundancy HTTP to HTTPS redirection Custom error pages URL path-based and multi-site routing Connection draining WebSocket and HTTP/2 support SKUs: Standard_v2 and WAF_v2 (v1 is being retired) SKUs 2. Azure Load Balancer OSI Layer: Layer 4 OSI Layer Internal Architecture: Zone-redundant by default in regions that support availability zones. Uses 5-tuple hash (source IP, source port, destination IP, destination port, protocol) for distribution. Internal Architecture When to Use: When to Use Internal or external TCP/UDP traffic\nHigh availability for VM-based applications\nPort forwarding scenarios\nHybrid scenarios with on-premises connectivity\nLow-latency, high-throughput applications\nAll TCP/UDP protocols including RDP and SSH Internal or external TCP/UDP traffic High availability for VM-based applications Port forwarding scenarios Hybrid scenarios with on-premises connectivity Low-latency, high-throughput applications All TCP/UDP protocols including RDP and SSH Key Features: Key Features Zone-redundant and zonal deployments\nInternal and external load balancers\nHigh availability ports for NVAs\nTCP and UDP protocol support\nFloating IP for SQL AlwaysOn\nOutbound connectivity management\nHA Ports for load balancing all ports Zone-redundant and zonal deployments Internal and external load balancers High availability ports for NVAs TCP and UDP protocol support Floating IP for SQL AlwaysOn Outbound connectivity management HA Ports for load balancing all ports SKUs: Basic (being retired) and Standard SKUs 3. Azure Front Door OSI Layer: Layer 7 (Global) OSI Layer Internal Architecture: Operates at Microsoft’s global edge network with over 185 edge locations. Uses anycast protocol with split TCP and HTTP acceleration. Internal Architecture When to Use: When to Use Global web applications requiring acceleration\nMulti-region applications with automatic failover\nMicroservices requiring global routing\nApplications needing global DDoS protection\nContent delivery and caching requirements\nURL-based routing across regions Global web applications requiring acceleration Multi-region applications with automatic failover Microservices requiring global routing Applications needing global DDoS protection Content delivery and caching requirements URL-based routing across regions Key Features: Key Features Global HTTP load balancing and acceleration\nSSL offload at edge locations\nPath-based routing and URL rewrite\nIntegrated CDN functionality\nReal-time metrics and alerting\nRules engine for custom routing logic\nPrivate Link support to origin Global HTTP load balancing and acceleration SSL offload at edge locations Path-based routing and URL rewrite Integrated CDN functionality Real-time metrics and alerting Rules engine for custom routing logic Private Link support to origin Tiers: Standard and Premium (includes enhanced security features) Tiers 4. Azure Traffic Manager OSI Layer: DNS level (not a proxy) OSI Layer Internal Architecture: DNS-based traffic routing service that responds to DNS queries with the IP of the optimal endpoint based on routing method. Internal Architecture When to Use: When to Use DNS-level global traffic distribution\nRouting based on geographic location\nWeighted traffic distribution for A/B testing\nPriority-based failover scenarios\nLow cost global routing solution\nHybrid cloud and on-premises endpoints DNS-level global traffic distribution Routing based on geographic location Weighted traffic distribution for A/B testing Priority-based failover scenarios Low cost global routing solution Hybrid cloud and on-premises endpoints Routing Methods: Routing Methods Priority: Failover to backup endpoints\nWeighted: Distribute traffic by percentage\nPerformance: Route to lowest latency endpoint\nGeographic: Route based on DNS query origin\nMultivalue: Return multiple healthy endpoints\nSubnet: Map specific IP ranges to endpoints Priority: Failover to backup endpoints Weighted: Distribute traffic by percentage Performance: Route to lowest latency endpoint Geographic: Route based on DNS query origin Multivalue: Return multiple healthy endpoints Subnet: Map specific IP ranges to endpoints Important Limitation: Traffic Manager only provides DNS resolution, not proxy functionality. Clients connect directly to endpoints after DNS resolution. Important Limitation Comparison Matrix Layer 7 (Application) Load Balancers Feature\n\nAWS ALB\n\nGCP Global ALB\n\nGCP Regional ALB\n\nGCP Internal ALB\n\nAzure App Gateway\n\nAzure Front Door\n\n\n\nScope\n\nRegional\n\nGlobal\n\nRegional\n\nRegional (Internal)\n\nRegional\n\nGlobal\n\n\n\nSSL Termination\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n\n\nPath Routing\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n\n\nHost Routing\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n\n\nIntegrated WAF\n\n✓\n\n✓ (Cloud Armor)\n\n✓ (Cloud Armor)\n\n✗\n\n✓ (OWASP)\n\n✓ (Premium tier)\n\n\n\nHTTP/2 & gRPC\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n\n\nWebSocket\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n\n\nServerless Support\n\n✓ (Lambda)\n\n✓ (Cloud Run)\n\n✓ (Cloud Run)\n\n✓ (Cloud Run)\n\n✓ (Functions)\n\n✓ (Functions)\n\n\n\nBuilt-in CDN\n\n✗\n\n✓\n\n✗\n\n✗\n\n✗\n\n✓\n\n\n\nGlobal Anycast IP\n\n✗\n\n✓\n\n✗\n\n✗\n\n✗\n\n✓\n\n\n\nTypical Latency\n\n5-10ms\n\n5-15ms\n\n5-10ms\n\n5-10ms\n\n10-20ms\n\n10-30ms*\n\n\n\nBest For\n\nMicroservices, APIs\n\nGlobal web apps\n\nRegional web apps\n\nInternal services\n\nWeb + WAF\n\nGlobal CDN + LB Feature\n\nAWS ALB\n\nGCP Global ALB\n\nGCP Regional ALB\n\nGCP Internal ALB\n\nAzure App Gateway\n\nAzure Front Door\n\n\n\nScope\n\nRegional\n\nGlobal\n\nRegional\n\nRegional (Internal)\n\nRegional\n\nGlobal\n\n\n\nSSL Termination\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n\n\nPath Routing\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n\n\nHost Routing\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n\n\nIntegrated WAF\n\n✓\n\n✓ (Cloud Armor)\n\n✓ (Cloud Armor)\n\n✗\n\n✓ (OWASP)\n\n✓ (Premium tier)\n\n\n\nHTTP/2 & gRPC\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n\n\nWebSocket\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n\n\nServerless Support\n\n✓ (Lambda)\n\n✓ (Cloud Run)\n\n✓ (Cloud Run)\n\n✓ (Cloud Run)\n\n✓ (Functions)\n\n✓ (Functions)\n\n\n\nBuilt-in CDN\n\n✗\n\n✓\n\n✗\n\n✗\n\n✗\n\n✓\n\n\n\nGlobal Anycast IP\n\n✗\n\n✓\n\n✗\n\n✗\n\n✗\n\n✓\n\n\n\nTypical Latency\n\n5-10ms\n\n5-15ms\n\n5-10ms\n\n5-10ms\n\n10-20ms\n\n10-30ms*\n\n\n\nBest For\n\nMicroservices, APIs\n\nGlobal web apps\n\nRegional web apps\n\nInternal services\n\nWeb + WAF\n\nGlobal CDN + LB Feature\n\nAWS ALB\n\nGCP Global ALB\n\nGCP Regional ALB\n\nGCP Internal ALB\n\nAzure App Gateway\n\nAzure Front Door Feature Feature AWS ALB AWS ALB GCP Global ALB GCP Global ALB GCP Regional ALB GCP Regional ALB GCP Internal ALB GCP Internal ALB Azure App Gateway Azure App Gateway Azure Front Door Azure Front Door Scope\n\nRegional\n\nGlobal\n\nRegional\n\nRegional (Internal)\n\nRegional\n\nGlobal Scope Scope Scope Regional Regional Global Global Regional Regional Regional (Internal) Regional (Internal) Regional Regional Global Global SSL Termination\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓ SSL Termination SSL Termination SSL Termination ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Path Routing\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓ Path Routing Path Routing Path Routing ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Host Routing\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓ Host Routing Host Routing Host Routing ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Integrated WAF\n\n✓\n\n✓ (Cloud Armor)\n\n✓ (Cloud Armor)\n\n✗\n\n✓ (OWASP)\n\n✓ (Premium tier) Integrated WAF Integrated WAF Integrated WAF ✓ ✓ ✓ (Cloud Armor) ✓ (Cloud Armor) ✓ (Cloud Armor) ✓ (Cloud Armor) ✗ ✗ ✓ (OWASP) ✓ (OWASP) ✓ (Premium tier) ✓ (Premium tier) HTTP/2 & gRPC\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓ HTTP/2 & gRPC HTTP/2 & gRPC HTTP/2 & gRPC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ WebSocket\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓ WebSocket WebSocket WebSocket ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Serverless Support\n\n✓ (Lambda)\n\n✓ (Cloud Run)\n\n✓ (Cloud Run)\n\n✓ (Cloud Run)\n\n✓ (Functions)\n\n✓ (Functions) Serverless Support Serverless Support Serverless Support ✓ (Lambda) ✓ (Lambda) ✓ (Cloud Run) ✓ (Cloud Run) ✓ (Cloud Run) ✓ (Cloud Run) ✓ (Cloud Run) ✓ (Cloud Run) ✓ (Functions) ✓ (Functions) ✓ (Functions) ✓ (Functions) Built-in CDN\n\n✗\n\n✓\n\n✗\n\n✗\n\n✗\n\n✓ Built-in CDN Built-in CDN Built-in CDN ✗ ✗ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✓ ✓ Global Anycast IP\n\n✗\n\n✓\n\n✗\n\n✗\n\n✗\n\n✓ Global Anycast IP Global Anycast IP Global Anycast IP ✗ ✗ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✓ ✓ Typical Latency\n\n5-10ms\n\n5-15ms\n\n5-10ms\n\n5-10ms\n\n10-20ms\n\n10-30ms* Typical Latency Typical Latency Typical Latency 5-10ms 5-10ms 5-15ms 5-15ms 5-10ms 5-10ms 5-10ms 5-10ms 10-20ms 10-20ms 10-30ms* 10-30ms* Best For\n\nMicroservices, APIs\n\nGlobal web apps\n\nRegional web apps\n\nInternal services\n\nWeb + WAF\n\nGlobal CDN + LB Best For Best For Best For Microservices, APIs Microservices, APIs Global web apps Global web apps Regional web apps Regional web apps Internal services Internal services Web + WAF Web + WAF Global CDN + LB Global CDN + LB *Varies by user proximity to edge Disclaimer: Latency figures are illustrative order-of-magnitude estimates observed in typical internet-facing deployments; actual latency varies significantly by region, traffic path, and backend proximity. Disclaimer: Latency figures are illustrative order-of-magnitude estimates observed in typical internet-facing deployments; actual latency varies significantly by region, traffic path, and backend proximity. Layer 4 (Transport) Load Balancers Feature\n\nAWS NLB\n\nGCP Global NLB\n\nGCP Internal NLB\n\nAzure Load Balancer\n\n\n\nScope\n\nRegional\n\nGlobal\n\nRegional (Internal)\n\nRegional\n\n\n\nProtocol\n\nTCP/UDP/TLS\n\nTCP/UDP\n\nTCP/UDP\n\nTCP/UDP\n\n\n\nStatic IP\n\n✓\n\n✓ (Anycast)\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n\n\nPreserve Source IP\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n\n\nTLS Termination\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✗\n\n✗\n\n\n\nWebSocket-compatible (TCP pass-through)\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n\n\nConnection Handling\n\nMillions/sec\n\nMillions/sec\n\nHigh throughput\n\nHigh throughput\n\n\n\nTypical Latency\n\n<1ms\n\n1-2ms\n\n1-2ms\n\n~1–5ms (region and topology dependent)\n\n\n\nZone Redundant\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n\n\nBest For\n\nHigh performance, gaming, IoT\n\nGlobal TCP/UDP apps\n\nInternal TCP/UDP\n\nVM load balancing, RDP/SSH Feature\n\nAWS NLB\n\nGCP Global NLB\n\nGCP Internal NLB\n\nAzure Load Balancer\n\n\n\nScope\n\nRegional\n\nGlobal\n\nRegional (Internal)\n\nRegional\n\n\n\nProtocol\n\nTCP/UDP/TLS\n\nTCP/UDP\n\nTCP/UDP\n\nTCP/UDP\n\n\n\nStatic IP\n\n✓\n\n✓ (Anycast)\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n\n\nPreserve Source IP\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n\n\nTLS Termination\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✗\n\n✗\n\n\n\nWebSocket-compatible (TCP pass-through)\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n\n\nConnection Handling\n\nMillions/sec\n\nMillions/sec\n\nHigh throughput\n\nHigh throughput\n\n\n\nTypical Latency\n\n<1ms\n\n1-2ms\n\n1-2ms\n\n~1–5ms (region and topology dependent)\n\n\n\nZone Redundant\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n\n\nBest For\n\nHigh performance, gaming, IoT\n\nGlobal TCP/UDP apps\n\nInternal TCP/UDP\n\nVM load balancing, RDP/SSH Feature\n\nAWS NLB\n\nGCP Global NLB\n\nGCP Internal NLB\n\nAzure Load Balancer Feature Feature AWS NLB AWS NLB GCP Global NLB GCP Global NLB GCP Internal NLB GCP Internal NLB Azure Load Balancer Azure Load Balancer Scope\n\nRegional\n\nGlobal\n\nRegional (Internal)\n\nRegional Scope Scope Scope Regional Regional Global Global Regional (Internal) Regional (Internal) Regional Regional Protocol\n\nTCP/UDP/TLS\n\nTCP/UDP\n\nTCP/UDP\n\nTCP/UDP Protocol Protocol Protocol TCP/UDP/TLS TCP/UDP/TLS TCP/UDP TCP/UDP TCP/UDP TCP/UDP TCP/UDP TCP/UDP Static IP\n\n✓\n\n✓ (Anycast)\n\n✓\n\n✓ Static IP Static IP Static IP ✓ ✓ ✓ (Anycast) ✓ (Anycast) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Preserve Source IP\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓ Preserve Source IP Preserve Source IP Preserve Source IP ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ TLS Termination\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✗\n\n✗ TLS Termination TLS Termination TLS Termination ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ WebSocket-compatible (TCP pass-through)\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓ WebSocket-compatible (TCP pass-through) WebSocket-compatible (TCP pass-through) WebSocket-compatible (TCP pass-through) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Connection Handling\n\nMillions/sec\n\nMillions/sec\n\nHigh throughput\n\nHigh throughput Connection Handling Connection Handling Connection Handling Millions/sec Millions/sec Millions/sec Millions/sec High throughput High throughput High throughput High throughput Typical Latency\n\n<1ms\n\n1-2ms\n\n1-2ms\n\n~1–5ms (region and topology dependent) Typical Latency Typical Latency Typical Latency <1ms <1ms 1-2ms 1-2ms 1-2ms 1-2ms ~1–5ms (region and topology dependent) ~1–5ms (region and topology dependent) Zone Redundant\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓\n\n✓ Zone Redundant Zone Redundant Zone Redundant ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Best For\n\nHigh performance, gaming, IoT\n\nGlobal TCP/UDP apps\n\nInternal TCP/UDP\n\nVM load balancing, RDP/SSH Best For Best For Best For High performance, gaming, IoT High performance, gaming, IoT Global TCP/UDP apps Global TCP/UDP apps Internal TCP/UDP Internal TCP/UDP VM load balancing, RDP/SSH VM load balancing, RDP/SSH Disclaimer: Latency figures are illustrative order-of-magnitude estimates observed in typical internet-facing deployments; actual latency varies significantly by region, traffic path, and backend proximity. Disclaimer: Latency figures are illustrative order-of-magnitude estimates observed in typical internet-facing deployments; actual latency varies significantly by region, traffic path, and backend proximity. NOTE: Azure Load Balancer – TLS termination requires Application Gateway or Front Door. NOTE: Azure Load Balancer – TLS termination requires Application Gateway or Front Door. Specialized Load Balancers Feature\n\nAWS GWLB\n\nAzure Traffic Manager\n\n\n\nType\n\nLayer 3 Gateway\n\nDNS-based routing\n\n\n\nPrimary Use\n\nSecurity appliance insertion\n\nGlobal DNS routing\n\n\n\nProtocol\n\nGENEVE encapsulation (UDP 6081)\n\nDNS resolution\n\n\n\nRouting Method\n\nFlow hash to appliances\n\nPriority, Weighted, Geographic, Performance\n\n\n\nPreserves Traffic\n\n✓ (Transparent)\n\nN/A (DNS only)\n\n\n\nIntegrated WAF\n\n✗ (Routes to 3rd party)\n\n✗\n\n\n\nFailover\n\nAutomatic (via health checks)\n\nAutomatic (via health checks)\n\n\n\nTypical Latency\n\n1-3ms\n\nDNS resolution only\n\n\n\nBest For\n\nCentralized security inspection, IDS/IPS\n\nLow-cost global failover, hybrid cloud Feature\n\nAWS GWLB\n\nAzure Traffic Manager\n\n\n\nType\n\nLayer 3 Gateway\n\nDNS-based routing\n\n\n\nPrimary Use\n\nSecurity appliance insertion\n\nGlobal DNS routing\n\n\n\nProtocol\n\nGENEVE encapsulation (UDP 6081)\n\nDNS resolution\n\n\n\nRouting Method\n\nFlow hash to appliances\n\nPriority, Weighted, Geographic, Performance\n\n\n\nPreserves Traffic\n\n✓ (Transparent)\n\nN/A (DNS only)\n\n\n\nIntegrated WAF\n\n✗ (Routes to 3rd party)\n\n✗\n\n\n\nFailover\n\nAutomatic (via health checks)\n\nAutomatic (via health checks)\n\n\n\nTypical Latency\n\n1-3ms\n\nDNS resolution only\n\n\n\nBest For\n\nCentralized security inspection, IDS/IPS\n\nLow-cost global failover, hybrid cloud Feature\n\nAWS GWLB\n\nAzure Traffic Manager Feature Feature AWS GWLB AWS GWLB Azure Traffic Manager Azure Traffic Manager Type\n\nLayer 3 Gateway\n\nDNS-based routing Type Type Type Layer 3 Gateway Layer 3 Gateway DNS-based routing DNS-based routing Primary Use\n\nSecurity appliance insertion\n\nGlobal DNS routing Primary Use Primary Use Primary Use Security appliance insertion Security appliance insertion Global DNS routing Global DNS routing Protocol\n\nGENEVE encapsulation (UDP 6081)\n\nDNS resolution Protocol Protocol Protocol GENEVE encapsulation (UDP 6081) GENEVE encapsulation (UDP 6081) DNS resolution DNS resolution Routing Method\n\nFlow hash to appliances\n\nPriority, Weighted, Geographic, Performance Routing Method Routing Method Routing Method Flow hash to appliances Flow hash to appliances Priority, Weighted, Geographic, Performance Priority, Weighted, Geographic, Performance Preserves Traffic\n\n✓ (Transparent)\n\nN/A (DNS only) Preserves Traffic Preserves Traffic Preserves Traffic ✓ (Transparent) ✓ (Transparent) N/A (DNS only) N/A (DNS only) Integrated WAF\n\n✗ (Routes to 3rd party)\n\n✗ Integrated WAF Integrated WAF Integrated WAF ✗ (Routes to 3rd party) ✗ (Routes to 3rd party) ✗ ✗ Failover\n\nAutomatic (via health checks)\n\nAutomatic (via health checks) Failover Failover Failover Automatic (via health checks) Automatic (via health checks) Automatic (via health checks) Automatic (via health checks) Typical Latency\n\n1-3ms\n\nDNS resolution only Typical Latency Typical Latency Typical Latency 1-3ms 1-3ms DNS resolution only DNS resolution only Best For\n\nCentralized security inspection, IDS/IPS\n\nLow-cost global failover, hybrid cloud Best For Best For Best For Centralized security inspection, IDS/IPS Centralized security inspection, IDS/IPS Low-cost global failover, hybrid cloud Low-cost global failover, hybrid cloud Disclaimer: Latency figures are illustrative order-of-magnitude estimates observed in typical internet-facing deployments; actual latency varies significantly by region, traffic path, and backend proximity. Disclaimer: Latency figures are illustrative order-of-magnitude estimates observed in typical internet-facing deployments; actual latency varies significantly by region, traffic path, and backend proximity. Quick Decision Guide Choose Layer 7 (ALB/App Gateway/Front Door) when: Choose Layer 7 (ALB/App Gateway/Front Door) when: HTTP/HTTPS traffic\nNeed path/host-based routing\nSSL termination required\nWAF protection needed\nMicroservices architecture HTTP/HTTPS traffic Need path/host-based routing SSL termination required WAF protection needed Microservices architecture Choose Layer 4 (NLB/Load Balancer) when: Choose Layer 4 (NLB/Load Balancer) when: Extreme performance needed (<1ms latency)\nNon-HTTP protocols (gaming, databases, SMTP)\nNeed to preserve source IP\nStatic IP addresses required\nMillions of requests per second Extreme performance needed (<1ms latency) Non-HTTP protocols (gaming, databases, SMTP) Need to preserve source IP Static IP addresses required Millions of requests per second Choose Specialized (GWLB/Traffic Manager) when: Choose Specialized (GWLB/Traffic Manager) when: GWLB: Transparent security inspection with 3rd party appliances\nTraffic Manager: DNS-based global routing at lowest cost GWLB: Transparent security inspection with 3rd party appliances Traffic Manager: DNS-based global routing at lowest cost Provider Strengths Summary AWS: AWS: Most comprehensive LB portfolio (4 types)\nBest sub-millisecond latency (NLB)\nUnique GENEVE-based security integration (GWLB)\nStrong serverless integration Most comprehensive LB portfolio (4 types) Best sub-millisecond latency (NLB) Unique GENEVE-based security integration (GWLB) Strong serverless integration GCP: GCP: True global load balancing with anycast\nMaglev consistent hashing (minimal disruption)\nEnvoy-based internal ALB (service mesh ready)\nBest for global applications True global load balancing with anycast Maglev consistent hashing (minimal disruption) Envoy-based internal ALB (service mesh ready) Best for global applications Azure: Azure: Most diverse offerings (4 LB types + Traffic Manager)\nFront Door combines CDN + LB + WAF\nMature WAF with OWASP rule sets\nStrong hybrid cloud support\nTraffic Manager for cost-effective DNS routing Most diverse offerings (4 LB types + Traffic Manager) Front Door combines CDN + LB + WAF Mature WAF with OWASP rule sets Strong hybrid cloud support Traffic Manager for cost-effective DNS routing Performance Characteristics Decision Framework Use Case: E-commerce Website Requirements: Global presence, WAF protection, path-based routing, SSL termination Requirements Recommended Solution: Recommended Solution AWS: CloudFront + ALB per region\nGCP: Global External Application Load Balancer + Cloud Armor\nAzure: Azure Front Door Premium AWS: CloudFront + ALB per region AWS GCP: Global External Application Load Balancer + Cloud Armor GCP Azure: Azure Front Door Premium Azure Use Case: Real-time Gaming Requirements: Ultra-low latency, UDP support, static IPs, preserve source IP Requirements Recommended Solution: Recommended Solution AWS: Network Load Balancer\nGCP: Global External Network Load Balancer\nAzure: Azure Load Balancer (Standard) AWS: Network Load Balancer AWS GCP: Global External Network Load Balancer GCP Azure: Azure Load Balancer (Standard) Azure Use Case: Internal Microservices Requirements: Service mesh, advanced routing, circuit breaking, internal only Requirements Recommended Solution: Recommended Solution AWS: ALB with Target Groups\nGCP: Internal Application Load Balancer (Envoy-based)\nAzure: Application Gateway (internal) or API Management AWS: ALB with Target Groups AWS GCP: Internal Application Load Balancer (Envoy-based) GCP Azure: Application Gateway (internal) or API Management Azure Use Case: Hybrid Cloud Application Requirements: On-premises and cloud, DNS-based routing, health monitoring Requirements Recommended Solution: Recommended Solution AWS: Route 53 + NLB\nGCP: Cloud DNS + Global Load Balancer\nAzure: Traffic Manager + Azure Load Balancer AWS: Route 53 + NLB AWS GCP: Cloud DNS + Global Load Balancer GCP Azure: Traffic Manager + Azure Load Balancer Azure Cost Optimization Tips Right-size your load balancer: Don’t use Application Load Balancers for simple TCP traffic; Network Load Balancers are often cheaper and more performant.\nMinimize cross-region data transfer: Use regional load balancers when global distribution isn’t required to avoid cross-region charges.\nLeverage autoscaling: Configure proper scaling policies to avoid over-provisioning during low-traffic periods.\nUse connection pooling: For HTTP traffic, connection pooling reduces overhead and improves efficiency.\nMonitor your LCUs/NLCUs: In AWS, understanding what drives your capacity unit consumption helps optimize costs.\nConsider Traffic Manager for Azure: For simple DNS-based routing, Traffic Manager is significantly cheaper than Front Door or Application Gateway. Right-size your load balancer: Don’t use Application Load Balancers for simple TCP traffic; Network Load Balancers are often cheaper and more performant. Right-size your load balancer Minimize cross-region data transfer: Use regional load balancers when global distribution isn’t required to avoid cross-region charges. Minimize cross-region data transfer Leverage autoscaling: Configure proper scaling policies to avoid over-provisioning during low-traffic periods. Leverage autoscaling Use connection pooling: For HTTP traffic, connection pooling reduces overhead and improves efficiency. Use connection pooling Monitor your LCUs/NLCUs: In AWS, understanding what drives your capacity unit consumption helps optimize costs. Monitor your LCUs/NLCUs Consider Traffic Manager for Azure: For simple DNS-based routing, Traffic Manager is significantly cheaper than Front Door or Application Gateway. Consider Traffic Manager for Azure Internal Working: Connection Flow Deep Dive Let’s examine what happens internally when a request hits a Layer 7 load balancer: Monitoring and Observability Each cloud provider offers comprehensive metrics: AWS CloudWatch Metrics: AWS CloudWatch Metrics TargetResponseTime: Latency from load balancer to target\nHealthyHostCount/UnHealthyHostCount: Target health status\nRequestCount: Total requests processed\nActiveConnectionCount: Current connections\nConsumedLCUs: Capacity unit consumption TargetResponseTime: Latency from load balancer to target HealthyHostCount/UnHealthyHostCount: Target health status RequestCount: Total requests processed ActiveConnectionCount: Current connections ConsumedLCUs: Capacity unit consumption GCP Cloud Monitoring: GCP Cloud Monitoring request_count: Total requests handled\nbackend_latencies: Latency to backends\ntotal_latencies: End-to-end latency including load balancer\nbackend_request_count: Requests per backend request_count: Total requests handled backend_latencies: Latency to backends total_latencies: End-to-end latency including load balancer backend_request_count: Requests per backend Azure Monitor: Azure Monitor ByteCount: Data processed\nPacketCount: Packets processed\nHealthProbeStatus: Backend health\nDipAvailability: Backend availability percentage ByteCount: Data processed PacketCount: Packets processed HealthProbeStatus: Backend health DipAvailability: Backend availability percentage Final Recommendations Start with managed services: All three providers offer robust managed load balancing. Don’t build your own unless you have very specific requirements.\nUnderstand the OSI layer: Match your load balancer to your traffic type. Layer 7 for HTTP/HTTPS, Layer 4 for other TCP/UDP.\nPlan for global scale: If you’re building for a global audience, GCP’s global load balancer or Azure Front Door provides the best out-of-the-box experience.\nSecurity first: Always enable WAF protection for internet-facing applications using AWS WAF, Cloud Armor, or Azure WAF.\nMonitor everything: Set up comprehensive monitoring and alerting on health check failures, latency increases, and capacity limits.\nTest failover: Regularly test your disaster recovery and failover scenarios to ensure load balancers route traffic correctly when backends fail. Start with managed services: All three providers offer robust managed load balancing. Don’t build your own unless you have very specific requirements. Start with managed services Understand the OSI layer: Match your load balancer to your traffic type. Layer 7 for HTTP/HTTPS, Layer 4 for other TCP/UDP. Understand the OSI layer Plan for global scale: If you’re building for a global audience, GCP’s global load balancer or Azure Front Door provides the best out-of-the-box experience. Plan for global scale Security first: Always enable WAF protection for internet-facing applications using AWS WAF, Cloud Armor, or Azure WAF. Security first Monitor everything: Set up comprehensive monitoring and alerting on health check failures, latency increases, and capacity limits. Monitor everything Test failover: Regularly test your disaster recovery and failover scenarios to ensure load balancers route traffic correctly when backends fail. Test failover The landscape of cloud load balancers continues to evolve with new features and capabilities. As a senior engineer, staying current with these offerings and understanding their internal architecture allows you to make informed decisions that balance performance, cost, and operational complexity. Appendix Flow Hash Algorithm What is Flow Hash? Flow hash is a deterministic algorithm used by Layer 4 load balancers to distribute connections across backend servers. The key principle is that packets belonging to the same connection (or “flow”) always route to the same backend server, ensuring session persistence without requiring the load balancer to maintain state. The 5-Tuple Hash The most common flow hash implementation uses a 5-tuple hash, which creates a unique identifier from five components of each packet: How Flow Hash Works Step-by-Step Step 1: Extract the 5-Tuple Step 1: Extract the 5-Tuple When a packet arrives, the load balancer extracts: Source IP Address: 192.168.1.100\nSource Port: 54321\nDestination IP Address: 10.0.1.50\nDestination Port: 443 (HTTPS)\nProtocol: 6 (TCP) Source IP Address: 192.168.1.100 Source IP Address 192.168.1.100 Source Port: 54321 Source Port 54321 Destination IP Address: 10.0.1.50 Destination IP Address 10.0.1.50 Destination Port: 443 (HTTPS) Destination Port 443 Protocol: 6 (TCP) Protocol 6 Step 2: Compute the Hash Step 2: Compute the Hash These five values are concatenated and passed through a hash function: Input: 192.168.1.100:54321 -> 10.0.1.50:443 (TCP) Hash Function: CRC32 or similar Output: 2746089617 (0xA3F2B891 in hex) Input: 192.168.1.100:54321 -> 10.0.1.50:443 (TCP) Hash Function: CRC32 or similar Output: 2746089617 (0xA3F2B891 in hex) Step 3: Select Backend Using Modulo Step 3: Select Backend Using Modulo If we have 4 backend servers, we use modulo operation: Backend Index = Hash Value % Number of Backends \nBackend Index = 2746089617 % 4 = 1 Backend Index = Hash Value % Number of Backends \nBackend Index = 2746089617 % 4 = 1 Therefore, this connection routes to Backend Server 1. Backend Server 1 Connection Flow with Hash Consistency Advantages of Flow Hash Stateless: Does not maintain application-layer session state; tracks flows at the transport layer for consistency.\nFast: Hash computation is extremely fast (nanoseconds)\nScalable: Can handle millions of flows without memory overhead\nSession Persistence: All packets in a flow go to the same backend\nSymmetric: Can be used for both directions if needed Stateless: Does not maintain application-layer session state; tracks flows at the transport layer for consistency. Stateless Fast: Hash computation is extremely fast (nanoseconds) Fast Scalable: Can handle millions of flows without memory overhead Scalable Session Persistence: All packets in a flow go to the same backend Session Persistence Symmetric: Can be used for both directions if needed Symmetric Challenges and Solutions Problem 1: Backend Changes Problem 1: Backend Changes When backends are added or removed, many flows get remapped: Solution: Consistent Hashing Solution: Consistent Hashing Google’s Maglev and other modern load balancers use consistent hashing to minimize flow disruption: With consistent hashing, only flows near the removed/added backend are affected, not all flows. Problem 2: Uneven Distribution Problem 2: Uneven Distribution Simple modulo can create uneven distribution with certain hash functions: Solution: Use high-quality hash functions like MurmurHash3 or xxHash that provide uniform distribution. Solution Real-World Example: AWS NLB AWS Network Load Balancer uses flow hash with these characteristics: Variations of Flow Hash 3-Tuple Hash (Less common): 3-Tuple Hash Source IP\nDestination IP\nProtocol Source IP Destination IP Protocol Use case: When you want all connections from a client to go to the same backend regardless of port. 2-Tuple Hash: 2-Tuple Hash Source IP\nDestination IP Source IP Destination IP Use case: Geographic affinity or client-based routing. GENEVE Protocol Encapsulation What is GENEVE? GENEVE (Generic Network Virtualization Encapsulation) is a tunneling protocol designed for network virtualization. It’s the successor to VXLAN and NVGRE, providing a flexible framework for encapsulating network packets. GENEVE is used by AWS Gateway Load Balancer (GWLB) to transparently route traffic through security appliances like firewalls, IDS/IPS systems, and network packet brokers. GENEVE Packet Structure GENEVE Header Format 0 1 2 3\n 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1\n+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+\n|Ver| Opt Len |O|C| Rsvd. | Protocol Type |\n+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+\n| Virtual Network Identifier (VNI) | Reserved |\n+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+\n| Variable Length Options |\n+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ 0 1 2 3\n 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1\n+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+\n|Ver| Opt Len |O|C| Rsvd. | Protocol Type |\n+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+\n| Virtual Network Identifier (VNI) | Reserved |\n+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+\n| Variable Length Options |\n+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ Field Breakdown: Field Breakdown Ver (2 bits): Version = 0\nOpt Len (6 bits): Length of options in 4-byte words\nO (1 bit): OAM packet flag\nC (1 bit): Critical options present\nProtocol Type (16 bits): Inner protocol (0x6558 for Ethernet)\nVNI (24 bits): Virtual Network Identifier\nOptions: Variable length metadata Ver (2 bits): Version = 0 Ver Opt Len (6 bits): Length of options in 4-byte words Opt Len O (1 bit): OAM packet flag O C (1 bit): Critical options present C Protocol Type (16 bits): Inner protocol (0x6558 for Ethernet) Protocol Type VNI (24 bits): Virtual Network Identifier VNI Options: Variable length metadata Options How AWS GWLB Uses GENEVE GENEVE Encapsulation Example Original Packet (HTTP Request): Original Packet Ethernet: [Src MAC: Client] [Dst MAC: Gateway] \nIP: [Src: 203.0.113.50] [Dst: 10.0.2.50] \nTCP: [Src Port: 54321] [Dst Port: 80] \nData: GET /index.html HTTP/1.1... Ethernet: [Src MAC: Client] [Dst MAC: Gateway] \nIP: [Src: 203.0.113.50] [Dst: 10.0.2.50] \nTCP: [Src Port: 54321] [Dst Port: 80] \nData: GET /index.html HTTP/1.1... After GENEVE Encapsulation by GWLB: After GENEVE Encapsulation Outer Ethernet: [Src MAC: GWLB ENI] [Dst MAC: Firewall ENI] \nOuter IP: [Src: 10.0.0.50] [Dst: 10.0.1.100] \nOuter UDP: [Src Port: Random] [Dst Port: 6081] \nGENEVE Header: [VNI: 12345] [Protocol: Ethernet] \nInner Ethernet: [Src MAC: Client] [Dst MAC: Gateway] \nInner IP: [Src: 203.0.113.50] [Dst: 10.0.2.50] \nInner TCP: [Src Port: 54321] [Dst Port: 80] \nInner Data: GET /index.html HTTP/1.1... Outer Ethernet: [Src MAC: GWLB ENI] [Dst MAC: Firewall ENI] \nOuter IP: [Src: 10.0.0.50] [Dst: 10.0.1.100] \nOuter UDP: [Src Port: Random] [Dst Port: 6081] \nGENEVE Header: [VNI: 12345] [Protocol: Ethernet] \nInner Ethernet: [Src MAC: Client] [Dst MAC: Gateway] \nInner IP: [Src: 203.0.113.50] [Dst: 10.0.2.50] \nInner TCP: [Src Port: 54321] [Dst Port: 80] \nInner Data: GET /index.html HTTP/1.1... Why GENEVE for Security Appliances? GENEVE Options and Metadata GENEVE supports variable-length options for carrying metadata: GENEVE vs VXLAN vs GRE Feature\n\nGENEVE\n\nVXLAN\n\nGRE\n\n\n\nEncapsulation Protocol\n\nUDP (Port 6081)\n\nUDP (Port 4789)\n\nIP Protocol 47\n\n\n\nHeader Overhead\n\n8 bytes + options\n\n8 bytes fixed\n\n4+ bytes\n\n\n\nFlexibility\n\nVariable options\n\nFixed header\n\nLimited options\n\n\n\nVNI/VSID Size\n\n24 bits\n\n24 bits\n\n32 bits (key)\n\n\n\nMetadata Support\n\nExtensive via options\n\nLimited\n\nVery limited\n\n\n\nIndustry Adoption\n\nGrowing (AWS, VMware)\n\nWidespread\n\nLegacy Feature\n\nGENEVE\n\nVXLAN\n\nGRE\n\n\n\nEncapsulation Protocol\n\nUDP (Port 6081)\n\nUDP (Port 4789)\n\nIP Protocol 47\n\n\n\nHeader Overhead\n\n8 bytes + options\n\n8 bytes fixed\n\n4+ bytes\n\n\n\nFlexibility\n\nVariable options\n\nFixed header\n\nLimited options\n\n\n\nVNI/VSID Size\n\n24 bits\n\n24 bits\n\n32 bits (key)\n\n\n\nMetadata Support\n\nExtensive via options\n\nLimited\n\nVery limited\n\n\n\nIndustry Adoption\n\nGrowing (AWS, VMware)\n\nWidespread\n\nLegacy Feature\n\nGENEVE\n\nVXLAN\n\nGRE Feature Feature GENEVE GENEVE VXLAN VXLAN GRE GRE Encapsulation Protocol\n\nUDP (Port 6081)\n\nUDP (Port 4789)\n\nIP Protocol 47 Encapsulation Protocol Encapsulation Protocol Encapsulation Protocol UDP (Port 6081) UDP (Port 6081) UDP (Port 4789) UDP (Port 4789) IP Protocol 47 IP Protocol 47 Header Overhead\n\n8 bytes + options\n\n8 bytes fixed\n\n4+ bytes Header Overhead Header Overhead Header Overhead 8 bytes + options 8 bytes + options 8 bytes fixed 8 bytes fixed 4+ bytes 4+ bytes Flexibility\n\nVariable options\n\nFixed header\n\nLimited options Flexibility Flexibility Flexibility Variable options Variable options Fixed header Fixed header Limited options Limited options VNI/VSID Size\n\n24 bits\n\n24 bits\n\n32 bits (key) VNI/VSID Size VNI/VSID Size VNI/VSID Size 24 bits 24 bits 24 bits 24 bits 32 bits (key) 32 bits (key) Metadata Support\n\nExtensive via options\n\nLimited\n\nVery limited Metadata Support Metadata Support Metadata Support Extensive via options Extensive via options Limited Limited Very limited Very limited Industry Adoption\n\nGrowing (AWS, VMware)\n\nWidespread\n\nLegacy Industry Adoption Industry Adoption Industry Adoption Growing (AWS, VMware) Growing (AWS, VMware) Widespread Widespread Legacy Legacy Security Appliance Configuration For an appliance to work with GWLB, it must: Listen on UDP port 6081 for GENEVE traffic\nDecapsulate GENEVE headers to access inner packet\nInspect the inner packet according to security policies\nRe-encapsulate the packet with GENEVE\nSend back to GWLB at the source IP of the GENEVE packet Listen on UDP port 6081 for GENEVE traffic Listen on UDP port 6081 Decapsulate GENEVE headers to access inner packet Decapsulate GENEVE Inspect the inner packet according to security policies Inspect the inner packet Re-encapsulate the packet with GENEVE Re-encapsulate Send back to GWLB at the source IP of the GENEVE packet Send back to GWLB Example Packet Flow in Appliance: Example Packet Flow in Appliance Performance Considerations Overhead Analysis: Overhead Analysis Original Packet: 1500 bytes \n ├─ Ethernet: 14 bytes \n ├─ IP: 20 bytes \n ├─ TCP: 20 bytes \n └─ Data: 1446 bytes\n\nGENEVE Encapsulated: 1558 bytes \n ├─ Outer Ethernet: 14 bytes \n ├─ Outer IP: 20 bytes \n ├─ Outer UDP: 8 bytes \n ├─ GENEVE: 16 bytes (8 base + 8 options) \n └─ Inner Original Packet: 1500 bytes\n\nOverhead: 58 bytes (3.9%) Original Packet: 1500 bytes \n ├─ Ethernet: 14 bytes \n ├─ IP: 20 bytes \n ├─ TCP: 20 bytes \n └─ Data: 1446 bytes\n\nGENEVE Encapsulated: 1558 bytes \n ├─ Outer Ethernet: 14 bytes \n ├─ Outer IP: 20 bytes \n ├─ Outer UDP: 8 bytes \n ├─ GENEVE: 16 bytes (8 base + 8 options) \n └─ Inner Original Packet: 1500 bytes\n\nOverhead: 58 bytes (3.9%) Throughput Impact: Throughput Impact GENEVE encap/decap: ~5-10 microseconds per packet\nHardware offload available on modern NICs\nAppliances can process 10-100 Gbps with proper tuning GENEVE encap/decap: ~5-10 microseconds per packet Hardware offload available on modern NICs Appliances can process 10-100 Gbps with proper tuning Debugging GENEVE Capture GENEVE traffic with tcpdump: Capture GENEVE traffic with tcpdump # Capture GENEVE packets\ntcpdump -i eth0 udp port 6081 -vvv -X\n\n# Decode GENEVE with specific filter\ntcpdump -i eth0 'udp port 6081' -vvv -XX # Capture GENEVE packets\ntcpdump -i eth0 udp port 6081 -vvv -X\n\n# Decode GENEVE with specific filter\ntcpdump -i eth0 'udp port 6081' -vvv -XX Sample GENEVE packet capture: Sample GENEVE packet capture IP 10.0.0.50.54321 > 10.0.1.100.6081: UDP, length 1524\n 0x0000: 4500 060c 1234 0000 4011 xxxx 0a00 0032 E....4..@......2\n 0x0010: 0a00 0164 d431 17c1 05f8 xxxx 0000 6558 ...d.1........eX\n 0x0020: 0030 3900 0000 0000 ... (GENEVE header)\n 0x0030: ... (Inner Ethernet frame) IP 10.0.0.50.54321 > 10.0.1.100.6081: UDP, length 1524\n 0x0000: 4500 060c 1234 0000 4011 xxxx 0a00 0032 E....4..@......2\n 0x0010: 0a00 0164 d431 17c1 05f8 xxxx 0000 6558 ...d.1........eX\n 0x0020: 0030 3900 0000 0000 ... (GENEVE header)\n 0x0030: ... (Inner Ethernet frame) Real-World Use Case: Centralized Egress Filtering In this architecture: All VPCs route traffic to GWLB via Transit Gateway\nGWLB encapsulates with GENEVE and distributes to firewall pool using flow hash\nFirewalls inspect and return to GWLB\nGWLB decapsulates and routes to NAT Gateway/Internet\nScaling firewalls doesn’t disrupt existing flows (consistent hashing) All VPCs route traffic to GWLB via Transit Gateway GWLB encapsulates with GENEVE and distributes to firewall pool using flow hash Firewalls inspect and return to GWLB GWLB decapsulates and routes to NAT Gateway/Internet Scaling firewalls doesn’t disrupt existing flows (consistent hashing) Summary Flow Hash Algorithm: Flow Hash Algorithm Deterministic load distribution using packet 5-tuple\nStateless and extremely fast\nEnsures session persistence\nModern implementations use consistent hashing for minimal disruption Deterministic load distribution using packet 5-tuple Stateless and extremely fast Ensures session persistence Modern implementations use consistent hashing for minimal disruption GENEVE Protocol: GENEVE Protocol Flexible tunneling for network virtualization\nPreserves original packet information completely\nEnables transparent security appliance insertion\nSupports rich metadata via variable options\nAWS GWLB’s foundation for scalable security architectures Flexible tunneling for network virtualization Preserves original packet information completely Enables transparent security appliance insertion Supports rich metadata via variable options AWS GWLB’s foundation for scalable security architectures Both technologies work together in systems like AWS GWLB: flow hash ensures consistent routing to appliances, while GENEVE enables transparent inspection without breaking application layer contexts. Have questions about specific load balancer configurations or migration strategies? Feel free to reach out or leave a comment below. Have questions about specific load balancer configurations or migration strategies? Feel free to reach out or leave a comment below.