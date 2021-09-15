Multi-Channel Notifications Using AWS Stack: How to Set them up

Notifications are core to many software products today, from apps to e-commerce stores. Multi-channel notifications become a strategic concern when companies realize that they cannot cater to their users, who are present on a variety of channels, with a one-size-fits-all approach. If you already have AWS experience, it makes sense to build notifications in AWS since you’ll already be familiar with the AWS APIs. Amazon Web Services offers two products for end-user notifications: SES and SNS.