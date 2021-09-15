Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Multi-Channel Notifications Using AWS Stack: How to Set them up by@courier

Multi-Channel Notifications Using AWS Stack: How to Set them up

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Notifications are core to many software products today, from apps to e-commerce stores. Multi-channel notifications become a strategic concern when companies realize that they cannot cater to their users, who are present on a variety of channels, with a one-size-fits-all approach. If you already have AWS experience, it makes sense to build notifications in AWS since you’ll already be familiar with the AWS APIs. Amazon Web Services offers two products for end-user notifications: SES and SNS.
image
Courier Hacker Noon profile picture

@courier
Courier

Courier simplifies triggering and sending notifications from your app with one API and drag and drop UI.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Building Notification Systems for Scalability and Reliability. by @courier
#software-development
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python

Tags

#notifications#aws#send-push-notifications#multi-channel-notifications#nodejs#aws-services-for-notifications#how-to-send-emails-with-nodejs#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading