MUI (Material-UI) Releases v5 of its Core React Components

MUI Core v5 is the latest version of the popular MUI React component library. It has been 15 months in the making and features a new style system, better customization, new components, and a host of visible and not so visible enhancements to improve both user experience (UX) and developer experience (DX). New components include an improved [layout Grid] for handling simple layouts, as well as components that have been incubating in the lab. The new version also has an improved global theme, which allows the creation of new component colors and variants (collections of component styles).