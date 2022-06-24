Moving Tokenarium to Polygon and Other Dev Updates

News, game updates, switch to Polygon, new partners, future plans and some other small topics. We are happy to cooperate with Lootex on their Mid-Year Festival and there will be abundant rewards for participants. In a couple of days we will start switching to the Polygon game game. In the first month we’ve made several partnerships. We’re truly happy to be a part of this project and issued LootBox with the GemPad’s team. We need some liquidity at the start of the Tokenarium in Polygon.

Welcome to Tokenarium, the tycoon play-to-earn browser game where everyone can be a BSC token/project developer!





Hello guys! Today we want to discuss news, game updates, switching to Polygon, new partners, future plans and some other small topics.



New partners





During the first month we’ve made several partnerships.

LootEx

We are happy to cooperate with Lootex on their Mid-Year Festival and there will be abundant rewards for participants. Our NFT owner can get a chance to win a share of 1,800+ USDT! All you need to do is list your NFT on Lootex!





More details you can find here . Also, we had an AMA session on their Discord. The recap could be found here and here .





GemPad

GemPad is a fairly new launchpad with 0% token fee, unique features, strong partners and a loyal community, already hosting presales, special sales and stealth launches. We’re truly happy to be a part of this project and issued LootBox with the GemPad’s team.









OG Token

Organic Growth (OG) Token is the native token for OG platform and OG services that can help promising cryptocurrency projects to solve marketing issues.





These guys will have their own NFTs without LootBoxes on Tokenarium marketplace and one In-Game item. Really loved this team!

Game updates

UI/UX updates, gas fee issue, switching to Polygon.





Updated UI and UX





Gas fee issue

We faced the gas fee issue again. That’s a big problem, but we found the solution. In a couple of days, we will start switching the game to Polygon. Polygon has almost zero gas fee, so, every player will be happy.





But what about current players and their NFTs? Surely, all of them will be able to bridge their NFTs to Polygon. Unfortunately, we didn’t find an automated way to bridge the NFTs due to contract issues. That’s why we gonna do it manually and post an announcement with FAQ to help you guys with bridging them.





IDO on Polygon

The second thing is liquidity. We need some liquidity at the start of Tokenarium in Polygon, that’s why we’ve decided to make a Pinksale Fairlaunch with the lowest possible softcap and highest liquidity. The date and the link to the Fairlaunch will be posted on June, 21st — 22nd.



The future of the Tokenarium in BSC

As everyone understands, the main utility will go to Polygon. But what’s gonna be with $TKNRM in BSC? We have an answer.





Some of you may remember, that we had a private sale on our website. So, we have a custom IDO contract that could be used by other projects for example. And we thought, why we don’t use it? We’ve received a lot of Tokenarium Partnership Program submissions, but had rejected the most part of the project due to fishy contracts and poor community building.





We saw that the mistakes are almost the same. Moreover, most part of the project owners spends an enormous amount of BNBs on ineffective marketing. We have highly experienced developers, a lot of good contacts and partners, and thus we can easily help project owners with marketing, contract development, incubation and launching their tokens.





That means that the future of $TKNRM in BSC will be dependent on these activities. We will release the details about it in a couple of weeks.





Other topics

Devs’ and designers’ current focus

We’re still working on game updates, we have tons of ideas and feedback from the community, so, after launching on Polygon we gonna implement new features. Sounds crazy in such a bearish time, but, why not? We love our project and we believe in it.





Bearish market

We know that most investors are truly afraid of market conditions. But as we all know, the bearish market is the best time to evolve and make something new to attract people and gain more trust. So, our C-level part of the team is working on long-term ideas.









To track the updates, please, follow these links:



