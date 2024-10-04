Moongate Launches New Rewards Program And NFT Collection

HONG KONG, Hong Kong, October 4th, 2024/Chainwire/--Moongate Protocol, an attention asset protocol disrupting the $1 trillion-plus attention economy, announces significant milestones in its expansion, the launch of its Moon Odyssey community points program, and the upcoming release of its first NFT collection, the Moongate Voyager Pass. “Moongate Protocol is an attention asset protocol revolutionizing brand-consumer engagement,” says Jonathan Mui, Founder and CEO of Moongate. Since securing a $2.7 million seed funding round earlier this year, Moongate has rapidly expanded its reach, growing the number of platform creators to over 3,500, who together have issued more than 4,500 smart token campaigns across over 40 countries. Many prominent global brands have adopted the protocol, including Binance, OKX, ComplexCon, TOKEN2049, and Wonderfruit. Overall, Moongate has facilitated over 20 million interactions among more than 1 million end-users. Building on this momentum, Moongate recently took the on-chain questing phenomenon offline with its newly developed MoonQuest platform, which it unveiled through a partnership with TOKEN2049 Singapore, the world’s largest cryptocurrency conference. By designing interactive quests throughout the TOKEN2049 venue and utilizing smart tokens to reward attendees for their participation, Moongate delivered immersive and engaging experiences while introducing many Web2 users to Web3. The activation drew in over 1,500 participants who completed more than 6,000 quests over two days, demonstrating the effectiveness of smart tokens in large-scale events. Users can learn more about Moongate's funding success here. Expected Token Generation Event and Earning Opportunities Amidst its rapid growth, there are talks of an upcoming Token Generation Event slated in the coming months. While official details are yet to be announced, speculation suggests that the event could offer new avenues for users to engage with Moongate's ecosystem. In anticipation, Moongate has launched Moon Odyssey, a community points program where participants can earn points by completing social tasks and checking into the platform daily. These points will contribute to future rewards, potentially tied to the upcoming TGE. Adding to this excitement, Moongate is also introducing its first NFT collection—the Moongate Voyager Pass. The limited collection of 6,969 NFTs will offer various benefits, with a primary feature being a guaranteed airdrop. The Moongate Voyager Pass is set to launch on October 21 this year on the OKX NFT Launchpad. Official news regarding the launch is available on its website: https://app.moongate.id/quest. About Moongate Moongate is an attention asset protocol disrupting the $1T+ attention economy. The protocol consists of two key layers—a utility layer for brands to issue smart token campaigns for real-world engagement, and a data layer where such on-chain engagement data are monetized at scale by key stakeholders. Moongate aims to disintermediate centralized platforms to maximize brand-consumer value. It also introduces an innovative “engage-to-earn” mechanism that promotes active consumer participation for brand rewards and a share of $MGT emission. To learn more users can visit Moongate's Official Website | Twitter | LinkedIn Contact CEO Jonathan Mui Moongate jon@moongate.id This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here HONG KONG, Hong Kong, October 4th, 2024/Chainwire/--Moongate Protocol, an attention asset protocol disrupting the $1 trillion-plus attention economy, announces significant milestones in its expansion, the launch of its Moon Odyssey community points program, and the upcoming release of its first NFT collection, the Moongate Voyager Pass. “Moongate Protocol is an attention asset protocol revolutionizing brand-consumer engagement,” says Jonathan Mui, Founder and CEO of Moongate. “Moongate Protocol is an attention asset protocol revolutionizing brand-consumer engagement,” says Jonathan Mui, Founder and CEO of Moongate. Since securing a $2.7 million seed funding round earlier this year, Moongate has rapidly expanded its reach, growing the number of platform creators to over 3,500, who together have issued more than 4,500 smart token campaigns across over 40 countries. Many prominent global brands have adopted the protocol, including Binance, OKX, ComplexCon, TOKEN2049, and Wonderfruit. Overall, Moongate has facilitated over 20 million interactions among more than 1 million end-users. Building on this momentum, Moongate recently took the on-chain questing phenomenon offline with its newly developed MoonQuest platform, which it unveiled through a partnership with TOKEN2049 Singapore, the world’s largest cryptocurrency conference. By designing interactive quests throughout the TOKEN2049 venue and utilizing smart tokens to reward attendees for their participation, Moongate delivered immersive and engaging experiences while introducing many Web2 users to Web3. The activation drew in over 1,500 participants who completed more than 6,000 quests over two days, demonstrating the effectiveness of smart tokens in large-scale events. Users can learn more about Moongate's funding success here . Users can learn more about Moongate's funding success here Users can learn more about Moongate's funding success here Expected Token Generation Event and Earning Opportunities Amidst its rapid growth, there are talks of an upcoming Token Generation Event slated in the coming months. While official details are yet to be announced, speculation suggests that the event could offer new avenues for users to engage with Moongate's ecosystem. In anticipation, Moongate has launched Moon Odyssey, a community points program where participants can earn points by completing social tasks and checking into the platform daily. These points will contribute to future rewards, potentially tied to the upcoming TGE. Adding to this excitement, Moongate is also introducing its first NFT collection—the Moongate Voyager Pass. The limited collection of 6,969 NFTs will offer various benefits, with a primary feature being a guaranteed airdrop. The Moongate Voyager Pass is set to launch on October 21 this year on the OKX NFT Launchpad. Official news regarding the launch is available on its website: https://app.moongate.id/quest . https://app.moongate.id/quest https://app.moongate.id/quest About Moongate Moongate is an attention asset protocol disrupting the $1T+ attention economy. The protocol consists of two key layers—a utility layer for brands to issue smart token campaigns for real-world engagement, and a data layer where such on-chain engagement data are monetized at scale by key stakeholders. Moongate Moongate Moongate aims to disintermediate centralized platforms to maximize brand-consumer value. It also introduces an innovative “engage-to-earn” mechanism that promotes active consumer participation for brand rewards and a share of $MGT emission. To learn more users can visit Moongate's Official Website | Twitter | LinkedIn Official Website Official Website Twitter Twitter LinkedIn LinkedIn Contact CEO Jonathan Mui Moongate jon@moongate.id This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here here here