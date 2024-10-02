162 reads

ARCHIV3: Poland’s Second-Largest Bank Chooses Aleph Zero To Tokenize Historical Art

by
byChainwire@chainwire

The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.

October 2nd, 2024
featured image - ARCHIV3: Poland’s Second-Largest Bank Chooses Aleph Zero To Tokenize Historical Art
    Speed
    Voice
Chainwire
    byChainwire@chainwire

    The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.

    Story's Credibility
    Press Release
← Previous

Mpeppe Presale Hits $3M As Mpeppe Releases New Telegram Gaming Platform

Up Next →

Moongate Launches New Rewards Program And NFT Collection

About Author

Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
Chainwire@chainwire

The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.

Read my storiesAbout @chainwire

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

web3#web3#bank-pekao#chainwire#press-release#bank-pekao-announcement#tokenization-of-rwas#rwa-protocols#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
X

Related Stories