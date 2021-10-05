MongoDB: Exploring Data Visualization Tools and Techniques

443 reads

MongoDB is an open-source document-based No.SQL database management system with a dynamic structure. MongoDB stores data in documents instead of strings which makes this DBMS much more flexible and adaptable. The combination of MongoDB + a separate visualization tool can make your work a lot easier with MongoDB. There are solutions on the market in the form of tables, pivots, charts, and much more. The database is highly available, scalable, and secure, so it became the best choice for a lot of developers.