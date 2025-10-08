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Money is Data: Taking Gluwa's Bridge to Pangea's Web

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bywalo, the underscore.@walo

embrace the chaos. ∴

October 8th, 2025
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TOPICS

web3#gluwa#rwa-tokenization#depin#blockchain-credit#credal-platform#nigeria-fintech#universal-smart-contracts#blockchain-credit-scoring

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