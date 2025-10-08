Creditcoin’s Fix for eCommerce Transaction Risk: Conditional, On-Chain Payouts

Who’s on the other side of the screen? Do you really know? really Today’s social proof can be engineered, no matter the format. Comments, photos, reviews. But I thought Trustpi—hush. Even Trustpilot reviews can be doctored, with enough time to create the opportunity to gain your trust before they’re flagged. But I thought Trustpi It’s no surprise that shopping and selling online come with a lot of anxiety for buyers and sellers. eCommerce asks you to trust the intangible, and this has proven a very costly endeavour for many who had more faith than fear in a purely digital transaction. Held against physical commerce’s provision to check the produce on the spot, or even come back to raise hell in the store post-transaction, eCommerce relies on you trusting before you even see your item. This is its fundamental flaw, complicating business on the internet and straining the resources of trustworthy sales and marketing teams of businesses hoping to accumulate trust in an industry where accounts are bought, sold and spitshone with money: Gigabytes of content marketing. An endless list of abandoned carts. Lightyears of buyer consideration and research before the transaction, compared to a physical market that strips down decision-making to a nearly or fully binary state: physical your physical Do I want it, or not? If we could, for instance, work backwards from our failures as masons of the internet towards success, we would accept that we have been physically focusing on the real-time outcomes of the transaction, while digitally focusing on accumulated social proof to win the transaction. Bridging these online was probably (to put it mildly) difficult and almost impossible at the early stages of digital technology, but with what we have now and the execution I’m proposing, it would mitigate major eCommerce transaction risks through Creditcoin’s blockchain, at least for physical goods. blockchain Widespread fraud and flaws in risk management are an internet weakness that this blockchain can strengthen to make connecting a safer experience for newcomers and the ready players. Do I want it, or not—no buts based on our current infrastructure’s shortcomings. Do I want it, or not Who started online fraud? Pay and disappear scams were practically born with the internet. As soon as access was open to the public in the 1990s, a good percentage of the first humans to interact with it were already finding con use-cases and swindling the unsuspecting. The major risks with eCommerce for both buyers and sellers today are: Buyers: Losing money, misused information, false advertising & after-sale negligence.\nSellers: Losing payment, cyberattacks & getting framed. Buyers: Losing money, misused information, false advertising & after-sale negligence. Buyers: Sellers: Losing payment, cyberattacks & getting framed. Sellers: If my proposition could take care of 6 out of these 7, we could call that a win, no? So if we’re focusing on securing the real-time outcomes of eCommerce transactions on Creditcoin’s blockchain, what could that possibly mean? real-time outcomes The best perspective is through the eyes of the resources the buyer & seller use to prepare for and engage in the transaction. The three things they have in common are: the money travelling from buyer to seller,\nthe produce travelling from seller to buyer, and\nthe premise of satisfaction the money travelling from buyer to seller, money the produce travelling from seller to buyer, and produce the premise of satisfaction premise However, unlike the clear money & produce travelling through the digital and physical worlds, the premise of satisfaction isn’t exactly a resource. We would be foolish to dismiss it still, since it guides the transaction from preparation to failure (since we’re designing from failure). To be more accurate, that premise is more of a potential state that becomes kinetic to both parties immediately either end of the transaction is completed. exactly And this is where it gets exciting, because that’s going to guide everything else. What kind of tool would be able to secure both the produce & money using the premise? What kind of tool would be able to secure both the produce & money using the premise? We said it would be based on real-time outcomes, so that should give you a clue. It would have to protect both buyer and seller simultaneously as long as certain real-world conditions are met. Clearly, eCommerce needs escrow wallets. Escrow Wallet dApp: Why Creditcoin? Escrows aren’t new, and they certainly aren’t new on blockchain. There are several of them; even a satellite infrastructure network, Spacecoin uses an escrow function to run on Creditcoin. But if you’ve never heard of any or use them regularly, it’s because they lack one or more of these: Seller incentives, Integrations (Complex Infrastructure), Seller Trust & Public Awareness. Seller incentives, Integrations (Complex Infrastructure), Seller Trust & Public Awareness. Blockchains can generally serve some of these, allowing us certain levels of proactive control that would be difficult or impossible to achieve relying on current financial infrastructure. However, Creditcoin designed the blockchain as a “single-purpose tool” to provide credit infrastructure to underserved communities deserving of trust. single-purpose tool Why does that matter for eCommerce or an escrow wallet? As we begin to design the basic functions of such a dApp & smart contract, you’ll see why Creditcoin would be the best blockchain for this, who it would best serve, and the type of instructions necessary to communicate with the credit blockchain. Why does that matter for eCommerce or an escrow wallet? Basic Functions of an Escrow Wallet Basic Functions of an Escrow Wallet 1 coin on-chain. We’re aiming for the ability to integrate our wallet with web APIs as deeply as PayPal, or reside in browser wallets like Brave’s vision, or facilitate social media transactions directly like TikTok tokens; on WhatsApp Business or Instagram shops, or Kickstarter, GoFundMe & Telegram campaigns.\n\n\nEscrow security. Buyer pays money, escrow confirms receipt and sends confirmation to seller that the buyer has what it takes, and asks for their agreement on payment conditions like confirmation period, shipping time, key satisfaction metrics, etc.\nSeller delays for shipping time will come with consequences, e.g. losing more valuable seller incentives tied to a reputation score called a seller score. (Unless agreed to as payment conditions by both parties) 1 coin on-chain. We’re aiming for the ability to integrate our wallet with web APIs as deeply as PayPal, or reside in browser wallets like Brave’s vision, or facilitate social media transactions directly like TikTok tokens; on WhatsApp Business or Instagram shops, or Kickstarter, GoFundMe & Telegram campaigns. 1 coin on-chain. We’re aiming for the ability to integrate our wallet with web APIs as deeply as PayPal, or reside in browser wallets like Brave’s vision, or facilitate social media transactions directly like TikTok tokens; on WhatsApp Business or Instagram shops, or Kickstarter, GoFundMe & Telegram campaigns. 1 coin on-chain Escrow security. Buyer pays money, escrow confirms receipt and sends confirmation to seller that the buyer has what it takes, and asks for their agreement on payment conditions like confirmation period, shipping time, key satisfaction metrics, etc.\nSeller delays for shipping time will come with consequences, e.g. losing more valuable seller incentives tied to a reputation score called a seller score. (Unless agreed to as payment conditions by both parties) Escrow security. Buyer pays money, escrow confirms receipt and sends confirmation to seller that the buyer has what it takes, and asks for their agreement on payment conditions like confirmation period, shipping time, key satisfaction metrics, etc. Escrow security. satisfaction metrics Seller delays for shipping time will come with consequences, e.g. losing more valuable seller incentives tied to a reputation score called a seller score. (Unless agreed to as payment conditions by both parties) seller score Seller receives: A non-refundable 30% (or more, depending on seller score or transaction history) released on receipt/delivery confirmation to compensate for some upfront costs & show buyer trust. Their seller score changes depending on their ability to meet agreed conditions initiated by the buyer, including on-time shipping & delivery.\n\n\nBuyer receives: At least 3 days’ grace to inspect goods and confirm quality. Decent window for vendors to wait, especially when we discuss what will happen to the money during that time. The remaining 70% of the money is released or refunded to the rightful recipient by the smart contract, depending on the review or lack thereof. The fundamental purpose of design is to be ignored, so it’s still a good day if they don’t care to review.\nThey can also have a buyer score dependent on their ability to honour agreed conditions, so sellers know the risk of doing business with them.\n\n\nConflict resolution. Systems built to resolve within 7 days. Only handling issues pre-stated in satisfaction metrics, where customisable templates can be provided based on the type of product. Here, digital products and services could be tiered or priced differently due to their inherent & particular risks.\nHowever, human intervention may be required depending on the subjectivity of the matter, with proof of damage & damage categories to instruct the smart contract on how to grade the amount of refund owed. Fraudulent buyers are charged or barred from the service for fraud, implementing measures like strikes, freezing & charges to unlock accounts. Buyer failing to provide coherent feedback within the time period on preset conditions will end up releasing the money to the seller on time.\n\n\nService income. Contingency fees charged to both buyer & seller to operate the dApp on the blockchain. Resolution fees & consequences for relevant parties. Withholding fees for having to hold on to the money longer than the agreed-upon period due to faults by the buyer or seller. It could even be free to raise the value of the CTC token through this credit utility. Seller receives: A non-refundable 30% (or more, depending on seller score or transaction history) released on receipt/delivery confirmation to compensate for some upfront costs & show buyer trust. Their seller score changes depending on their ability to meet agreed conditions initiated by the buyer, including on-time shipping & delivery. Seller receives: A non-refundable 30% (or more, depending on seller score or transaction history) released on receipt/delivery confirmation to compensate for some upfront costs & show buyer trust. Their seller score changes depending on their ability to meet agreed conditions initiated by the buyer, including on-time shipping & delivery. Seller receives: seller score Buyer receives: At least 3 days’ grace to inspect goods and confirm quality. Decent window for vendors to wait, especially when we discuss what will happen to the money during that time. The remaining 70% of the money is released or refunded to the rightful recipient by the smart contract, depending on the review or lack thereof. The fundamental purpose of design is to be ignored, so it’s still a good day if they don’t care to review.\nThey can also have a buyer score dependent on their ability to honour agreed conditions, so sellers know the risk of doing business with them. Buyer receives: At least 3 days’ grace to inspect goods and confirm quality. Decent window for vendors to wait, especially when we discuss what will happen to the money during that time. The remaining 70% of the money is released or refunded to the rightful recipient by the smart contract, depending on the review or lack thereof. The fundamental purpose of design is to be ignored, so it’s still a good day if they don’t care to review. Buyer receives: what will happen to the money during that time They can also have a buyer score dependent on their ability to honour agreed conditions, so sellers know the risk of doing business with them. buyer score Conflict resolution. Systems built to resolve within 7 days. Only handling issues pre-stated in satisfaction metrics, where customisable templates can be provided based on the type of product. Here, digital products and services could be tiered or priced differently due to their inherent & particular risks.\nHowever, human intervention may be required depending on the subjectivity of the matter, with proof of damage & damage categories to instruct the smart contract on how to grade the amount of refund owed. Fraudulent buyers are charged or barred from the service for fraud, implementing measures like strikes, freezing & charges to unlock accounts. Buyer failing to provide coherent feedback within the time period on preset conditions will end up releasing the money to the seller on time. Conflict resolution. Systems built to resolve within 7 days. Only handling issues pre-stated in satisfaction metrics, where customisable templates can be provided based on the type of product. Here, digital products and services could be tiered or priced differently due to their inherent & particular risks. Conflict resolution. satisfaction metrics However, human intervention may be required depending on the subjectivity of the matter, with proof of damage & damage categories to instruct the smart contract on how to grade the amount of refund owed. Fraudulent buyers are charged or barred from the service for fraud, implementing measures like strikes, freezing & charges to unlock accounts. Buyer failing to provide coherent feedback within the time period on preset conditions will end up releasing the money to the seller on time. Service income. Contingency fees charged to both buyer & seller to operate the dApp on the blockchain. Resolution fees & consequences for relevant parties. Withholding fees for having to hold on to the money longer than the agreed-upon period due to faults by the buyer or seller. It could even be free to raise the value of the CTC token through this credit utility. Service income. Contingency fees charged to both buyer & seller to operate the dApp on the blockchain. Resolution fees & consequences for relevant parties. Withholding fees for having to hold on to the money longer than the agreed-upon period due to faults by the buyer or seller. It could even be free to raise the value of the CTC token through this credit utility. Service income. Creditcoin’s Unique Value Proposition In addition to the core security of an escrow service, one built on the Creditcoin blockchain means accessing a unique blend of: Seller Incentives\n\n\nLoans: Depending on their seller score from their on-chain transaction history, this seller score can improve their credit score to help digital and traditional financial institutions better assess their risk category.\nThis will qualify them for business loans faster than applying fresh, or even allow them to give out their existing capital in their payout wallet as loans on Creditcoin’s Credal marketplace with access to higher interest rates or higher-quality debtors, leveraging this network model. Creditcoin/Gluwa can design the dApp’s seller score after Credal’s models and modify credit scoring algorithms to consider it.\n\n\nInvestments: When money is held in escrow, it won’t simply sit untouched from the shipping date till Day 3 after the buyer receives. The smart contract can empower investments in savings accounts, USDT, short-term, high-yield loans, or short-term, low-risk bonds to ensure the money is busy working.\nCreditcoin’s network has the infrastructure to enable such a feature, lumping a portion of that cash flow for better interest rates under seller authorisation. Creditors get an additional currency to store money in that gains them interest.\n\n\n30%± credit: In a pinch, sellers can easily and instantly get advances on the 30% (or more) non-refundable amount using their seller score. They wouldn’t need to pay this money back once the delivery is confirmed, and transaction fees can be waived for trading CTC once a day. Allowing freedom to set percentages for both stages may introduce interesting complexity.\n\n\n\nBuyer + Seller Incentives\n\nDeep integration: Creditcoin has successfully enabled deep-level infrastructure integrations, connecting Nigeria to their blockchain through USSD. They also own a crypto wallet called Credit Wallet (which may already enjoy the USSD integration serving their day-to-day blockchain operations for local partners like Aella), and their parent company Gluwa has signed an MoU with with Central Bank of Nigeria to increase eNaira/eNGN adoption. With the level of access they can offer in Nigeria, this dApp would fit in nicely with their current infrastructure, existing dApp & project Spacecoin, and instantly make the internet a safer place.\nLow cost, High security: Creditcoin’s EVM-compatible blockchain means smart contracts can execute on this project with their permission to access their deep integrations securely. They can charge for the service they confidently secure & run on-chain at better rates than traditional escrow companies using their token & the Nigerian peg. Buyer & seller enjoy peace of mind from this simple risk protection whose blockchain operations are transparent and immutable.\nDigital benefits: The global reach of cryptocurrencies means they can secure fully digital transactions from anywhere, instantly. Sending cryptocurrencies across the world takes mere minutes. Insane speeds, compared to the flux of current global banking, especially for regions like Nigeria, mostly blacklisted from fintechs like PayPal for two decades now. Throw in the remarkable benefit of smart contracts being automated, which means both buyer and seller can trust that the outcomes are fair and lacking bias, also saving on hiring costs since administration and basic conflict resolution are both automated through one smart contract. Smart contracts power\n\n\nBuyer + Creditcoin Incentives\n\nA trusted wallet (using stablecoins like eNGN) for securely shopping online. Creditcoin, credibility. Seller Incentives\n\n\nLoans: Depending on their seller score from their on-chain transaction history, this seller score can improve their credit score to help digital and traditional financial institutions better assess their risk category.\nThis will qualify them for business loans faster than applying fresh, or even allow them to give out their existing capital in their payout wallet as loans on Creditcoin’s Credal marketplace with access to higher interest rates or higher-quality debtors, leveraging this network model. Creditcoin/Gluwa can design the dApp’s seller score after Credal’s models and modify credit scoring algorithms to consider it.\n\n\nInvestments: When money is held in escrow, it won’t simply sit untouched from the shipping date till Day 3 after the buyer receives. The smart contract can empower investments in savings accounts, USDT, short-term, high-yield loans, or short-term, low-risk bonds to ensure the money is busy working.\nCreditcoin’s network has the infrastructure to enable such a feature, lumping a portion of that cash flow for better interest rates under seller authorisation. Creditors get an additional currency to store money in that gains them interest.\n\n\n30%± credit: In a pinch, sellers can easily and instantly get advances on the 30% (or more) non-refundable amount using their seller score. They wouldn’t need to pay this money back once the delivery is confirmed, and transaction fees can be waived for trading CTC once a day. Allowing freedom to set percentages for both stages may introduce interesting complexity. Seller Incentives Loans: Depending on their seller score from their on-chain transaction history, this seller score can improve their credit score to help digital and traditional financial institutions better assess their risk category.\nThis will qualify them for business loans faster than applying fresh, or even allow them to give out their existing capital in their payout wallet as loans on Creditcoin’s Credal marketplace with access to higher interest rates or higher-quality debtors, leveraging this network model. Creditcoin/Gluwa can design the dApp’s seller score after Credal’s models and modify credit scoring algorithms to consider it.\n\n\nInvestments: When money is held in escrow, it won’t simply sit untouched from the shipping date till Day 3 after the buyer receives. The smart contract can empower investments in savings accounts, USDT, short-term, high-yield loans, or short-term, low-risk bonds to ensure the money is busy working.\nCreditcoin’s network has the infrastructure to enable such a feature, lumping a portion of that cash flow for better interest rates under seller authorisation. Creditors get an additional currency to store money in that gains them interest.\n\n\n30%± credit: In a pinch, sellers can easily and instantly get advances on the 30% (or more) non-refundable amount using their seller score. They wouldn’t need to pay this money back once the delivery is confirmed, and transaction fees can be waived for trading CTC once a day. Allowing freedom to set percentages for both stages may introduce interesting complexity. Loans: Depending on their seller score from their on-chain transaction history, this seller score can improve their credit score to help digital and traditional financial institutions better assess their risk category.\nThis will qualify them for business loans faster than applying fresh, or even allow them to give out their existing capital in their payout wallet as loans on Creditcoin’s Credal marketplace with access to higher interest rates or higher-quality debtors, leveraging this network model. Creditcoin/Gluwa can design the dApp’s seller score after Credal’s models and modify credit scoring algorithms to consider it. Loans: Depending on their seller score from their on-chain transaction history, this seller score can improve their credit score to help digital and traditional financial institutions better assess their risk category. Loans: This will qualify them for business loans faster than applying fresh, or even allow them to give out their existing capital in their payout wallet as loans on Creditcoin’s Credal marketplace with access to higher interest rates or higher-quality debtors, leveraging this network model. Creditcoin/Gluwa can design the dApp’s seller score after Credal’s models and modify credit scoring algorithms to consider it. Credal network Investments: When money is held in escrow, it won’t simply sit untouched from the shipping date till Day 3 after the buyer receives. The smart contract can empower investments in savings accounts, USDT, short-term, high-yield loans, or short-term, low-risk bonds to ensure the money is busy working.\nCreditcoin’s network has the infrastructure to enable such a feature, lumping a portion of that cash flow for better interest rates under seller authorisation. Creditors get an additional currency to store money in that gains them interest. Investments: When money is held in escrow, it won’t simply sit untouched from the shipping date till Day 3 after the buyer receives. The smart contract can empower investments in savings accounts, USDT, short-term, high-yield loans, or short-term, low-risk bonds to ensure the money is busy working. Investments: Creditcoin’s network has the infrastructure to enable such a feature, lumping a portion of that cash flow for better interest rates under seller authorisation. Creditors get an additional currency to store money in that gains them interest. 30%± credit: In a pinch, sellers can easily and instantly get advances on the 30% (or more) non-refundable amount using their seller score. They wouldn’t need to pay this money back once the delivery is confirmed, and transaction fees can be waived for trading CTC once a day. Allowing freedom to set percentages for both stages may introduce interesting complexity. 30%± credit: In a pinch, sellers can easily and instantly get advances on the 30% (or more) non-refundable amount using their seller score. They wouldn’t need to pay this money back once the delivery is confirmed, and transaction fees can be waived for trading CTC once a day. Allowing freedom to set percentages for both stages may introduce interesting complexity. credit: Buyer + Seller Incentives\n\nDeep integration: Creditcoin has successfully enabled deep-level infrastructure integrations, connecting Nigeria to their blockchain through USSD. They also own a crypto wallet called Credit Wallet (which may already enjoy the USSD integration serving their day-to-day blockchain operations for local partners like Aella), and their parent company Gluwa has signed an MoU with with Central Bank of Nigeria to increase eNaira/eNGN adoption. With the level of access they can offer in Nigeria, this dApp would fit in nicely with their current infrastructure, existing dApp & project Spacecoin, and instantly make the internet a safer place.\nLow cost, High security: Creditcoin’s EVM-compatible blockchain means smart contracts can execute on this project with their permission to access their deep integrations securely. They can charge for the service they confidently secure & run on-chain at better rates than traditional escrow companies using their token & the Nigerian peg. Buyer & seller enjoy peace of mind from this simple risk protection whose blockchain operations are transparent and immutable.\nDigital benefits: The global reach of cryptocurrencies means they can secure fully digital transactions from anywhere, instantly. Sending cryptocurrencies across the world takes mere minutes. Insane speeds, compared to the flux of current global banking, especially for regions like Nigeria, mostly blacklisted from fintechs like PayPal for two decades now. Throw in the remarkable benefit of smart contracts being automated, which means both buyer and seller can trust that the outcomes are fair and lacking bias, also saving on hiring costs since administration and basic conflict resolution are both automated through one smart contract. Smart contracts power Buyer + Seller Incentives Deep integration: Creditcoin has successfully enabled deep-level infrastructure integrations, connecting Nigeria to their blockchain through USSD. They also own a crypto wallet called Credit Wallet (which may already enjoy the USSD integration serving their day-to-day blockchain operations for local partners like Aella), and their parent company Gluwa has signed an MoU with with Central Bank of Nigeria to increase eNaira/eNGN adoption. With the level of access they can offer in Nigeria, this dApp would fit in nicely with their current infrastructure, existing dApp & project Spacecoin, and instantly make the internet a safer place.\nLow cost, High security: Creditcoin’s EVM-compatible blockchain means smart contracts can execute on this project with their permission to access their deep integrations securely. They can charge for the service they confidently secure & run on-chain at better rates than traditional escrow companies using their token & the Nigerian peg. Buyer & seller enjoy peace of mind from this simple risk protection whose blockchain operations are transparent and immutable.\nDigital benefits: The global reach of cryptocurrencies means they can secure fully digital transactions from anywhere, instantly. Sending cryptocurrencies across the world takes mere minutes. Insane speeds, compared to the flux of current global banking, especially for regions like Nigeria, mostly blacklisted from fintechs like PayPal for two decades now. Throw in the remarkable benefit of smart contracts being automated, which means both buyer and seller can trust that the outcomes are fair and lacking bias, also saving on hiring costs since administration and basic conflict resolution are both automated through one smart contract. Smart contracts power Deep integration: Creditcoin has successfully enabled deep-level infrastructure integrations, connecting Nigeria to their blockchain through USSD. They also own a crypto wallet called Credit Wallet (which may already enjoy the USSD integration serving their day-to-day blockchain operations for local partners like Aella), and their parent company Gluwa has signed an MoU with with Central Bank of Nigeria to increase eNaira/eNGN adoption. With the level of access they can offer in Nigeria, this dApp would fit in nicely with their current infrastructure, existing dApp & project Spacecoin, and instantly make the internet a safer place. Deep integration: Aella Low cost, High security: Creditcoin’s EVM-compatible blockchain means smart contracts can execute on this project with their permission to access their deep integrations securely. They can charge for the service they confidently secure & run on-chain at better rates than traditional escrow companies using their token & the Nigerian peg. Buyer & seller enjoy peace of mind from this simple risk protection whose blockchain operations are transparent and immutable. Low cost, High security: Digital benefits: The global reach of cryptocurrencies means they can secure fully digital transactions from anywhere, instantly. Sending cryptocurrencies across the world takes mere minutes. Insane speeds, compared to the flux of current global banking, especially for regions like Nigeria, mostly blacklisted from fintechs like PayPal for two decades now. Throw in the remarkable benefit of smart contracts being automated, which means both buyer and seller can trust that the outcomes are fair and lacking bias, also saving on hiring costs since administration and basic conflict resolution are both automated through one smart contract. Smart contracts power Digital benefits: Buyer + Creditcoin Incentives\n\nA trusted wallet (using stablecoins like eNGN) for securely shopping online. Creditcoin, credibility. Buyer + Creditcoin Incentives A trusted wallet (using stablecoins like eNGN) for securely shopping online. Creditcoin, credibility. A trusted wallet (using stablecoins like eNGN) for securely shopping online. Creditcoin, credibility. dApp dDesign Who Needs Creditcoin’s Escrow Wallet? Easily integrable into the consumer-facing Credal marketplace lies unprecedented potential. Thanks to their parent company, Gluwa’s MoU with the Central Bank of Nigeria, there’s an opportunity to integrate their Credit Wallet and blockchain with this feature to enjoy the fruits of their labour. Credal Central Bank of Nigeria Credit Wallet The company exists to build true finance without borders, and sincerely, many need this security. And Credal & Credit Wallet gain deeper relevance in people’s daily lives, earning more trust for the blockchain through this sub-wallet dApp. Asking who needs the dApp is like asking who still locks their doors. As more people travel the internet, there’ll always be the port cab con to take advantage of their ignorance, immigrants cornered by resident scammers on the phone, and social engineering reaching new peaks. With a known tool like this, people would complete digital transactions with peace of mind simply because a smart contract on Creditcoin’s secure, EVM-compatible blockchain helps them verify the transaction’s credibility and protect their investment if it fails. EVM-compatible blockchain dApp Features What’s happening on Creditcoin’s blockchain\nThe Buyer “loans” their payment to the Escrow;\nEscrow pays out to the Seller based on agreed terms by both Buyer and Seller. What’s happening on Creditcoin’s blockchain What’s happening on Creditcoin’s blockchain The Buyer “loans” their payment to the Escrow; Escrow pays out to the Seller based on agreed terms by both Buyer and Seller. To achieve this, the buyer purchases eNGN tokens on Creditcoin’s blockchain through the Escrow dApp, sets their conditions, and starts the function on the smart contract. 3 smart contracts: the engine of the dApp, moving money between buyer and seller based in the escrow on real-world events set to satisfaction metrics or payment terms registered as loan conditions. These terms feed the smart contract through user input on Credit Wallet or Creditcoin's USSD-blockchain gateway.\n\n\n(Gluwa) Payment gateway API: converts the buyer’s fiat to local stablecoins to process the transaction. Creditcoin probably already has one to facilitate credit card transactions for Aella and others based on its prerogative to increase eNGN adoption in Nigeria. Gluwa Payment Gateway buys and holds local stablecoin like eNGN in escrow for the agreed time in the payment terms.\n\n\nSoft infrastructure: the code for the dApp to use the Credal API to record transactions, collect feedback from the buyer and seller on payment & settlement terms (e.g no feedback after day 3 means everything is okay), and handle disputes using this in-dApp model on low, mid and high-level consults, and optionally, their USSD functionality to the blockchain and Universal Smart Contracts (USCs) function to facilitate deep penetration for this service for even offline or cross-chain transactions.\n\n\nCredal API: Credal API handles all the Creditcoin blockchain interaction, tracks the “loan” history and calculates both credit & reputation (buyer or seller) scores. It also connects the payment to the Credal credit market based on a set amount (if the seller decides to loan out the capital or invest it), and reads their seller & buyer scores. This will be especially valuable if Credal includes benefits like a higher interest rate or access to higher-quality debtors. The seller’s credit score only draws from their seller score through the API if the seller defaults on loan terms, providing added protection for buyers on the internet.\nhttps://youtu.be/uE4FOgHd6tE?si=DSwjyUaal_o1DRIE&embedable=true 3 smart contracts: the engine of the dApp, moving money between buyer and seller based in the escrow on real-world events set to satisfaction metrics or payment terms registered as loan conditions. These terms feed the smart contract through user input on Credit Wallet or Creditcoin's USSD-blockchain gateway. 3 smart contracts: the engine of the dApp, moving money between buyer and seller based in the escrow on real-world events set to satisfaction metrics or payment terms registered as loan conditions. These terms feed the smart contract through user input on Credit Wallet or Creditcoin's USSD-blockchain gateway. 3 smart contracts: (Gluwa) Payment gateway API: converts the buyer’s fiat to local stablecoins to process the transaction. Creditcoin probably already has one to facilitate credit card transactions for Aella and others based on its prerogative to increase eNGN adoption in Nigeria. Gluwa Payment Gateway buys and holds local stablecoin like eNGN in escrow for the agreed time in the payment terms. (Gluwa) Payment gateway API: converts the buyer’s fiat to local stablecoins to process the transaction. Creditcoin probably already has one to facilitate credit card transactions for Aella and others based on its prerogative to increase eNGN adoption in Nigeria. Gluwa Payment Gateway buys and holds local stablecoin like eNGN in escrow for the agreed time in the payment terms. (Gluwa) Payment gateway API: credit card Soft infrastructure: the code for the dApp to use the Credal API to record transactions, collect feedback from the buyer and seller on payment & settlement terms (e.g no feedback after day 3 means everything is okay), and handle disputes using this in-dApp model on low, mid and high-level consults, and optionally, their USSD functionality to the blockchain and Universal Smart Contracts (USCs) function to facilitate deep penetration for this service for even offline or cross-chain transactions. Soft infrastructure: the code for the dApp to use the Credal API to record transactions, collect feedback from the buyer and seller on payment & settlement terms (e.g no feedback after day 3 means everything is okay), and handle disputes using this in-dApp model on low, mid and high-level consults, and optionally, their USSD functionality to the blockchain and Universal Smart Contracts (USCs) function to facilitate deep penetration for this service for even offline or cross-chain transactions. Soft infrastructure: model USSD functionality Universal Smart Contracts Credal API: Credal API handles all the Creditcoin blockchain interaction, tracks the “loan” history and calculates both credit & reputation (buyer or seller) scores. It also connects the payment to the Credal credit market based on a set amount (if the seller decides to loan out the capital or invest it), and reads their seller & buyer scores. This will be especially valuable if Credal includes benefits like a higher interest rate or access to higher-quality debtors. The seller’s credit score only draws from their seller score through the API if the seller defaults on loan terms, providing added protection for buyers on the internet.\nhttps://youtu.be/uE4FOgHd6tE?si=DSwjyUaal_o1DRIE&embedable=true Credal API: Credal API handles all the Creditcoin blockchain interaction, tracks the “loan” history and calculates both credit & reputation (buyer or seller) scores. It also connects the payment to the Credal credit market based on a set amount (if the seller decides to loan out the capital or invest it), and reads their seller & buyer scores. This will be especially valuable if Credal includes benefits like a higher interest rate or access to higher-quality debtors. The seller’s credit score only draws from their seller score through the API if the seller defaults on loan terms, providing added protection for buyers on the internet. Credal API: https://youtu.be/uE4FOgHd6tE?si=DSwjyUaal_o1DRIE&embedable=true https://youtu.be/uE4FOgHd6tE?si=DSwjyUaal_o1DRIE&embedable=true What’s happening in the dApp\n\ndApp queries the buyer for the account details or wallet address of the seller. BVN is optional to ensure the terms are sent by SMS to the correct number, but the seller can provide their phone number or wallet address.\ndApp launches Gluwa Payment Gateway, which connects to CBN’s eNGN API to convert their Naira to eNaira, crediting their stablecoin wallet.\ndApp sends SMS/email/Credit Wallet confirmation of credit to the seller with a link to view/respond to payment terms. If they can’t agree in 7 minutes, “no deal”.\nOnce agreement is reached, the dApp’s smart contract triggers the loan to the escrow with the payment terms using the Credal API & Credit Wallet.\nThe buyer and seller document real-world events for the transaction in the dApp. Once the package is delivered, the smart contract releases the first portion of the payment to the seller and waits for the set time to allow the buyer to confirm satisfaction and agree to release the balance.\n\nIf conflict arises, the money is held for 7 days max, and a separate conflict resolution smart contract is initiated before refunding or releasing the money. Day 1-2 is low-level consult (AI), 3-4 is mid-level consult (network members), 5-7 is high-level consult (dApp staff). How this works.\nTheir behaviour surrounding the deal marks their reputation score in the dApp.\n\n\nWhenever the money is held, such as when waiting for delivery or satisfaction confirmation, the seller accesses finance options (investing, loans or advances) on Credal, powered by the pending payment and based on their seller score. What’s happening in the dApp What’s happening in the dApp dApp queries the buyer for the account details or wallet address of the seller. BVN is optional to ensure the terms are sent by SMS to the correct number, but the seller can provide their phone number or wallet address.\ndApp launches Gluwa Payment Gateway, which connects to CBN’s eNGN API to convert their Naira to eNaira, crediting their stablecoin wallet.\ndApp sends SMS/email/Credit Wallet confirmation of credit to the seller with a link to view/respond to payment terms. If they can’t agree in 7 minutes, “no deal”.\nOnce agreement is reached, the dApp’s smart contract triggers the loan to the escrow with the payment terms using the Credal API & Credit Wallet.\nThe buyer and seller document real-world events for the transaction in the dApp. Once the package is delivered, the smart contract releases the first portion of the payment to the seller and waits for the set time to allow the buyer to confirm satisfaction and agree to release the balance.\n\nIf conflict arises, the money is held for 7 days max, and a separate conflict resolution smart contract is initiated before refunding or releasing the money. Day 1-2 is low-level consult (AI), 3-4 is mid-level consult (network members), 5-7 is high-level consult (dApp staff). How this works.\nTheir behaviour surrounding the deal marks their reputation score in the dApp.\n\n\nWhenever the money is held, such as when waiting for delivery or satisfaction confirmation, the seller accesses finance options (investing, loans or advances) on Credal, powered by the pending payment and based on their seller score. dApp queries the buyer for the account details or wallet address of the seller. BVN is optional to ensure the terms are sent by SMS to the correct number, but the seller can provide their phone number or wallet address. dApp launches Gluwa Payment Gateway, which connects to CBN’s eNGN API to convert their Naira to eNaira, crediting their stablecoin wallet. dApp sends SMS/email/Credit Wallet confirmation of credit to the seller with a link to view/respond to payment terms. If they can’t agree in 7 minutes, “no deal”. Once agreement is reached, the dApp’s smart contract triggers the loan to the escrow with the payment terms using the Credal API & Credit Wallet. The buyer and seller document real-world events for the transaction in the dApp. Once the package is delivered, the smart contract releases the first portion of the payment to the seller and waits for the set time to allow the buyer to confirm satisfaction and agree to release the balance.\n\nIf conflict arises, the money is held for 7 days max, and a separate conflict resolution smart contract is initiated before refunding or releasing the money. Day 1-2 is low-level consult (AI), 3-4 is mid-level consult (network members), 5-7 is high-level consult (dApp staff). How this works.\nTheir behaviour surrounding the deal marks their reputation score in the dApp. If conflict arises, the money is held for 7 days max, and a separate conflict resolution smart contract is initiated before refunding or releasing the money. Day 1-2 is low-level consult (AI), 3-4 is mid-level consult (network members), 5-7 is high-level consult (dApp staff). How this works.\nTheir behaviour surrounding the deal marks their reputation score in the dApp. If conflict arises, the money is held for 7 days max, and a separate conflict resolution smart contract is initiated before refunding or releasing the money. Day 1-2 is low-level consult (AI), 3-4 is mid-level consult (network members), 5-7 is high-level consult (dApp staff). How this works. How this works. Their behaviour surrounding the deal marks their reputation score in the dApp. Whenever the money is held, such as when waiting for delivery or satisfaction confirmation, the seller accesses finance options (investing, loans or advances) on Credal, powered by the pending payment and based on their seller score. dApp engineering & code Smart contracts: core logic, security audited\nIntegration: connecting to Credal, Gluwa Payment gateway, Credit Wallet, USSD-blockchain pathway\nFrontend: user interface & integration point Smart contracts: core logic, security audited Smart contracts Integration: connecting to Credal, Gluwa Payment gateway, Credit Wallet, USSD-blockchain pathway Integration: Frontend: user interface & integration point Frontend Our dApp would run on 3 smart contracts in Solidity, one for the interface between contracts, and the other two for the main escrow and conflict resolution functions. Then we build the frontend/backend code, and finally the platform API to link the escrow service with Credit Wallet & Creditcoin’s USSD-blockchain pathway. Interface: required to allow the main CrowEscrowInc contract to communicate with the CrowEscrowIncConflict contract. Interface: CrowEscrowInc CrowEscrowIncConflict // SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT\npragma solidity ^0.8.0;\n\n// Interface for the Conflict Resolution contract\ninterface ICrowEscrowIncConflict {\n function initiateConflict(\n uint256 _escrowId, \n address _contributorA, \n address _contributorB, \n uint256 _amount\n ) external returns (uint256);\n\n function finalizeSettlement(\n uint256 _conflictId,\n address _winningParty,\n uint256 _payoutAmount,\n int256 _reputationDeltaA,\n int256 _reputationDeltaB,\n uint256 _penaltyToLoser\n ) external;\n \n // Function to read reputation, which may be needed by the main contract for Credal finance options\n function getReputationScore(address _contributor) external view returns (int256);\n} // SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT\npragma solidity ^0.8.0;\n\n// Interface for the Conflict Resolution contract\ninterface ICrowEscrowIncConflict {\n function initiateConflict(\n uint256 _escrowId, \n address _contributorA, \n address _contributorB, \n uint256 _amount\n ) external returns (uint256);\n\n function finalizeSettlement(\n uint256 _conflictId,\n address _winningParty,\n uint256 _payoutAmount,\n int256 _reputationDeltaA,\n int256 _reputationDeltaB,\n uint256 _penaltyToLoser\n ) external;\n \n // Function to read reputation, which may be needed by the main contract for Credal finance options\n function getReputationScore(address _contributor) external view returns (int256);\n} Main Escrow Contract: holds the funds, executes releases, and delegates conflict management to the resolution contract. Main Escrow Contract: // SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT\npragma solidity ^0.8.0;\n\nimport "./ICrowEscrowIncConflict.sol"; // Import the interface\n\ncontract CrowEscrowInc {\n // --- State Variables & Enums ---\n enum EscrowStatus {\n Active,\n Paused_InConflict,\n Completed,\n Refunded\n }\n\n struct EscrowDetails {\n address payable buyer;\n address payable seller;\n uint256 totalAmount;\n uint256 firstPaymentPercentage; // e.g., 30 for 30%\n uint256 releasedAmount;\n EscrowStatus status;\n uint256 conflictId; // ID of the corresponding conflict if status is Paused_InConflict\n }\n\n mapping(uint256 => EscrowDetails) public escrows;\n uint256 public nextEscrowId = 1;\n \n // Address of the deployed Conflict Resolution Contract\n ICrowEscrowIncConflict public conflictContract;\n\n // --- Events ---\n event LoanEscrowCreated(uint256 indexed escrowId, address indexed buyer, address indexed seller, uint256 amount);\n event StatusChanged(uint256 indexed escrowId, EscrowStatus newStatus);\n\n // --- Modifiers ---\n modifier onlyBuyer(uint256 _escrowId) {\n require(msg.sender == escrows[_escrowId].buyer, "Not the Buyer.");\n _;\n }\n\n modifier onlyActive(uint256 _escrowId) {\n require(escrows[_escrowId].status == EscrowStatus.Active, "Escrow is not Active.");\n _;\n }\n\n // --- Constructor ---\n // Sets the address of the dedicated Conflict Resolution contract\n constructor(address _conflictContractAddress) {\n conflictContract = ICrowEscrowIncConflict(_conflictContractAddress);\n }\n \n // --- Core dApp Function: Trigger the Loan to Escrow (Flowchart Step 7) ---\n function createLoanEscrow(\n address payable _seller,\n uint256 _firstPaymentPercentage\n ) public payable onlyActive(0) returns (uint256) {\n require(msg.value > 0, "Amount must be greater than zero.");\n require(_firstPaymentPercentage <= 100, "Percentage must be 100 or less.");\n\n uint256 newId = nextEscrowId++;\n \n escrows[newId] = EscrowDetails({\n buyer: payable(msg.sender),\n seller: _seller,\n totalAmount: msg.value,\n firstPaymentPercentage: _firstPaymentPercentage,\n releasedAmount: 0,\n status: EscrowStatus.Active,\n conflictId: 0\n });\n\n emit LoanEscrowCreated(newId, msg.sender, _seller, msg.value);\n return newId;\n }\n\n // --- dApp Function: Release First Payment (Flowchart Step 10) ---\n function releaseFirstPayment(uint256 _escrowId) public onlyBuyer(_escrowId) onlyActive(_escrowId) {\n EscrowDetails storage escrow = escrows[_escrowId];\n require(escrow.releasedAmount == 0, "First payment already released.");\n\n uint256 amountToSend = (escrow.totalAmount * escrow.firstPaymentPercentage) / 100;\n\n (bool success, ) = escrow.seller.call{value: amountToSend}("");\n require(success, "First payment transfer failed.");\n\n escrow.releasedAmount = amountToSend;\n }\n\n // --- dApp Function: Release Final Payment (Flowchart Step 13) ---\n function releaseFinalPayment(uint256 _escrowId) public onlyBuyer(_escrowId) onlyActive(_escrowId) {\n EscrowDetails storage escrow = escrows[_escrowId];\n require(escrow.releasedAmount > 0, "First payment must be released first.");\n\n uint256 balance = escrow.totalAmount - escrow.releasedAmount;\n\n (bool success, ) = escrow.seller.call{value: balance}("");\n require(success, "Final payment transfer failed.");\n\n escrow.releasedAmount += balance;\n escrow.status = EscrowStatus.Completed;\n emit StatusChanged(_escrowId, EscrowStatus.Completed);\n }\n\n // --- Conflict Management (Flowchart Step 12a) ---\n function initiateConflict(uint256 _escrowId) public onlyBuyer(_escrowId) onlyActive(_escrowId) {\n EscrowDetails storage escrow = escrows[_escrowId];\n \n // Change status to prevent further releases from this contract\n escrow.status = EscrowStatus.Paused_InConflict;\n emit StatusChanged(_escrowId, EscrowStatus.Paused_InConflict);\n\n // Call the separate Conflict Resolution contract\n uint256 conflictId = conflictContract.initiateConflict(\n _escrowId, \n escrow.buyer, \n escrow.seller, \n escrow.totalAmount - escrow.releasedAmount // The remaining amount in escrow\n );\n \n escrow.conflictId = conflictId;\n }\n\n // --- Admin/Final Settlement Function (Called by Admin after Conflict is Resolved) ---\n function executeSettlement(\n uint256 _escrowId, \n address _recipient, \n uint256 _amount\n ) public {\n EscrowDetails storage escrow = escrows[_escrowId];\n require(escrow.status == EscrowStatus.Paused_InConflict, "Escrow must be in conflict.");\n // **IMPORTANT:** Must be restricted to be called ONLY by the Conflict Resolution Contract\n // (This would be handled via `onlyConflictContract` modifier in a production environment)\n\n uint256 remainingBalance = address(this).balance - escrow.releasedAmount;\n require(_amount <= remainingBalance, "Settlement amount exceeds balance.");\n \n (bool success, ) = _recipient.call{value: _amount}("");\n require(success, "Settlement transfer failed.");\n\n // If the entire remaining amount was sent, mark as complete.\n if (remainingBalance == _amount) {\n escrow.status = EscrowStatus.Completed;\n emit StatusChanged(_escrowId, EscrowStatus.Completed);\n } else if (_recipient == escrow.buyer) {\n escrow.status = EscrowStatus.Refunded;\n emit StatusChanged(_escrowId, EscrowStatus.Refunded);\n } else {\n // For split payments or partial refund scenarios\n escrow.releasedAmount += _amount;\n }\n }\n} // SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT\npragma solidity ^0.8.0;\n\nimport "./ICrowEscrowIncConflict.sol"; // Import the interface\n\ncontract CrowEscrowInc {\n // --- State Variables & Enums ---\n enum EscrowStatus {\n Active,\n Paused_InConflict,\n Completed,\n Refunded\n }\n\n struct EscrowDetails {\n address payable buyer;\n address payable seller;\n uint256 totalAmount;\n uint256 firstPaymentPercentage; // e.g., 30 for 30%\n uint256 releasedAmount;\n EscrowStatus status;\n uint256 conflictId; // ID of the corresponding conflict if status is Paused_InConflict\n }\n\n mapping(uint256 => EscrowDetails) public escrows;\n uint256 public nextEscrowId = 1;\n \n // Address of the deployed Conflict Resolution Contract\n ICrowEscrowIncConflict public conflictContract;\n\n // --- Events ---\n event LoanEscrowCreated(uint256 indexed escrowId, address indexed buyer, address indexed seller, uint256 amount);\n event StatusChanged(uint256 indexed escrowId, EscrowStatus newStatus);\n\n // --- Modifiers ---\n modifier onlyBuyer(uint256 _escrowId) {\n require(msg.sender == escrows[_escrowId].buyer, "Not the Buyer.");\n _;\n }\n\n modifier onlyActive(uint256 _escrowId) {\n require(escrows[_escrowId].status == EscrowStatus.Active, "Escrow is not Active.");\n _;\n }\n\n // --- Constructor ---\n // Sets the address of the dedicated Conflict Resolution contract\n constructor(address _conflictContractAddress) {\n conflictContract = ICrowEscrowIncConflict(_conflictContractAddress);\n }\n \n // --- Core dApp Function: Trigger the Loan to Escrow (Flowchart Step 7) ---\n function createLoanEscrow(\n address payable _seller,\n uint256 _firstPaymentPercentage\n ) public payable onlyActive(0) returns (uint256) {\n require(msg.value > 0, "Amount must be greater than zero.");\n require(_firstPaymentPercentage <= 100, "Percentage must be 100 or less.");\n\n uint256 newId = nextEscrowId++;\n \n escrows[newId] = EscrowDetails({\n buyer: payable(msg.sender),\n seller: _seller,\n totalAmount: msg.value,\n firstPaymentPercentage: _firstPaymentPercentage,\n releasedAmount: 0,\n status: EscrowStatus.Active,\n conflictId: 0\n });\n\n emit LoanEscrowCreated(newId, msg.sender, _seller, msg.value);\n return newId;\n }\n\n // --- dApp Function: Release First Payment (Flowchart Step 10) ---\n function releaseFirstPayment(uint256 _escrowId) public onlyBuyer(_escrowId) onlyActive(_escrowId) {\n EscrowDetails storage escrow = escrows[_escrowId];\n require(escrow.releasedAmount == 0, "First payment already released.");\n\n uint256 amountToSend = (escrow.totalAmount * escrow.firstPaymentPercentage) / 100;\n\n (bool success, ) = escrow.seller.call{value: amountToSend}("");\n require(success, "First payment transfer failed.");\n\n escrow.releasedAmount = amountToSend;\n }\n\n // --- dApp Function: Release Final Payment (Flowchart Step 13) ---\n function releaseFinalPayment(uint256 _escrowId) public onlyBuyer(_escrowId) onlyActive(_escrowId) {\n EscrowDetails storage escrow = escrows[_escrowId];\n require(escrow.releasedAmount > 0, "First payment must be released first.");\n\n uint256 balance = escrow.totalAmount - escrow.releasedAmount;\n\n (bool success, ) = escrow.seller.call{value: balance}("");\n require(success, "Final payment transfer failed.");\n\n escrow.releasedAmount += balance;\n escrow.status = EscrowStatus.Completed;\n emit StatusChanged(_escrowId, EscrowStatus.Completed);\n }\n\n // --- Conflict Management (Flowchart Step 12a) ---\n function initiateConflict(uint256 _escrowId) public onlyBuyer(_escrowId) onlyActive(_escrowId) {\n EscrowDetails storage escrow = escrows[_escrowId];\n \n // Change status to prevent further releases from this contract\n escrow.status = EscrowStatus.Paused_InConflict;\n emit StatusChanged(_escrowId, EscrowStatus.Paused_InConflict);\n\n // Call the separate Conflict Resolution contract\n uint256 conflictId = conflictContract.initiateConflict(\n _escrowId, \n escrow.buyer, \n escrow.seller, \n escrow.totalAmount - escrow.releasedAmount // The remaining amount in escrow\n );\n \n escrow.conflictId = conflictId;\n }\n\n // --- Admin/Final Settlement Function (Called by Admin after Conflict is Resolved) ---\n function executeSettlement(\n uint256 _escrowId, \n address _recipient, \n uint256 _amount\n ) public {\n EscrowDetails storage escrow = escrows[_escrowId];\n require(escrow.status == EscrowStatus.Paused_InConflict, "Escrow must be in conflict.");\n // **IMPORTANT:** Must be restricted to be called ONLY by the Conflict Resolution Contract\n // (This would be handled via `onlyConflictContract` modifier in a production environment)\n\n uint256 remainingBalance = address(this).balance - escrow.releasedAmount;\n require(_amount <= remainingBalance, "Settlement amount exceeds balance.");\n \n (bool success, ) = _recipient.call{value: _amount}("");\n require(success, "Settlement transfer failed.");\n\n // If the entire remaining amount was sent, mark as complete.\n if (remainingBalance == _amount) {\n escrow.status = EscrowStatus.Completed;\n emit StatusChanged(_escrowId, EscrowStatus.Completed);\n } else if (_recipient == escrow.buyer) {\n escrow.status = EscrowStatus.Refunded;\n emit StatusChanged(_escrowId, EscrowStatus.Refunded);\n } else {\n // For split payments or partial refund scenarios\n escrow.releasedAmount += _amount;\n }\n }\n} Conflict Resolution Contract: manages the user data and reputation scoring based on the resolution model, and accesses Credal credit scores through the dApp interface with the Credal API. Conflict Resolution Contract: resolution model // SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT\npragma solidity ^0.8.0;\n\n// Note: This contract needs to be deployed before the main CrowEscrowInc contract \n// so the main contract can reference its address in the constructor.\ncontract CrowEscrowIncConflict {\n // --- State Variables ---\n enum ConsultLevel {\n None,\n Level1_AI, // Day 1-2\n Level2_Mediators, // Day 3-4\n Level3_Admins // Day 5-7, or immediate for major issues\n }\n\n // Simple reputation score mapping (allowing negative scores)\n mapping(address => int256) public reputationScores;\n\n struct Conflict {\n uint256 escrowId;\n address contributorA; // Buyer\n address contributorB; // Seller\n ConsultLevel currentLevel;\n uint256 stakedPoints;\n bytes32 previousVerdictHash; \n bool isResolved;\n }\n\n mapping(uint256 => Conflict) public conflicts;\n uint256 public nextConflictId = 1;\n \n address public crowEscrowIncAddress; // Address of the main escrow contract\n address public immutable adminAddress; // dApp Staff/Admin Address\n\n // --- Events ---\n event ConflictInitiated(uint256 indexed conflictId, uint256 indexed escrowId);\n event Level1VerdictIssued(uint256 indexed conflictId, bytes32 indexed verdictHash);\n event ReputationUpdated(address indexed contributor, int256 newScore);\n\n // --- Modifiers ---\n modifier onlyAdmin() {\n require(msg.sender == adminAddress, "Only Admins can perform this action.");\n _;\n }\n \n // Modifier to ensure only the main escrow contract can set its address\n modifier onlyCrowEscrowInc() {\n require(msg.sender == crowEscrowIncAddress, "Only CrowEscrowInc contract can call this.");\n _;\n }\n\n // --- Constructor ---\n constructor(address _crowEscrowIncAddress, address _adminAddress) {\n crowEscrowIncAddress = _crowEscrowIncAddress;\n adminAddress = _adminAddress;\n }\n\n // --- Core Conflict Initiation (Called by main CrowEscrowInc contract) ---\n function initiateConflict(\n uint256 _escrowId, \n address _contributorA, \n address _contributorB, \n uint256 _amount // Amount held in the main escrow\n ) public onlyCrowEscrowInc returns (uint256) {\n uint256 newId = nextConflictId++;\n \n conflicts[newId] = Conflict({\n escrowId: _escrowId,\n contributorA: _contributorA,\n contributorB: _contributorB,\n currentLevel: ConsultLevel.Level1_AI, \n stakedPoints: 0,\n previousVerdictHash: 0x0,\n isResolved: false\n });\n\n emit ConflictInitiated(newId, _escrowId);\n return newId;\n }\n\n // --- Level 1 Verdict / Settlement (AI) ---\n // Called by the off-chain system to report the AI's verdict.\n function postAIConsultVerdict(\n uint256 _conflictId, \n bytes32 _verdictHash, \n bool _isMinorIssue,\n bool _isMajorIssueOrFalseAccusation\n ) public onlyAdmin {\n Conflict storage conflict = conflicts[_conflictId];\n require(conflict.currentLevel == ConsultLevel.Level1_AI, "Not at AI level.");\n \n conflict.previousVerdictHash = _verdictHash;\n \n if (_isMinorIssue) {\n // Minor issue or miscommunication, resolution is documented, funds released/refunded immediately off-chain.\n // The Admin then calls finalizeSettlement (simulated by admin calling external function below)\n conflict.isResolved = true; \n } else if (_isMajorIssueOrFalseAccusation) {\n // Major problem or false accusation: jump straight to Level 3.\n conflict.currentLevel = ConsultLevel.Level3_Admins;\n } else {\n // Verdict allows appeal, move to Level 2.\n conflict.currentLevel = ConsultLevel.Level2_Mediators; \n }\n \n emit Level1VerdictIssued(_conflictId, _verdictHash);\n }\n \n // --- Level 2 Appeal (Mediators) ---\n function appealToMediators(uint256 _conflictId, uint256 _pointsToStake) public {\n Conflict storage conflict = conflicts[_conflictId];\n require(conflict.currentLevel == ConsultLevel.Level2_Mediators, "Conflict not ready for appeal.");\n \n // This is simplified: in reality, reputation points are stored as an int256, but points staked must be positive\n require(reputationScores[msg.sender] >= int256(_pointsToStake), "Insufficient reputation to stake.");\n require(conflict.stakedPoints == 0, "Staking already done.");\n \n // Mark the points as staked (deduction/tracking happens off-chain until final verdict)\n conflict.stakedPoints = _pointsToStake;\n\n // Move the state for the Admin to initiate the Level 2 consult\n conflict.currentLevel = ConsultLevel.Level3_Admins; \n }\n \n // --- New Evidence Submission (Return to AI) ---\n function returnToAIPresentNewEvidence(uint256 _conflictId) public {\n Conflict storage conflict = conflicts[_conflictId];\n \n // Only allowed if not fully resolved\n require(!conflict.isResolved, "Conflict is already resolved.");\n\n // Reset state for new AI consultation\n conflict.currentLevel = ConsultLevel.Level1_AI;\n conflict.stakedPoints = 0; \n conflict.previousVerdictHash = 0x0; \n }\n\n // --- Final Settlement and Reputation Update (Day 7 Max) ---\n // This function finalizes the funds disposition and reputation score based on the outcome of L2/L3.\n function finalizeSettlement(\n uint256 _conflictId,\n address _winningParty,\n uint256 _payoutAmount,\n int256 _reputationDeltaA,\n int256 _reputationDeltaB,\n uint256 _penaltyToLoser // Staked points lost\n ) public onlyAdmin {\n Conflict storage conflict = conflicts[_conflictId];\n require(!conflict.isResolved, "Conflict already finalized.");\n \n // 1. **Execute Final Fund Disposition** (Calls main escrow contract)\n // Note: The main contract is responsible for validation and the actual transfer.\n ICrowEscrowInc(crowEscrowIncAddress).executeSettlement(_conflictId, _winningParty, _payoutAmount);\n \n // 2. **Adjust Reputation Scores**\n reputationScores[conflict.contributorA] += _reputationDeltaA;\n reputationScores[conflict.contributorB] += _reputationDeltaB;\n \n // 3. **Handle Staked Points Penalty**\n if (_penaltyToLoser > 0) {\n // Logic to determine who staked and who lost the appeal is done off-chain, \n // the result is applied here.\n address losingContributor = (conflict.contributorA == msg.sender) ? conflict.contributorB : conflict.contributorA; // Simplified logic, real logic is based on verdict\n \n reputationScores[losingContributor] -= int256(_penaltyToLoser);\n emit ReputationUpdated(losingContributor, reputationScores[losingContributor]);\n }\n \n emit ReputationUpdated(conflict.contributorA, reputationScores[conflict.contributorA]);\n emit ReputationUpdated(conflict.contributorB, reputationScores[conflict.contributorB]);\n\n conflict.isResolved = true;\n }\n \n // Function to check the current reputation score (used by Credal finance options)\n function getReputationScore(address _contributor) public view returns (int256) {\n return reputationScores[_contributor];\n }\n} // SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT\npragma solidity ^0.8.0;\n\n// Note: This contract needs to be deployed before the main CrowEscrowInc contract \n// so the main contract can reference its address in the constructor.\ncontract CrowEscrowIncConflict {\n // --- State Variables ---\n enum ConsultLevel {\n None,\n Level1_AI, // Day 1-2\n Level2_Mediators, // Day 3-4\n Level3_Admins // Day 5-7, or immediate for major issues\n }\n\n // Simple reputation score mapping (allowing negative scores)\n mapping(address => int256) public reputationScores;\n\n struct Conflict {\n uint256 escrowId;\n address contributorA; // Buyer\n address contributorB; // Seller\n ConsultLevel currentLevel;\n uint256 stakedPoints;\n bytes32 previousVerdictHash; \n bool isResolved;\n }\n\n mapping(uint256 => Conflict) public conflicts;\n uint256 public nextConflictId = 1;\n \n address public crowEscrowIncAddress; // Address of the main escrow contract\n address public immutable adminAddress; // dApp Staff/Admin Address\n\n // --- Events ---\n event ConflictInitiated(uint256 indexed conflictId, uint256 indexed escrowId);\n event Level1VerdictIssued(uint256 indexed conflictId, bytes32 indexed verdictHash);\n event ReputationUpdated(address indexed contributor, int256 newScore);\n\n // --- Modifiers ---\n modifier onlyAdmin() {\n require(msg.sender == adminAddress, "Only Admins can perform this action.");\n _;\n }\n \n // Modifier to ensure only the main escrow contract can set its address\n modifier onlyCrowEscrowInc() {\n require(msg.sender == crowEscrowIncAddress, "Only CrowEscrowInc contract can call this.");\n _;\n }\n\n // --- Constructor ---\n constructor(address _crowEscrowIncAddress, address _adminAddress) {\n crowEscrowIncAddress = _crowEscrowIncAddress;\n adminAddress = _adminAddress;\n }\n\n // --- Core Conflict Initiation (Called by main CrowEscrowInc contract) ---\n function initiateConflict(\n uint256 _escrowId, \n address _contributorA, \n address _contributorB, \n uint256 _amount // Amount held in the main escrow\n ) public onlyCrowEscrowInc returns (uint256) {\n uint256 newId = nextConflictId++;\n \n conflicts[newId] = Conflict({\n escrowId: _escrowId,\n contributorA: _contributorA,\n contributorB: _contributorB,\n currentLevel: ConsultLevel.Level1_AI, \n stakedPoints: 0,\n previousVerdictHash: 0x0,\n isResolved: false\n });\n\n emit ConflictInitiated(newId, _escrowId);\n return newId;\n }\n\n // --- Level 1 Verdict / Settlement (AI) ---\n // Called by the off-chain system to report the AI's verdict.\n function postAIConsultVerdict(\n uint256 _conflictId, \n bytes32 _verdictHash, \n bool _isMinorIssue,\n bool _isMajorIssueOrFalseAccusation\n ) public onlyAdmin {\n Conflict storage conflict = conflicts[_conflictId];\n require(conflict.currentLevel == ConsultLevel.Level1_AI, "Not at AI level.");\n \n conflict.previousVerdictHash = _verdictHash;\n \n if (_isMinorIssue) {\n // Minor issue or miscommunication, resolution is documented, funds released/refunded immediately off-chain.\n // The Admin then calls finalizeSettlement (simulated by admin calling external function below)\n conflict.isResolved = true; \n } else if (_isMajorIssueOrFalseAccusation) {\n // Major problem or false accusation: jump straight to Level 3.\n conflict.currentLevel = ConsultLevel.Level3_Admins;\n } else {\n // Verdict allows appeal, move to Level 2.\n conflict.currentLevel = ConsultLevel.Level2_Mediators; \n }\n \n emit Level1VerdictIssued(_conflictId, _verdictHash);\n }\n \n // --- Level 2 Appeal (Mediators) ---\n function appealToMediators(uint256 _conflictId, uint256 _pointsToStake) public {\n Conflict storage conflict = conflicts[_conflictId];\n require(conflict.currentLevel == ConsultLevel.Level2_Mediators, "Conflict not ready for appeal.");\n \n // This is simplified: in reality, reputation points are stored as an int256, but points staked must be positive\n require(reputationScores[msg.sender] >= int256(_pointsToStake), "Insufficient reputation to stake.");\n require(conflict.stakedPoints == 0, "Staking already done.");\n \n // Mark the points as staked (deduction/tracking happens off-chain until final verdict)\n conflict.stakedPoints = _pointsToStake;\n\n // Move the state for the Admin to initiate the Level 2 consult\n conflict.currentLevel = ConsultLevel.Level3_Admins; \n }\n \n // --- New Evidence Submission (Return to AI) ---\n function returnToAIPresentNewEvidence(uint256 _conflictId) public {\n Conflict storage conflict = conflicts[_conflictId];\n \n // Only allowed if not fully resolved\n require(!conflict.isResolved, "Conflict is already resolved.");\n\n // Reset state for new AI consultation\n conflict.currentLevel = ConsultLevel.Level1_AI;\n conflict.stakedPoints = 0; \n conflict.previousVerdictHash = 0x0; \n }\n\n // --- Final Settlement and Reputation Update (Day 7 Max) ---\n // This function finalizes the funds disposition and reputation score based on the outcome of L2/L3.\n function finalizeSettlement(\n uint256 _conflictId,\n address _winningParty,\n uint256 _payoutAmount,\n int256 _reputationDeltaA,\n int256 _reputationDeltaB,\n uint256 _penaltyToLoser // Staked points lost\n ) public onlyAdmin {\n Conflict storage conflict = conflicts[_conflictId];\n require(!conflict.isResolved, "Conflict already finalized.");\n \n // 1. **Execute Final Fund Disposition** (Calls main escrow contract)\n // Note: The main contract is responsible for validation and the actual transfer.\n ICrowEscrowInc(crowEscrowIncAddress).executeSettlement(_conflictId, _winningParty, _payoutAmount);\n \n // 2. **Adjust Reputation Scores**\n reputationScores[conflict.contributorA] += _reputationDeltaA;\n reputationScores[conflict.contributorB] += _reputationDeltaB;\n \n // 3. **Handle Staked Points Penalty**\n if (_penaltyToLoser > 0) {\n // Logic to determine who staked and who lost the appeal is done off-chain, \n // the result is applied here.\n address losingContributor = (conflict.contributorA == msg.sender) ? conflict.contributorB : conflict.contributorA; // Simplified logic, real logic is based on verdict\n \n reputationScores[losingContributor] -= int256(_penaltyToLoser);\n emit ReputationUpdated(losingContributor, reputationScores[losingContributor]);\n }\n \n emit ReputationUpdated(conflict.contributorA, reputationScores[conflict.contributorA]);\n emit ReputationUpdated(conflict.contributorB, reputationScores[conflict.contributorB]);\n\n conflict.isResolved = true;\n }\n \n // Function to check the current reputation score (used by Credal finance options)\n function getReputationScore(address _contributor) public view returns (int256) {\n return reputationScores[_contributor];\n }\n} Frontend: dApp interface built on React to integrate with all 4 (Gluwa Payment gateway, Credal API, Credit Wallet, USSD-blockchain gateway) using Wallet Connect & other standard protocols available. Through some dedicated prompting, debugging and testing. Or at least, that’s how I would do it faster than you. Frontend Potential challenge: B2C Public trust takes time. Gluwa (parent company) typically opts for behind-the-scenes, B2B projects, but through Credal, Credit Wallet, Spacecoin and their other services, they’re working on their presence in the public’s awareness. The success of this dApp in ending the major risks of eCommerce worldwide would surely skyrocket their credibility (and blockchain technology’s) to the general public for a long time, making the internet a safer place for the people they’re working hard to connect, and those of us already here. Yet, only the Creditcoin network would be able to execute this to the fullest, given Gluwa’s ability to digitise various forms of credit securely.