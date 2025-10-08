2 years ago, Nigeria became clear to me. One evening before my epiphany, a friend from uni sent me a worried message, “I may have to leave the country for a while”, he said. “If I do, I’m leaving my properties in your care.” My head rushed with questions, but I quickly understood the situation. Over the months leading up to Nigeria’s elections, the media was intoxicated with tribal conflicts. As a country with 512+ ethnic groups split across 2 major religions, the country easily falls apart in the minds of the common individuals that support it when faced with these particular stressors. His tribe had been under fire for months, growing from internet propaganda to assault threats in group chats and boycotts in Lagos markets, maturing into marching protests and physical brutality for voter intimidation by election day. brutality At the same time, the country’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reported 12.9 million cyberattack attempts from local and foreign sources to their database by election day. 12.9 million Planetary Economy 2025 Today’s economic model is an energy cycle circulating the planet. We’ve been distributing resources from time, but the internet now enables the transmission of thought exponentially faster than experience. Meaning you no longer have to go to a place to understand it to some extent. This planetary-scale energy cycling results in more efficient arrangements of resources for continued cycling as we begin to share one conscious mind, just like the Tower of Babel. The consequence? Access to this worldwide reach is now a foundational resource you need to stay competitive in today’s world. Why compete? arrangements Why compete? Our internet was designed to grant all users access to a larger pool of resources by multiplying their network strength & speed, without discrimination. But in weakened economies, access to this foundational resource is inhibited by bigger hurdles than data plans & pricing, including: Personal hardware: a computer and a power source.\nUser awareness: skills, knowledge & experience about the risks & opportunities involved.\nConnectivity infrastructure: towers, cables and routers. Personal hardware: a computer and a power source. User awareness: skills, knowledge & experience about the risks & opportunities involved. Connectivity infrastructure: towers, cables and routers. But if you’ve never or seldom used the internet, why spend on the resource (access) at all? Without valid and clear incentives, expediting underserved communities’ internet access may easily backfire or prove futile. So why bother connecting the world online? Meet the Unwillingly Disconnected There are 3-4 categories of the unwillingly disconnected, based on the very hurdles standing between them and access: unwillingly Those who know the basics and live close to urban infrastructure but can’t afford smartphones or the amount of electrical power required to keep them on (urban power supply deficiencies or auxiliary power supply costs).\nOthers who have the hardware & live close to the infrastructure but have almost no idea what their smartphone or power supply can do.\nThe rest who may have everything else but proximity to urban connectivity infrastructure (living in remote areas), Those who know the basics and live close to urban infrastructure but can’t afford smartphones or the amount of electrical power required to keep them on (urban power supply deficiencies or auxiliary power supply costs). Others who have the hardware & live close to the infrastructure but have almost no idea what their smartphone or power supply can do. The rest who may have everything else but proximity to urban connectivity infrastructure (living in remote areas), [ ]or even none of the 3 hurdles conquered. (unwillingly, unknowingly disconnected) [ ]or even none of the 3 hurdles conquered. (unwillingly, unknowingly disconnected) [ ] unknowingly But what if web3’s greatest relevance is in shedding the need to be constantly online to use the internet? That would make our reason to connect the world online be to access the unwillingly disconnected, better opportunities at their level of convenience. at their level of convenience If you wanted to increase internet adoption, executing this approach means picking one of the 3-4 categories to sell your internet access service to first. A satellite-based connection would solve the infrastructure problem, but for the most impact, you want to target wealthy but underserved economies like Nigeria, India & Indonesia. If you can successfully start in Nigeria, which category would you begin with? And why decentralise? Let’s say you decide to budget for & focus on serving 10 million people in Nigeria in the next 3 years. From a business perspective, your first market would be people who lack the connectivity infrastructure at densities your setup can support. 3 years If you didn’t segment this market and sold even to people with only feature phones, you would need to sell them something other than internet access, since they wouldn’t be able to maximise it. Perhaps credit infrastructure that works with their feature phones to build trust in your brand through word of mouth marketing, but that’s more of a long-term investment, similar to organising writing or development contests to get word out about your mission & strategy. Here’s Janda’s hierarchy of patronage, showing a focus on deep relevance. credit infrastructure However, if you could provide this internet access much more affordably than preexisting infrastructure (say, at $1-2/month), even with remote reach, you’ll actually end up with a bigger problem on your hands than you expect. Because of how deeply relevant it is, your service would end up with more demand than your existing capacity can supply—once it’s proven. It’s a good problem to have, anyway. even But if you executed this successfully, you’d end up with so much brand trust that even Nigeria’s government would rely on you for stable, secure internet access (regardless of current speeds) as your capacity grew. In addition, the decentralised network of your data management system (satellite internet) could open convenience doors that no one could have imagined in the older internet ages. Because of your success, a strange black cat would appear to you over and over in dreams, invited by your insatiable need for innovation, telling you that your decentralised satellite network could protect the votes of the people in such countries. Because you know that the only decentralisation that exists there is decentralised corruption, where the arms of government designed to check each other collaborate instead to remain largely unchecked by citizens, the source of power. And he’ll lay out the bricks for you to build in Nigeria, just like this: Just Like This Step 1: VIN Authentication: Authenticating each Voter Identification Number through a multichannel approach: smartphone app, USSD service especially for feature phones, web app for computers, and polling machines for those still willing to be there physically. Decentralised satellite network queries INEC’s database for the entered VIN. \nStep 2: Identity Verification through NIN password: National Identification Number as password + OTP 1 (from their registered phone number or email) or OTP 2 from their next of kin’s registered phone or email. Decentralised satellite network verifies registered citizens & their devices against their VIN. \nStep 3: Vote Transfer: Once selection is done and confirmed, the data feeds directly to your satellite network, not relying on any local database to secure data. Citizens submit multichannel votes through the decentralised satellite network. \nStep 4: Screen confirmation: Voters receive immediate on-screen and SMS confirmation to their OTP number with their vote & reference code for any issues. Sending the confirmation message to the next of kin requires further validation through a security question or PIN. Voters get action confirmation and serve as distributed monitors. \nStep 5: Collecting & Coallating: Simple algorithmic function routes & processes the data, and sends results back to voters. Since the data management protocol of your satellite network is decentralised, no one can touch the data, not even you, the proprietor. Decentralised satellite network reroutes the multichannel data pathways to deliver results. Step 1: VIN Authentication: Authenticating each Voter Identification Number through a multichannel approach: smartphone app, USSD service especially for feature phones, web app for computers, and polling machines for those still willing to be there physically. Decentralised satellite network queries INEC’s database for the entered VIN. VIN Authentication Decentralised satellite network queries INEC’s database for the entered VIN. Step 2: Identity Verification through NIN password: National Identification Number as password + OTP 1 (from their registered phone number or email) or OTP 2 from their next of kin’s registered phone or email. Decentralised satellite network verifies registered citizens & their devices against their VIN. Identity Verification through NIN password Decentralised satellite network verifies registered citizens & their devices against their VIN. Step 3: Vote Transfer: Once selection is done and confirmed, the data feeds directly to your satellite network, not relying on any local database to secure data. Citizens submit multichannel votes through the decentralised satellite network. Vote Transfer Citizens submit multichannel votes through the decentralised satellite network. Step 4: Screen confirmation: Voters receive immediate on-screen and SMS confirmation to their OTP number with their vote & reference code for any issues. Sending the confirmation message to the next of kin requires further validation through a security question or PIN. Voters get action confirmation and serve as distributed monitors. Screen confirmation: Voters get action confirmation and serve as distributed monitors. Step 5: Collecting & Coallating: Simple algorithmic function routes & processes the data, and sends results back to voters. Since the data management protocol of your satellite network is decentralised, no one can touch the data, not even you, the proprietor. Decentralised satellite network reroutes the multichannel data pathways to deliver results. Collecting & Coallating Decentralised satellite network reroutes the multichannel data pathways to deliver results. In a cold sweat, you write everything down, terrified to even bring it up with governments. But you remember the cat tells you each time to pitch to start with the LGA (Local Government Area) elections, and he’ll handle the rest. If you’re able to bring it to life, congrats. You have reached the peak of decentralised satellite internet infrastructure, a public remote governance machine. The only network I know that is capable of executing this nuance successfully in a few years is Spacecoin. Its decentralisation elevates its purpose. Decentralised, distributed computing from space holds certain prerequisites for its success. Assuming, The blockchain remains secure & trustworthy even to governments\nMultiple satellite owners join the network, including government satellites (NIGCOMSAT-1R is not LEO, but geostationary satellites can still serve for any of the simple functions required for this job)\nThe network can supply access to match Nigeria’s population demand The blockchain remains secure & trustworthy even to governments Multiple satellite owners join the network, including government satellites (NIGCOMSAT-1R is not LEO, but geostationary satellites can still serve for any of the simple functions required for this job) The network can supply access to match Nigeria’s population demand This could become the normal way humans vote. Nigerian Communications Satellite LTD is already teaming up with other African agencies, like the Kenyan Space Agency, to share space technology. Wouldn’t they be willing to increase their income through your Spacecoin network? to share space technology Spacecoin? Spacecoin appears to have the most skin in the game for such high-impact, low-stress calculations as election results, providing planet-proof security affordably, where each blockchain-enabled satellite is a decentralised node in your network. As Spacecoin, you’re set to deploy 3 additional satellites, “CTC-1”, in Q4 2025, now that CTC-0 has been up and running for almost a year. Spacecoin 3 additional satellites for almost a year With your system, no telecom provider or government would be able to interfere successfully with any elections. They would have to shoot all satellites down globally at the point Spacecoin reaches service capacity for, say, 1.4 billion voters (India’s population, the highest global) in one day. Only web3 can bridge USSD portals with blockchain without the user having to be connected to the internet, and only Spacecoin was willing to build it first, for their Creditcoin blockchain. was willing to build it first blockchain Election data management infrastructure through your decentralised satellite network is exactly the kind of system that protects the commonwealth of citizens who are weakened by decentralised corruption, offering: Protection against intimidation through remote voter privacy. (Multichannel voting)\nRestored faith in their ability to hold their government accountable through web3 technology (Public Remote Governance are the only 3 words we can trust together from independent national electoral bodies like INEC)\nGovernment accountability systems for citizens (The system only needs NIN & VIN access from already cloud-secure databases such as INEC’s, and lets voters know & prove immediately if their votes are tampered with through the on-screen & SMS confirmation + reference code) Protection against intimidation through remote voter privacy. (Multichannel voting) Restored faith in their ability to hold their government accountable through web3 technology (Public Remote Governance are the only 3 words we can trust together from independent national electoral bodies like INEC) independent Government accountability systems for citizens (The system only needs NIN & VIN access from already cloud-secure databases such as INEC’s, and lets voters know & prove immediately if their votes are tampered with through the on-screen & SMS confirmation + reference code) Through your purpose-driven blockchain and decentralised satellite network. With your connections, you pitch it to Nigeria’s government as a way to show the country’s “mettle on the global scene, being open to such advanced technology for Local Government Area elections”, based on your current network capacity, of course. Word of mouth from people spreads about how satellite voting feels “real”. Their voting data was sent as far as it could go to hide it from decentralised corruption. On Decentralised Corruption Following colonial habits, Nigeria regained her independence in the 60s and set up a government to mimic the British trias politica model by French judge & philosopher Montesquieu, popularly called the “Separation of Powers”. regained trias politica He hoped that he could create a system of governance that provided enough difficulty to mitigate corruption by installing lawmakers, law executors and lawyers to serve as checks and balances for each other. But Monty’s model has one fatal flaw that only the internet could reveal with a potential solution: the social contract. You could be fighting for your life in court and still have both the prosecuting & defending lawyers watching each other’s stories on Snapchat, eating at the same canteen table during recess and picking up their children from the same schools. They could even be married. Your case is just another gig they hold no stakes in, while they convene afterwards as colleagues. They could even be married. In installing constitutional supremacy, Nigeria’s 1999 constitution was born with even more dangerous loopholes that wrecked any chances of true and enforceable separation of powers for as long as it stands. A Nigerian president can appoint their own: In the highest Judiciary offices, such as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, bypassing any constitutional councils or orders, since they hold the most power to enforce their will. They’re required to get the majority consent of the Senate, which can be bought through the Senate president or by their political party holding majority seats there.\nAs the Chairman of the “independent” national electoral board (INEC) mentioned earlier. By constitution, it also requires the majority consent of the Senate, which can also be bought as earlier described.\nMinisters, Security Chiefs, Diplomatic Officials, Regulatory & Statutory bodies and more. Some require Senate approval, some do not. Just come with your budget. In the highest Judiciary offices, such as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, bypassing any constitutional councils or orders, since they hold the most power to enforce their will. They’re required to get the majority consent of the Senate, which can be bought through the Senate president or by their political party holding majority seats there. As the Chairman of the “independent” national electoral board (INEC) mentioned earlier. By constitution, it also requires the majority consent of the Senate, which can also be bought as earlier described. Ministers, Security Chiefs, Diplomatic Officials, Regulatory & Statutory bodies and more. Some require Senate approval, some do not. Just come with your budget. So what stops an aspiring Nigerian president from teaming up with an aspiring Senate president and even supporting them publicly? And if their own is appointed as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, this network is as secure as a blockchain, forget about it. The individuals supposed to keep each other in check know each other and TEAM UP for personal, political or economic gain. know Come look at this, Monty. This is what I call decentralised corruption. Who does this system keep out? https://x.com/ClevaMaverick/status/1631741386000150528?embedable=true https://x.com/ClevaMaverick/status/1631741386000150528?embedable=true On election day, Nigerian citizens with different levels of experience gathered at polling units to vote, and many even stayed to confirm the count with their assigned INEC staff. That day, citizens unrelated by anything but their polling unit & voting data made and published copies of totals they ensured to count themselves and their INEC results sheets, pasted publicly (Form EC60E) and even the officials’ EC8A forms. They saved them on their phones, published them on WhatsApp stories and publicised them on Twitter. The data was so pure that an amateur in web forensics could clearly establish that each instance was consistent and published from independent, individual sources who held no social contract or motive outside of shared polling units. Four days after the elections, results were quietly broadcast at 4 AM on National TV by the INEC chairman. INEC’s results were not the will of the people. Samples online showed clear tampering with official forms, citizens confessed to being forced to manipulate data, or dangerously assaulted for refusing; in addition to voting suppression and intimidation efforts nationwide. online The data I had confirmed by myself was, is and forever will be true. But when we appealed in obedience to the Constitution, this evidence was completely disregarded. I sat in my office and worked the whole day, listening to the Supreme Court lie blatantly to me and the rest of the country on YouTube, wondering how we got into this mess, and I had my epiphany. https://x.com/beautifullalpha/status/1629709826149216256?embedable=true https://x.com/beautifullalpha/status/1629709826149216256?embedable=true https://x.com/jeffdbroker/status/1629531588970070017?embedable=true https://x.com/jeffdbroker/status/1629531588970070017?embedable=true https://x.com/johnjeneiro/status/1629525234045919234?embedable=true https://x.com/johnjeneiro/status/1629525234045919234?embedable=true https://x.com/Otuosoro_Ranjo/status/1629528307350814720?embedable=true https://x.com/Otuosoro_Ranjo/status/1629528307350814720?embedable=true This was data I expected Nigerian companies like Stears Business to strike their talking drum with. You probably heard the news about Nepal’s protests and their reelections held on Discord. It highlights human frustration with contemporary democratic systems and young people’s willingness to use alternatives. In Africa and Nigeria, 70% of our population is <30 years old, eager to entrust their elections to systems worthy of trust and within reach. The Albanian parliament was even willing to appoint AI in their government to help fight corruption, since it is incapable of operating outside its assigned functions and is loyal to no one. With the deep penetration of Gluwa’s ecosystems, it is possible to host such remote elections, optimising their satellite network and USSD-blockchain link. https://youtu.be/Axgn2ZLjJDk?si=MXW73whmNPKX6AvV&embedable=true https://youtu.be/Axgn2ZLjJDk?si=MXW73whmNPKX6AvV&embedable=true Nigerians in the diaspora currently can’t participate in national elections, harshly disenfranchised by their own constitution, since many of them left unwillingly due to economic mismanagement and the resulting social degradation. Yet, they support Nigeria’s economy remotely through their billions of dollars in remittances yearly sent to their families. Decentralised corruption colluding with this scheme and capable of understanding the level of security that decentralised, satellite-based elections hold would naturally work to prevent it from taking root in the country, because it would also open the door for diaspora voting. Yet in many ways, the same decentralised corruption that eats away at the soul of the country is abolished (on occasion) to protect significant national interests when it may be forced to overstep by foreign pressure. For example, back in 2023, the Senate unanimously rejected Tinubu’s call to arms against a former member (and maybe other neighbours), Niger, for leaving the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). But for the most part, decentralised corruption has become a game Nigerians seek to join by accepting they can’t beat. Decentralised corruption will become a regular nemesis in real-world blockchain integrations, or any new form of technology whatsoever. So we fight fire with fire with decentralised security. The internet allows us to answer each other's prayers. I’ve had quite a rewarding process pitching Nigerian Rock 🎸 (by walo, the underscore.) on Twitter, targeting tweets containing those keywords. Some have been waiting there for more than a decade, until one random day, kilobytes of their wildest imaginations found them simply because they asked. they No entity can control this. A dream Tesla would cry to see, now trust technology for humans. Decentralised Data Management between Multiple Satellites How would data be secured? Spacecoin’s CTC satellites hold one important edge over their Starlink competitors for this purpose. While Starlink currently owns more than 65% of the total sats in our orbit, even reporting an increase to 8,075 working units in August this year, CTCs come equipped with 5G NTN technology that allows direct device connection [Direct-to-Cell (D2C) or Direct Satellite-to-Device (DS2D)] without the need for hardware like satellites or routers. 5G NTN technology This means we can double-encrypt the data from the voting window securely for these satellites, which never actually handle raw election data. To do this successfully and according to Spacecoin’s values, goals & systems in the whitepaper, Spacecoin would need multiple ground stations and satellites for a decentralised network at the national stage. Since your company already intends to include other satellite owners in this decentralised network, we could invite Nigeria’s government, stating that we’ll prioritise its geostationary NIGCOMSAT1 during elections and also generate revenue through it if they join in. This way quickly transforms concern into credit, especially given the sister (Creditcoin) and parent (Gluwa) companies’ relationships with the Nigerian government. Spacecoin is developing the infrastructure to share data with other satellites, including geostationary ones, for internet connectivity. With a decentralised network of satellites protecting voting & election results data on-chain, even Spacecoin couldn’t say which ones were handling data in addition to their device authentication functionality. Similar to clustered computing, these satellites distribute voting data and tallying functions between each other as points, nodes, and clusters, programmed to respond with agility to failures, where the only way to get rid of that data is to wreck all the satellites at once. Simple programs like accept data, refuse, store, calculate, and transfer are optimised through each component to find the best route, similar to how a global-scale delivery company like FedEx may route packages. accept data, refuse, store, calculate, and transfer https://youtu.be/sqgTQde_XL8?si=otnSfl4nWgstAHL6&embedable=true https://youtu.be/sqgTQde_XL8?si=otnSfl4nWgstAHL6&embedable=true The Nigerian government could cover most election costs by adding its geostationary NIGCOMSAT-1R to the Spacecoin network as a contributing node and selling bandwidth. This way, they earn from every vote or other data processed on the network through their satellite & Spacecoin’s escrow model. Voters use a simple interface whose backend sends their voting data as bids for bandwidth per satellite, following the Spacecoin protocol on the Creditcoin blockchain. selling bandwidth Such an offer would be very difficult for even a corrupt government to resist; elections are notoriously capital and energy-intensive both for candidates and the government itself. Once they can agree on a local government election trial and get the feedback, they can decide what to do with it. Local governments will also immediately get data on how much their voting members made for them by using the Federal satellite. Voting data is bid directly to Spacecoin’s network for “credit”, repaid to the blockchain through NIGCOMSAT-1R bandwidth. Here’s the pseudocode: # Pseudocode for Spacecoin-Based Voting\n\nclass VoterDevice:\n def __init__(self, vin, nin_password):\n self.vin = vin\n self.nin_password = nin_password\n self.private_key = generate_key_pair()\n self.spacecoin_escrow = None\n \n def authenticate_to_inec(self):\n # Step 1-2: VIN + NIN authentication (Traditional Check)\n otp = request_otp(self.vin, self.nin_password)\n if not verify_otp(otp):\n return False\n \n # Step 2.5: Spacecoin Device Authentication (Satellite-Based Hardware Check)\n # Verifies the physical device using the 5G NTN/Creditcoin protocol.\n if not Spacecoin.verify_device_attestation(self.vin, self.private_key.public):\n raise DeviceAuthenticationError("Satellite-level device attestation failed.")\n \n return True\n \n def prepare_vote(self, candidate_selection):\n # Double encryption layer\n vote_data = {\n 'vin': hash(self.vin), # Anonymized\n 'selection': candidate_selection,\n 'timestamp': now(),\n 'nonce': generate_nonce()\n }\n \n # Layer 1: Encrypt for INEC's public key\n encrypted_vote = encrypt(vote_data, INEC_PUBLIC_KEY)\n \n # Layer 2: Prepare for satellite transmission\n transmission_request = {\n 'encrypted_payload': encrypted_vote,\n 'requester_pubkey': self.private_key.public,\n 'fee': VOTE_FEE,\n 'destination': 'INEC_TALLY_SYSTEM'\n }\n \n return transmission_request\n \n def submit_via_spacecoin(self, transmission_request):\n # Escrow Spacecoin tokens (Section 3.1)\n escrow_tx = spacecoin.escrow(\n amount=transmission_request['fee'],\n from_address=self.spacecoin_escrow\n )\n \n # Find available satellite transmitters\n available_satellites = spacecoin.query_transmitters(\n coverage_area='NIGERIA',\n capacity_available=True\n )\n \n # Select satellite (could be NIGCOMSAT-1R or any Spacecoin node)\n selected_satellite = random.choice(available_satellites)\n \n # Encrypt request with satellite's public key (Section 3)\n encrypted_request = encrypt_asymmetric(\n transmission_request,\n selected_satellite.public_key\n )\n \n # Transmit via 5G-NTN direct connection\n satellite_response = transmit_5g_ntn(\n encrypted_request,\n selected_satellite.orbital_id\n )\n \n return satellite_response\n \n def verify_ack(self, ack_receipt):\n # Step 4: Verify acknowledgment (Section 3)\n is_valid = verify_signature(\n ack_receipt,\n selected_satellite.public_key\n )\n \n if is_valid:\n reference_code = ack_receipt['tx_hash']\n # Note: Assuming a way to get the phone number from self.vin is available.\n send_sms(self.phone, f"Vote recorded: {reference_code}") \n return reference_code\n else:\n raise VotingError("ACK verification failed")\n\nclass SpacecoinSatellite:\n def __init__(self, orbital_id, private_key):\n self.orbital_id = orbital_id\n self.private_key = private_key\n self.pending_acks = []\n \n def receive_transmission_request(self, encrypted_request):\n # Decrypt outer layer (Section 3)\n request = decrypt_asymmetric(\n encrypted_request,\n self.private_key\n )\n \n # Verify escrow exists on blockchain\n escrow_valid = spacecoin.verify_escrow(\n request['requester_pubkey'],\n request['fee']\n )\n \n if not escrow_valid:\n return reject_request("Insufficient escrow")\n \n # Route encrypted vote to INEC system\n # (Satellite CANNOT decrypt inner layer)\n delivery_status = relay_to_ground_station(\n request['encrypted_payload'],\n request['destination']\n )\n \n # Generate ACK (Section 3, equation 3)\n ack = self.generate_ack(request, delivery_status)\n \n return ack\n \n def generate_ack(self, request, status):\n ack_data = {\n 'requester': request['requester_pubkey'],\n 'fee': request['fee'],\n 'nonce': request['nonce'],\n 'status': status,\n 'timestamp': now()\n }\n \n # Sign with satellite's private key\n signature = sign(ack_data, self.private_key)\n \n ack_receipt = {\n 'data': ack_data,\n 'signature': signature\n }\n \n # Batch ACKs to reduce blockchain transactions (Section 5.3.1.2)\n self.pending_acks.append(ack_receipt)\n \n if len(self.pending_acks) >= BATCH_SIZE:\n self.submit_acks_to_blockchain()\n \n return ack_receipt\n \n def submit_acks_to_blockchain(self):\n # Merkle tree of all ACKs for efficiency\n merkle_root = build_merkle_tree(self.pending_acks)\n \n # Submit to Creditcoin (Section 3.1)\n blockchain_tx = creditcoin.submit_transaction({\n 'transmitter': self.orbital_id,\n 'ack_merkle_root': merkle_root,\n 'ack_count': len(self.pending_acks),\n 'fees_claimed': sum([ack['data']['fee'] for ack in self.pending_acks])\n })\n \n # Escrow releases payment automatically\n self.pending_acks = []\n \n return blockchain_tx\n\nclass DistributedTallySystem:\n def __init__(self, inec_private_keys):\n # Multi-signature key custody (5-of-7 threshold)\n self.inec_keys = inec_private_keys\n self.votes = []\n \n def receive_encrypted_vote(self, encrypted_vote, ack_receipt):\n # Verify ACK on Creditcoin blockchain\n ack_valid = creditcoin.verify_ack_on_chain(ack_receipt)\n \n if not ack_valid:\n return reject_vote("Invalid ACK")\n \n # Store encrypted vote (cannot be decrypted yet)\n self.votes.append({\n 'encrypted': encrypted_vote,\n 'ack': ack_receipt,\n 'received_at': now()\n })\n \n def tally_votes_after_polls_close(self):\n # Requires threshold signatures from INEC custodians\n if not self.verify_poll_closure():\n raise ElectionError("Polls still open")\n \n decrypted_votes = []\n \n for vote_record in self.votes:\n # Decrypt with INEC's multi-sig key\n vote = multisig_decrypt(\n vote_record['encrypted'],\n self.inec_keys,\n threshold=5\n )\n \n # Verify vote hasn't been tampered with\n if verify_vote_integrity(vote):\n decrypted_votes.append(vote['selection'])\n \n # Tally\n results = Counter(decrypted_votes)\n \n # Publish results to blockchain for transparency\n results_hash = hash(results)\n creditcoin.publish_election_results(results_hash)\n \n return results # Pseudocode for Spacecoin-Based Voting\n\nclass VoterDevice:\n def __init__(self, vin, nin_password):\n self.vin = vin\n self.nin_password = nin_password\n self.private_key = generate_key_pair()\n self.spacecoin_escrow = None\n \n def authenticate_to_inec(self):\n # Step 1-2: VIN + NIN authentication (Traditional Check)\n otp = request_otp(self.vin, self.nin_password)\n if not verify_otp(otp):\n return False\n \n # Step 2.5: Spacecoin Device Authentication (Satellite-Based Hardware Check)\n # Verifies the physical device using the 5G NTN/Creditcoin protocol.\n if not Spacecoin.verify_device_attestation(self.vin, self.private_key.public):\n raise DeviceAuthenticationError("Satellite-level device attestation failed.")\n \n return True\n \n def prepare_vote(self, candidate_selection):\n # Double encryption layer\n vote_data = {\n 'vin': hash(self.vin), # Anonymized\n 'selection': candidate_selection,\n 'timestamp': now(),\n 'nonce': generate_nonce()\n }\n \n # Layer 1: Encrypt for INEC's public key\n encrypted_vote = encrypt(vote_data, INEC_PUBLIC_KEY)\n \n # Layer 2: Prepare for satellite transmission\n transmission_request = {\n 'encrypted_payload': encrypted_vote,\n 'requester_pubkey': self.private_key.public,\n 'fee': VOTE_FEE,\n 'destination': 'INEC_TALLY_SYSTEM'\n }\n \n return transmission_request\n \n def submit_via_spacecoin(self, transmission_request):\n # Escrow Spacecoin tokens (Section 3.1)\n escrow_tx = spacecoin.escrow(\n amount=transmission_request['fee'],\n from_address=self.spacecoin_escrow\n )\n \n # Find available satellite transmitters\n available_satellites = spacecoin.query_transmitters(\n coverage_area='NIGERIA',\n capacity_available=True\n )\n \n # Select satellite (could be NIGCOMSAT-1R or any Spacecoin node)\n selected_satellite = random.choice(available_satellites)\n \n # Encrypt request with satellite's public key (Section 3)\n encrypted_request = encrypt_asymmetric(\n transmission_request,\n selected_satellite.public_key\n )\n \n # Transmit via 5G-NTN direct connection\n satellite_response = transmit_5g_ntn(\n encrypted_request,\n selected_satellite.orbital_id\n )\n \n return satellite_response\n \n def verify_ack(self, ack_receipt):\n # Step 4: Verify acknowledgment (Section 3)\n is_valid = verify_signature(\n ack_receipt,\n selected_satellite.public_key\n )\n \n if is_valid:\n reference_code = ack_receipt['tx_hash']\n # Note: Assuming a way to get the phone number from self.vin is available.\n send_sms(self.phone, f"Vote recorded: {reference_code}") \n return reference_code\n else:\n raise VotingError("ACK verification failed")\n\nclass SpacecoinSatellite:\n def __init__(self, orbital_id, private_key):\n self.orbital_id = orbital_id\n self.private_key = private_key\n self.pending_acks = []\n \n def receive_transmission_request(self, encrypted_request):\n # Decrypt outer layer (Section 3)\n request = decrypt_asymmetric(\n encrypted_request,\n self.private_key\n )\n \n # Verify escrow exists on blockchain\n escrow_valid = spacecoin.verify_escrow(\n request['requester_pubkey'],\n request['fee']\n )\n \n if not escrow_valid:\n return reject_request("Insufficient escrow")\n \n # Route encrypted vote to INEC system\n # (Satellite CANNOT decrypt inner layer)\n delivery_status = relay_to_ground_station(\n request['encrypted_payload'],\n request['destination']\n )\n \n # Generate ACK (Section 3, equation 3)\n ack = self.generate_ack(request, delivery_status)\n \n return ack\n \n def generate_ack(self, request, status):\n ack_data = {\n 'requester': request['requester_pubkey'],\n 'fee': request['fee'],\n 'nonce': request['nonce'],\n 'status': status,\n 'timestamp': now()\n }\n \n # Sign with satellite's private key\n signature = sign(ack_data, self.private_key)\n \n ack_receipt = {\n 'data': ack_data,\n 'signature': signature\n }\n \n # Batch ACKs to reduce blockchain transactions (Section 5.3.1.2)\n self.pending_acks.append(ack_receipt)\n \n if len(self.pending_acks) >= BATCH_SIZE:\n self.submit_acks_to_blockchain()\n \n return ack_receipt\n \n def submit_acks_to_blockchain(self):\n # Merkle tree of all ACKs for efficiency\n merkle_root = build_merkle_tree(self.pending_acks)\n \n # Submit to Creditcoin (Section 3.1)\n blockchain_tx = creditcoin.submit_transaction({\n 'transmitter': self.orbital_id,\n 'ack_merkle_root': merkle_root,\n 'ack_count': len(self.pending_acks),\n 'fees_claimed': sum([ack['data']['fee'] for ack in self.pending_acks])\n })\n \n # Escrow releases payment automatically\n self.pending_acks = []\n \n return blockchain_tx\n\nclass DistributedTallySystem:\n def __init__(self, inec_private_keys):\n # Multi-signature key custody (5-of-7 threshold)\n self.inec_keys = inec_private_keys\n self.votes = []\n \n def receive_encrypted_vote(self, encrypted_vote, ack_receipt):\n # Verify ACK on Creditcoin blockchain\n ack_valid = creditcoin.verify_ack_on_chain(ack_receipt)\n \n if not ack_valid:\n return reject_vote("Invalid ACK")\n \n # Store encrypted vote (cannot be decrypted yet)\n self.votes.append({\n 'encrypted': encrypted_vote,\n 'ack': ack_receipt,\n 'received_at': now()\n })\n \n def tally_votes_after_polls_close(self):\n # Requires threshold signatures from INEC custodians\n if not self.verify_poll_closure():\n raise ElectionError("Polls still open")\n \n decrypted_votes = []\n \n for vote_record in self.votes:\n # Decrypt with INEC's multi-sig key\n vote = multisig_decrypt(\n vote_record['encrypted'],\n self.inec_keys,\n threshold=5\n )\n \n # Verify vote hasn't been tampered with\n if verify_vote_integrity(vote):\n decrypted_votes.append(vote['selection'])\n \n # Tally\n results = Counter(decrypted_votes)\n \n # Publish results to blockchain for transparency\n results_hash = hash(results)\n creditcoin.publish_election_results(results_hash)\n \n return results Mission accomplished? You might wonder what happens if we vote for the wrong person, as Socrates feared. He died by suicide (poison), as ordered by his government, for his vehement resistance against democracy. He believed that everyday people don’t play the games politicians play, and can easily be manipulated for votes. So what happens if elections were decentralised, but citizens were deceived by a candidate? That’s not your problem. Foolproof elections first, then we can judge our systems clearly. If we make mistakes in an election: If we make mistakes in an election: People are forced to do more research about the people they allow to tell them what to do, compared to not knowing the candidates till or even on election day.\nWe’ll be sure that suffering from our ignorance can only last 4 years constitutionally, instead of appointing your INEC chairman to secure a second term. People are forced to do more research about the people they allow to tell them what to do, compared to not knowing the candidates till or even on election day. We’ll be sure that suffering from our ignorance can only last 4 years constitutionally, instead of appointing your INEC chairman to secure a second term. After that, we can work on impeachment. Possible loopholes also include USSD hijacking, which we will protect through Creditcoin’s USSD-blockchain pathway, 3GPP release & device authentication satellite features, especially since 89% of Nigerians still prefer to dial a simple code like Opay’s *955# to access deeply relevant infrastructure. 89% How far would you go to hide election data? If governments are willing to go as far as Nigeria’s did in 2023, citizens must be willing to go much, much, much, much, much, much, much farther. So if I, or others like me who criticise my leaders like he did at my age, ever turn out like he did, I would be incapable of this decentralised corruption.