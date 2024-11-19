Monetag Unveils New Monetization Option for Telegram Mini Apps via Rewarded Interstitial Ads

Monetag cooperates with 4K direct advertisers and works with 195 GEOs. 80% of these advertisers work with Web2 offers that are not dependent on the Telegram ecosystem, the amount of them is significant, as well as their budgets. This is a competitive advantage that allows Monetag’s customers to efficiently monetize their Telegram Mini Apps audiences and earn more.
Among Monetag’s main benefits are:
This new ad format offers unmatched revenue potential with competitive CPM rates, allowing Mini App developers to convert views into income.
The ads look like simple messages in the chat feed without intrusive buttons. If untouched, they automatically close in 15 seconds, so users don’t have to worry about distractions.
Also, as they view these sponsored contents, users may earn tokens as rewards, which makes the interaction beneficial and worthwhile.
Here’s what a typical Rewarded Interstitial ad looks like:
“Imagine earning every time a user scrolls through your Mini App! This is the reality our Rewarded Interstitial brings.” — Monetag.
Getting started with Monetag’s new ad format is quick and easy to set up:
Log into Monetag, and add your Telegram Mini App’s URL.
Copy the provided JavaScript code, and paste it directly into your app.
Rewarded Interstitials have the potential to convert audience engagement into passive income and maximize reach.
For more information about this and other developments of Monetag, please check the links below.
Monetag:
This story was distributed as a release by ZEX MEDIA under HackerNoon’s Brand As An Author Program. Learn more about the program