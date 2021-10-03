Search icon
Model Development: Build a Predictive Machine Learning Site With React and Python (Part 1)

Model Development: Build a Predictive Machine Learning Site With React and Python (Part 1)

This is part one out of a three-part series we will be developing. We will be building a machine learning model that will predict whether a candidate will or will not be hired based on his or her credentials. Anaconda is a data science and machine learning development package, and configurations that will get you developing your model in a few minutes. It's a good environment that will allow your machine learning code to run, such as Python and R, you need to choose the appropriate programming language for this task.
Darlington Gospel

@daltonic
Darlington Gospel

A remote fullstack web developer prolific in Frontend and API development.

by Darlington Gospel @daltonic.A remote fullstack web developer prolific in Frontend and API development.
