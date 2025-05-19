Model Context Protocol Is the Kind of AI Future All Of Us Should Want to See

I've been watching the AI space for years now. Something big is happening with this new protocol from Anthropic. It's called MCP - Model Context Protocol. Let me explain why it matters and how it actually works.









The Problem MCP Solves





Think about the last time you used ChatGPT or Claude. Pretty smart, right? But also kind of... limited.





Here's the thing. These AI assistants are like brilliant consultants who've been blindfolded. They can talk about anything, but they can't see your actual work. They can't check your Google Docs, look at your code repository, or read your Slack messages.





Wait, that's not quite right. It's not that they're blindfolded - it's that they don't have arms to reach out and grab information. They're stuck in their own little box.





I ran into this problem last month when working with a client. I asked OpenAI to help analyze some marketing data, but had to copy-paste everything manually. It felt clunky and inefficient.





The USB Analogy That Actually Makes Sense





Remember what it was like connecting devices to computers in the 90s? Each device needed its own special cable and driver. It was a mess.





Then USB came along. One standard connection that worked for everything. Suddenly, you could plug any USB device into any computer and it just worked.





MCP does the same thing for AI. It's a standard way for AI models to connect to your digital stuff.





Before MCP, connecting AI to different systems was a headache. If you wanted your AI to access 5 different tools (like Slack, Google Drive, GitHub, etc.), you'd need to build 5 different custom integrations. And if you had 3 different AI models? That's 15 integrations!





This is what engineers call the "M×N problem." With M different AI apps and N different tools, you need M×N different integrations. It gets out of hand fast.





MCP transforms this into an "M+N problem." You just need M clients and N servers total. That's way more manageable and scales much better. Build one connector for Slack, and any AI that supports MCP can use it.





How It Actually Works













MCP isn't that complicated when you break it down. It has three main parts:





MCP Hosts: These are the AI applications themselves (like Claude Desktop or AI coding tools) MCP Clients: These live inside the hosts and speak the MCP language MCP Servers: These connect to your actual data and tools





MCP organizes everything into three types of capabilities:





Tools: These are actions the AI can take (like sending an email or updating a calendar) Resources: These are data sources the AI can access (like your documents or databases) Prompts: These are special templates for specific tasks that you can trigger





Here's how it works in practice. Let's say I ask my AI assistant: "What's my schedule tomorrow and can you reschedule my morning meeting?"





First, the AI determines it needs calendar information It connects to my calendar through an MCP server It reads my schedule (using a Resource) It identifies conflicts and available times It suggests changes and asks for my approval With my go-ahead, it updates my calendar (using a Tool)





The key part? I'm still in control. MCP is designed to keep humans in the loop. The AI assists but doesn't take over.





I tried this with Claude Desktop last week. I connected it to my GitHub repository and asked about a bug I was struggling with. Instead of giving generic advice, it actually looked at my code and spotted the issue. Saved me hours of debugging.





Real People, Real Uses





One of my friend works as a marketing director. She told me how MCP changed her workflow:

"I used to spend hours pulling data from different systems for my reports. Now I just ask my AI assistant, and it connects to our analytics platform, our CRM, and our ad accounts all at once. It's like having a researcher who can instantly access everything."





Another colleague, uses it for coding:

"It's not about the AI writing code for me. It's that it can now understand MY code - my actual project structure, my specific libraries, my team's patterns. That contextual awareness makes all the difference."





I think that's the key point. MCP isn't about making AI smarter in some abstract way. It's about making AI more aware of your specific situation and data.





Beyond Work: MCP in Personal Life





It's not just for work stuff either. It can be used for personal use as well, and it can change how you interact with AI at home too.

For example, if you are meal planning and asked your assistant for dinner ideas and because it is connected to:





My recipe collection

My grocery list

My fitness tracker (to match meals with my activity level)

My calendar (to account for how much time I had to cook)





It can suggest meals that made sense according to specific situation - quick meals on busy days, more involved recipes when you have more time, and options that alignes with your health goals.





Another friend uses it to manage her family schedule. Her assistant connects to all their shared calendars, school portals, and even local event listings to help coordinate everyone's activities.





It feels like we're moving from generic AI to personal AI that actually knows you and your context.





Why Now?





MCP launched quietly in late 2024, but it really took off in early 2025. The timing makes sense. The language models themselves had gotten pretty good, but they were still isolated from our digital lives.





It's kind of like when smartphones existed before app stores. The hardware was impressive, but without connecting to a broader ecosystem, their impact was limited.





What really pushed MCP forward was when OpenAI announced support for it in March 2025. That was a big deal - it meant the two leading AI companies were backing the same standard.





This created a powerful network effect. Suddenly developers had a good reason to build MCP servers - their work would be compatible with both Claude and ChatGPT. And as more servers became available, the value of using MCP-compatible AI assistants increased.





Now we're seeing new MCP servers popping up daily for all kinds of systems. The ecosystem is growing fast.





Cross-Model Intelligence





One of the coolest things about MCP is that it works across different AI models. I can switch between Anthropic Claude, OpenAI, Microsoft Azure OpenAI, Google Gemini or even open-source models like Llama, and they can all access the same MCP servers.





This means I'm not locked into one AI provider. I can use Claude for some tasks, GPT for others, and specialized models for specific domains - and they can all access my data through the same connections.





It reminds me of how email works. I can use Gmail, Outlook, or any email client, and they can all send messages to anyone else, regardless of what email provider they use.





This interoperability is a big deal. It encourages competition on the quality of AI models rather than locking users into proprietary ecosystems.





Security Stuff (Important But Not Scary)





I was worried at first about security. Do I really want AI accessing all my systems?





The good news is MCP was built with security in mind. It uses OAuth 2.1 for authentication, which means you control exactly what each AI can access. And many MCP servers can run locally on your own machine, so sensitive data doesn't have to leave your environment.





A company's IT team should validate and check to give their approval. If approved and they could see exactly which systems were being accessed and how.





As a practical example, this can lead to having an assistant with:





Full access to my calendar and email

Read-only access to my documents

No access at all to my financial information





I can grant and revoke these permissions any time, just like I do with regular apps.





How This Changes Things





I've been experimenting with MCP-enabled AI for a few months now, and it's changed how I work in subtle but important ways.





Instead of constantly switching between apps and manually copying information, I can stay in one conversation with my AI assistant. It's like having a colleague who can instantly check anything I need.





For example, yesterday I needed to prepare for a client call. My assistant was able to:





Check my calendar for the meeting details

Pull up my notes from our last call

Find relevant emails we'd exchanged

Look at their recent social media posts





All without me having to switch between apps or search for anything. It saved me at least 30 minutes of prep time.





Some Real Examples of MCP in Action





Let me walk through a couple of specific examples so you can see how this works in practice:





Example 1: Research Project

Working on a market research report and asked my assistant: "Can you help me analyze the competitive landscape for electric vehicles?"





Here's what happened behind the scenes:





The AI recognized it needed recent data and connected to several MCP servers It pulled articles from industry publications through a news API connector It accessed my company's internal market reports through our database connector It checked recent sales figures through a financial data connector It analyzed trends and organized the information It created a draft report and asked if I wanted to see any specific aspects in more detail





The entire interaction felt like a natural conversation, but in the background, MCP was enabling connections to multiple data sources.





Example 2: Technical Support

A friend who works in IT support shared this example:

When a user reported an issue, he asked his assistant: "Why can't Sarah access the marketing dashboard?"

The assistant:





Connected to the user directory to check Sarah's permissions Connected to the system logs to look for errors Connected to the knowledge base for known issues Discovered that Sarah's account lacked a specific role assignment Suggested the fix and offered to generate the command to update her permissions





This whole process took seconds instead of the 15+ minutes it would've taken to manually check all these systems.





The Future: Specialized AI and Composable Systems





I think we're just seeing the beginning of what's possible with MCP. Here are some developments I'm excited about:





Domain-Specific Assistants





As MCP makes it easier to connect AI to specialized tools and data, we'll see more domain-specific assistants:

Legal assistants that can access case law databases and contract management systems

Medical assistants that connect to EHR systems and research literature

Scientific assistants that interface with lab equipment and simulation tools





I've already seen early versions of these starting to emerge, and they're impressive.





The Composable Enterprise





For businesses, MCP enables what some are calling "the composable enterprise" - where AI acts as connective tissue between previously siloed systems.





Imagine workflows where:

A customer email automatically triggers research across your knowledge base, product database, and CRM

A sales opportunity activates connections between your pricing tools, proposal systems, and competitive intelligence

Financial reporting draws seamlessly from multiple systems to identify trends without manual data aggregation





This isn't about automating people out of jobs. It's about removing the tedious parts so people can focus on what matters.





Getting Started





If you're a developer and want to try MCP, it's not that hard to get started. The documentation at modelcontextprotocol.io is pretty clear.





You can start by using existing MCP servers for common tools like Google Drive, Slack, or GitHub. Or you can build your own connector for your specific systems.





If you're not technical, you can still benefit from MCP by using applications that support it. Claude Desktop is a good starting point - it lets you connect to various MCP servers with just a few clicks.





I started small, just connecting to one system (my calendar). Once I saw how useful that was, I gradually added more connections.





What's Next





MCP is still evolving. The cool thing is that it's an open standard, so anyone can contribute to it or build on top of it.





I think we'll see MCP connectors for more and more systems over time. And we'll see AI tools that are designed from the ground up to leverage these connections.





It reminds me of how the web evolved. First we had the basic protocols like HTTP and HTML. Then we built increasingly sophisticated applications on top of those foundations.





We're at the beginning of something similar with AI. MCP provides the foundation for connecting AI to our digital world, and we're just starting to see what's possible with that foundation.





Final Thoughts





I'm not usually one to get excited about technical protocols. But MCP feels different. It's solving a real problem I've experienced with AI tools.





The best technologies often disappear into the background. We don't think about USB anymore - we just expect our devices to connect. I think MCP will follow the same path. Soon we'll just expect our AI assistants to be able to access our digital world when needed.





And that's when things will get really interesting. Because an AI that understands not just the world in general, but your specific context and data, can be much more helpful than one that's isolated.





It's not perfect yet. There are still kinks to work out. But it's a big step forward in making AI truly useful in our daily work.





What I like most about MCP is that it keeps humans at the center. It's not about autonomous AI doing things on its own. It's about augmenting human capabilities by giving AI the context it needs to be genuinely helpful.





That's the kind of AI future I want to see.







