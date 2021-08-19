"Mobile App Development Should be Painless" says Chen Fishbein, Codename One CTO

Codename One is an Open Source, Write Once Run Anywhere solution for mobile, desktop and web. It’s the most popular/powerful tool of its kind for Java and Kotlin developers. Founder Shai Almog: "We felt that working at a major corporation was holding us back from building a true cross platform solution. Since the code was already open source we quit and picked up where we left off. Proceeding to add support for iOS, Android, Web, UWP and Windows/Map desktop. Also built a cloud platform that simplifies the process of building the apps, IDE integrations and a lot more"