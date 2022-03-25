Migrating a Voice-Enabled Application from Twilio to Plivo

Twilio and Plivo enjoy feature parity in virtually every aspect. The two companies’ API structures, implementation mechanisms, XML structure, SMS message processing, and voice call processing are similar. Plivo offers server SDKs in seven languages: PHP, Node.js,.NET, Java, Python, Ruby, and Go. You can migrate your existing application from Twilio to Plivo by refactoring the code. Plivio’s key principles is to keep things simple for developers while we allow them to build complex applications.

Because Twilio has high name recognition, many organizations consider it first when investigating communications platforms as a service (CPaaS). After trying Twilio, though, they may find themselves less than completely satisfied, maybe because of high pricing or unsatisfactory support or some other factor. Fortunately, highly regarded Twilio alternatives can help ease the pain. We suggest Plivo, which earns the highest marks for customer satisfaction among cloud communications platforms on G2.





If you’re not satisfied with Twilio, you don’t have to rip it out and replace it with a Twilio alternative. You can put Plivo in place for a pilot program for a single use case and see how it performs. If you’re satisfied, you can switch over, or you can use Plivo in parallel with Twilio, or as a backup alternative in case your primary provider experiences downtime.





Migrating from Twilio to Plivo is simple. The two companies’ API structures, implementation mechanisms, XML structure, SMS message processing, and voice call processing are similar. Twilio and Plivo enjoy feature parity in virtually every aspect, including





Voice API

SMS/MMS API

Programmatically managing call flows

Geo permissions

Number lookup API

Phone number management

Validating requests

Subaccounts

Speech recognition

SSML (Speech Synthesis Markup Language)

Browser and mobile SDKs

Transcription

Custom SIP headers

HTTP callbacks



You can migrate your existing application from Twilio to Plivo by refactoring the code, or you can try Plivo High-Level Objects (PHLO), an intuitive visual workflow builder. Follow one of Plivo’s quickstart guides for your preferred language and web framework. Plivo offers server SDKs in seven languages: PHP, Node.js, .NET, Java, Python, Ruby, and Go.

How to Make an Outbound Call

Let’s take a look at the code for a Ruby application that makes an outbound call in both Twilio to Plivo. Whether you use Ruby or one of the other supported languages, you can migrate from one platform to the other by refactoring just a few lines of code.

Twilio

require 'rubygems' require 'twilio-ruby' account_sid = ENV['<TWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID>'] auth_token = ENV['<TWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN>'] @client = Twilio::REST::Client.new(account_sid, auth_token) call = @client.calls.create( url: 'http://demo.twilio.com/docs/classic.mp3', to: '+1415555222', from: '+14155551111' ) puts call.sid

Plivo

require 'rubygems' require 'plivo' include Plivo include Plivo::Exceptions auth_id = ENV['<PLIVO_AUTH_ID>'] auth_token = ENV['<PLIVO_AUTH_TOKEN>'] api = RestClient.new(auth_id,auth_token) begin response = api.calls.create( '+14155551111', ['+14155552222'], 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/static.plivo.com/answer.xml' ) puts response rescue PlivoRESTError => e puts 'Exception: ' + e.message end

How to Receive an Incoming Call

You can migrate an application for receiving and handling an incoming call just as easily.

Twilio

require 'sinatra' require 'twilio-ruby' post '/twiml' do # Start our TwiML response Twilio::TwiML::VoiceResponse.new do |r| r.say(message: 'Hello, world!', voice: 'alice') end.to_s end

Plivo

include Plivo include Plivo::XML include Plivo::Exceptions class PlivoController < ApplicationController def inbound response = Response.new speak_body = 'Hello, world!' response.addSpeak(speak_body) xml = Plivo::PlivoXML.new(response) render xml: xml.to_xml end end

How to Forward an Incoming Call

The same goes for an application that automatically forwards an incoming call.

Twilio

require 'sinatra' require 'twilio-ruby' post '/twiml' do response = Twilio::TwiML::VoiceResponse.new response.dial(number: '415-234-5678') response.say(message: 'Goodbye') puts response end.to_s end

Plivo

def forward response = Response.new dial = response.addDial() dest_number = "415-234-5678" dial.addNumber(dest_number) xml = PlivoXML.new(response) puts xml.to_xml render xml: xml.to_xml end





We don’t want to overload you with code here (especially if you use a language other than Ruby). You can get more information about how to implement voice applications in Plivo from the use case guide documentation , available for all seven programming languages and PHLO.



One of Plivo’s key principles is to keep things simple for developers while we allow them to build complex applications. See for yourself how simple it is for a Twilio developer to pick up Plivo.

